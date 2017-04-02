Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Should I Only Pay Tithe In Church? (1755 Views)

Hello, Nairalanders,



I'm really confused on the issue of paying tithe. Its my first job at 22. I'm a very religious person and that's why I need to sample opinions if I only have to pay tithe in Church.



I know a particular guy who runs an NGO that pays the fees of school kids from poor homes. I offered to sponsor this humanitarian venture. The funds I plan to put into it will be my monthly tithe.



Simple meaning: I will not pay tithe in church. Rather I'll take the exact 10% and support this guy.



Is it proper? Should I only pay tithe in church? Please advise maturely.



Better than giving it to pastor that will spend it on hoes. . . and threesomes and houses for hoes and finish with a doggy and probably spray some of the money on her ass #opinion 19 Likes

children also represent God...

pay the 10% to the NGO. at least the children go even pray and bless you in their hearts 10 Likes

Pls pray bout it.

Do as u are led in ur heart. 2 Likes

pls use several translations and study MALACHI CHAPTER 3.... so you understand... CHILDREN DO NOT REPRESENT GOD.... If God instructed tithe then Give it to God. You may be religious but it is clear you do not know your bible as you should o... bros don't give to man what you should give to God... God is jealous o. TITHE IS NOT A CHURCH DONATION o.





Bro tithe is a key to impossible doors, Do the needful and watch as wonder unfolds 2 Likes

OP, rather than paying it into the coffers of the pastor that would use it to buy private jet, it's rather you give it to an NGO, that way you know for sure your money is used to do good. 4 Likes

Give 10% to da bitches

Tithe thing can be emotional sha. 1 Like

Give it to God

They keep learning but never coming to the knowledge of the truth... 2 Likes

Do something good with your money, help the humans in need not the gods

Read Matthew 23 vs 23. 2 Likes

Tbillz:

Bro tithe is a key to impossible doors, Do the needful and watch as wonder unfolds

Yeah, right? You need to subscribe to Yaweh's premium protection services



Ur very religious and am sure u not knowledgeable ...god will show u were u should go and eat ur tithe and when u are eating it remember the pastors and the poor and also glorify his name ...



Deuteronomy 14 vs 22 to 30 ...u will see what do with ur tithe ...give no man ur tithe ... 1 Like

Tbillz:

Bro tithe is a key to impossible doors, Do the needful and watch as wonder unfolds stupid answer. He is asking where to pay his tithe in a church or help d needy? stupid answer. He is asking where to pay his tithe in a church or help d needy? 4 Likes

Thumbs up bro, please Help does kids. Than giving all those anointed 419 1 Like

Malachi 3vs 10.........to HIS store house not to any organization

no sir.....jesus christ said helping the needy is the best way to help God....mattew twenty five vs thirty five to fouty 1 Like 1 Share

greatnaija01:

pls use several translations and study MALACHI CHAPTER 3.... so you understand... CHILDREN DO NOT REPRESENT GOD.... If God instructed tithe then Give it to God. You may be religious but it is clear you do not know your bible as you should o... bros don't give to man what you should give to God... God is jealous o. TITHE IS NOT A CHURCH DONATION o.







god is jealous, if you give his money to somebody else especially little children in need, he will be angry and send devourers to you..





Talk of a mentally ill god god is jealous, if you give his money to somebody else especially little children in need, he will be angry and send devourers to you..Talk of a mentally ill god 2 Likes

Follow the bible instruction about tithe.





MrRichy:

children also represent God...

pay the 10% to the NGO. at least the children go even pray and bless you in their hearts

Thanks.

That is what Deuteronomy 14: 22-29 says.

Let us all read our bible to avoid being swindled by the gods of men who pretend to be men of God.

My people perish for lack of knowledge. Thanks.That is what Deuteronomy 14: 22-29 says.Let us all read our bible to avoid being swindled by the gods of men who pretend to be men of God.My people perish for lack of knowledge.

Abdhul:

Better than giving it to pastor that will spend it on hoes. . . and threesomes and houses for hoes and finish with a doggy and probably spray some of the money on her ass #opinion He said comment maturely He said comment maturely 3 Likes

If you want to enrich your pastor the more, then you can pay to the church

Davdonjoe:

Malachi 3vs 10.........to HIS store house not to any organization

Have you read Malachi 1?

If you have not, please check out to whom the Book of Malachi is addressed.

Cheers. Have you read Malachi 1?If you have not, please check out to whom the Book of Malachi is addressed.Cheers. 1 Like