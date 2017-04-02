₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by ipreach(m): 8:49pm On Apr 01
This is hilarious
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by Kenshinmunac: 8:55pm On Apr 01
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by nNEOo(m): 9:00pm On Apr 01
When you think you have seen it all
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by PrinzCarter(m): 9:53pm On Apr 01
I dnt understand is d student one of does ppl dat uses Edo airlines
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by lilmax(m): 10:39pm On Apr 01
LITERALLY
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by meeky007(m): 7:24am
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by Tazdroid(m): 7:31am
the student brain never still open
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by danthamccoy(m): 7:31am
How. Did. She. Get. Up. There
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by Naomi222: 7:31am
Eleyi gidi gan
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by BossOluwendy(m): 7:31am
Haaahaa...Stunt 101
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by Epositive(m): 7:32am
sit up i thought the op was talking about exercise
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by MrRichy(m): 7:32am
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by Ebuka478(m): 7:33am
his legs will get tired and way, then him go continue the sitting for hospital
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by jjwaterfalls(f): 7:33am
Very funny
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by tetula123(m): 7:33am
funny
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by dasphinx1(m): 7:33am
And i thought i have seen it all...
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by holatimmy(f): 7:33am
And you sit
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by BigBelleControl(m): 7:34am
He wants to keep up his performance by sitting up
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 7:34am
I wonder what this student will do if the teacher challenges him to "come first".
If you got the innuendo, please attend all 5 services in your church today. You need am.
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by RoyalBoutique(m): 7:34am
The class is seriously staring at the dude
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by chuksjuve(m): 7:34am
Funny
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by Scatterscatter(m): 7:35am
OP for real, is this supposed to make us laugh
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by MrPeterson(m): 7:36am
Lol
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by olrotimi(m): 7:41am
Crazy AF.
Harry Porter things
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by prof1990(m): 7:41am
how is this funny?
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by olrotimi(m): 7:42am
Scatterscatter:Brother you need joy in your life. True.
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by Ellixlimswag(m): 7:43am
PiccoloBrunelli:
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by Scatterscatter(m): 7:43am
olrotimi:
You need a good sense of judgment. The pics isn't hilarious Dats all
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by olrotimi(m): 7:46am
Scatterscatter:Da fuq did this to you?
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by Iseoluwani: 7:47am
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by sakalisis(m): 7:48am
Lol
|Re: Hilarious: After A Poor Performance, And The Teacher Says You Need To "Sit Up" by Chuukwudi(m): 7:50am
Lol
