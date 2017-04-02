₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,504 members, 3,454,065 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 April 2017 at 11:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? (1755 Views)
Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church / Lagos Pastor: "I Only Had Sex With 6 Out Of The 30 Underaged Girls" / Ghana Millionaire Says He Does Not Pay Tithe (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by iamadonis2(m): 8:51pm On Apr 01
Hello, Nairalanders,
I'm really confused on the issue of paying tithe. Its my first job at 22. I'm a very religious person and that's why I need to sample opinions if I only have to pay tithe in Church.
I know a particular guy who runs an NGO that pays the fees of school kids from poor homes. I offered to sponsor this humanitarian venture. The funds I plan to put into it will be my monthly tithe.
Simple meaning: I will not pay tithe in church. Rather I'll take the exact 10% and support this guy.
Is it proper? Should I only pay tithe in church? Please advise maturely.
Shalom!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by Abdhul(m): 9:02pm On Apr 01
Better than giving it to pastor that will spend it on hoes. . . and threesomes and houses for hoes and finish with a doggy and probably spray some of the money on her ass #opinion
19 Likes
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by MrRichy(m): 9:03pm On Apr 01
children also represent God...
pay the 10% to the NGO. at least the children go even pray and bless you in their hearts
10 Likes
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by pbethel: 9:09pm On Apr 01
Pls pray bout it.
Do as u are led in ur heart.
2 Likes
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by greatnaija01: 9:20pm On Apr 01
pls use several translations and study MALACHI CHAPTER 3.... so you understand... CHILDREN DO NOT REPRESENT GOD.... If God instructed tithe then Give it to God. You may be religious but it is clear you do not know your bible as you should o... bros don't give to man what you should give to God... God is jealous o. TITHE IS NOT A CHURCH DONATION o.
iamadonis2:
4 Likes
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by Tbillz(m): 10:45am
Bro tithe is a key to impossible doors, Do the needful and watch as wonder unfolds
2 Likes
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by segebase(m): 10:46am
..
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by rookidmart: 10:47am
OP, rather than paying it into the coffers of the pastor that would use it to buy private jet, it's rather you give it to an NGO, that way you know for sure your money is used to do good.
4 Likes
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by virus05(m): 10:48am
Give 10% to da bitches
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by Btruth: 10:48am
Tithe thing can be emotional sha.
1 Like
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by olaolulazio(m): 10:48am
Give it to God
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by Scream(m): 10:49am
They keep learning but never coming to the knowledge of the truth...
2 Likes
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by RoyalBlak007: 10:49am
♤
♤.
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by realmindz: 10:49am
iamadonis2:Do something good with your money, help the humans in need not the gods
2 Likes
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by CplusJason(m): 10:50am
Read Matthew 23 vs 23.
2 Likes
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by realmindz: 10:51am
Tbillz:
Yeah, right? You need to subscribe to Yaweh's premium protection services
http://www.nairaland.com/3677647/what-god-does-living-yahwehs
1 Like
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by mrvitalis(m): 10:52am
Ur very religious and am sure u not knowledgeable ...god will show u were u should go and eat ur tithe and when u are eating it remember the pastors and the poor and also glorify his name ...
Deuteronomy 14 vs 22 to 30 ...u will see what do with ur tithe ...give no man ur tithe ...
1 Like
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by agongajoseph(m): 10:52am
Tbillz:stupid answer. He is asking where to pay his tithe in a church or help d needy?
4 Likes
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by frubben(m): 10:53am
Thumbs up bro, please Help does kids. Than giving all those anointed 419
1 Like
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by Davdonjoe(m): 10:53am
Malachi 3vs 10.........to HIS store house not to any organization
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by martineverest(m): 10:53am
no sir.....jesus christ said helping the needy is the best way to help God....mattew twenty five vs thirty five to fouty
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by realmindz: 10:54am
greatnaija01:
god is jealous, if you give his money to somebody else especially little children in need, he will be angry and send devourers to you..
Talk of a mentally ill god
2 Likes
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by TheNature: 10:54am
Follow the bible instruction about tithe.
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by adepeter26(m): 10:54am
No....
Take some to Bet9ja centers as well
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by jbaby265(f): 10:55am
Am here to learn
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by seguno2: 10:55am
MrRichy:
Thanks.
That is what Deuteronomy 14: 22-29 says.
Let us all read our bible to avoid being swindled by the gods of men who pretend to be men of God.
My people perish for lack of knowledge.
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by IMASTEX: 10:56am
As you will
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by Victornezzar(m): 10:56am
Abdhul:He said comment maturely
3 Likes
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by ademusiwa3r: 11:00am
F
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by bjhaid: 11:00am
If you want to enrich your pastor the more, then you can pay to the church
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by seguno2: 11:02am
Davdonjoe:
Have you read Malachi 1?
If you have not, please check out to whom the Book of Malachi is addressed.
Cheers.
1 Like
|Re: Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? by obajoey(m): 11:02am
Give to God what belongs to God, and give to ceazer what belongs to ceazer.
Why must it be your tithe you want to give?
If your employer decides to retain your salary at the end of the month and tell you they have used it for other things, how will you feel?
You can use other available fund for this bro, not your tithe.
2 Likes
Fake Miracle Workers Have Infiltrated The Church / A Must Read Book "every Satan Has A Human Face" / Rhapsody Of Reality My Daily Devotion
Viewing this topic: TheEminentLaity, Gabs4mine, Nigeriadondie, Adeoludt, TOLKEN, noscarn91(m), swimmer, jydux(m), ujudiaz(f), dukecharles(m), onenessone, tickertop(m), toyad(m), marijay(m), So4baba(m), tenry(m), mogboyelade(f), Etizz, Ativ, 0b10010011, herald9, harley88(m), Lxgking(m), omohcheezy, Olinga, ikuku(m), heypex, Obiesmall, olida, MCDeLeonardo(m), jullty, dtphilosopher, wonlasewonimi, tonero92, leofab(f), HenryHill, Ikem11(m), perez019(m), Ayosh(m), naijamatter, Nuelton(m), hydiciousb and 43 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5