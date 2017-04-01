Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ararume's Daughter Weds In Abuja: David Mark, Amaechi, Dogara, Ngige, Attend (873 Views)

Source: Honourable Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi,former Senate President of Federal Republic of Nigeria Sen. Devid Mark,bride's father Sen. Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume,Speaker House of Representatives Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara,Minister of Labour & Productivity, Sen. Chris Ngige and APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun at the wedding ceremony of former Governor of Plateau State Son, Nante Dariye & Senator Araraume's daughter, Chioma at Ecumenical Center, National Christian Centre, Abuja 1st April.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/photos-from-ex-plateau-governor.html

Smh, see as dem dey laugh, their children hooking themselves to continue the looting. Yet some people will want to kill themselves on top their matter.

this men just the link their children to each other! David mark- chairman senate committee on............

at the wedding ceremony of former Governor of Plateau State Son, Nante Dariye & Senator Araraume's daughter, Chioma Former Governor and incumbent Senator's son marries Former Senator's Daughter...

They know no tribal or political difference...





My father served them, I shall never serve their children. Happy Married Life Former Governor and incumbent Senator's son marries Former Senator's Daughter...They know no tribal or political difference...My father served them, I shall never serve their children. Happy Married Life 4 Likes

And come 2019, some hopeless youths will want to kill themselves over APC or PDP the same way some fools killed themselves over Aregbesola and Oyinlola in Osun 2007 general elections. The erstwhile political foes are now in the same cult of Association of Protected Criminals (APC).



Only God and Nigerians can free themselves from under the colonization of this political class who use political parties to confuse and deceive Nigerians. 1 Like

These people are just using marriage of their kids you build a dynasty among themselves. Ararume's son (the bride's elder bro ) is married to Senator TA ORJI's daughter. Once the elections arrive, their kids will travel abroad and they will use other people's kids as touts to achieve their aim.

I just wish that this generation can open their eyes and be wise 1 Like

At the table of national looting, Tribe and Religion are outcast.- Aristotle 826BC 1 Like

Look at her beautiful skin...is she and her father mixed? Igbo people and beautiful skin are like 5 and 6 1 Like

happy married life to them.