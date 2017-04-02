₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,504 members, 3,454,065 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 April 2017 at 11:33 AM

Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? (1908 Views)

From Pastor To Atheist: Why I Will Never Be A Christian Again (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by ONWARDBABA: 11:43pm On Apr 01
the church weddings an argument broke out that its not biblical and spiritual to be conducted by female pastors but only male pastors.

please let the theologians and bible scholars bring their intellectual knowledge into this

God bless you all

Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Ladymacbee(f): 10:42am
Yes!

FTC things. Oluwa Nagode!!!

1 Like

Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by dspecialist(m): 10:42am
why not?
Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by SundryInfo: 10:42am
...
Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by ManTiger(m): 10:42am
3


4th to comment Edited
Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by jeromzy(m): 10:42am
Was Jesus a female?

2 Likes

Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Kondomatic(m): 10:43am
Let the founder of the Church or business center officiate the weddings there. It doesn't concern us. Had I the power, I would have banned church wedding in Nigeria.



We are more interested in Senate and Presidency drama.

1 Like

Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Lewandoski20: 10:43am
The question should be; IS A WOMAN SUPPOSED TO BE A PASTOR IN THE FIRST PLACE?! undecided

9 Likes

Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by adepeter26(m): 10:43am
Christians and their problems... cheesy

1 Like

Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by odimbannamdi(m): 10:43am
If we had female prophets and judges in the days of old, i see why not

1 Like

Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by MrHighSea: 10:43am
Can happen elsewhere but not in mine. Not just comfortable with it. Hey, don't expect bible quotes, i got none. Plain uncomfortable.
Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Shegzy8(m): 10:43am
A female can...deborah was a judge over israel na

2 Likes

Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by bengoodcreature: 10:43am
No, it is not biblical

1 Like

Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by rossyc(f): 10:43am
A female has no business been a pastor at the first place.

5 Likes

Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by argon500: 10:44am
Why not?

2 Likes

Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by An2elect2(f): 10:44am
Why should a female be a pastor in the first place when our God is One of order
Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Shegzy8(m): 10:44am
jeromzy:
Was Jesus a female?
Nawa o....jesus dey in own u kon drag am enter the yarn....

1 Like

Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Judolisco(m): 10:45am
rossyc:
A female has no business been a pastor at the first place.
act 1:8 Jesus was talking to all
Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Frank3n2(m): 10:45am
Hmmmm. Brb
Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by adepeter26(m): 10:45am
Any biblical verse to support the claim that its absurd for a female pastor to officiate wedding?

undecided

This is why religion is 101% scam. Remodifications

1 Like

Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Davdonjoe(m): 10:46am
Pastor na pastor, either male or female
Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Vorigo: 10:47am
A female pastor is not on, all together Read your Bible. It doesn't allow for a female to stand in front of men and preach, no. Corinthians
Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by jeromzy(m): 10:53am
Shegzy8:
Nawa o....jesus dey in own u kon drag am enter the yarn....
hahhahahahahahahhahahhaaa....you dey fear the name?
Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by ollah2: 10:56am
Lewandoski20:
The question should be; IS A WOMAN SUPPOSED TO BE A PASTOR IN THE FIRST PLACE?! undecided

U nailed it. So many confused Christians
Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Vorigo: 10:58am
Lewandoski20:
The question should be; IS A WOMAN SUPPOSED TO BE A PASTOR IN THE FIRST PLACE?! undecided
We still have wise people on this forum.

They will come and make noise about "changing times". Mxxxxm
Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by oluwaseyi000(m): 10:58am
maybe I should ask that will a marriage be less blessed if conducted by a female and more bless if by male

1 Like

Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Shegzy8(m): 11:01am
jeromzy:
hahhahahahahahahhahahhaaa....you dey fear the name?
lol...say the name no reach make person fear nii
Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by BE811APP: 11:02am
I see nothing wrong in it..

Whoever solemonizes/officiate the wedding doesn't guarantee a happy union..

So why d sweat?

We dey always take different matter for head Sha..

Doctrines killing Christians since time immemorial..
Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by otokx(m): 11:04am
Nigerians debate irrelevant issues when they have no light, no water, no road.
Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by krispycash(m): 11:10am
When the bible mentions "MAN" it refers to both men and women... So long as the calling of the Lord Almighty is upon them... So male or female... What matters is if they are called by the Lord to be His servant.... That is what really matters ... The calling...
Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by emmabest2000(m): 11:18am
These kind of question on FB

Guys oya come and pee here ...

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by frubben(m): 11:22am
So far dey marry and stay in the marriage why we dey give our self stress. Na make lai muhammed say make who Na go do masquerade work because we just get many jobless youth

(0) (1) (Reply)

Race, Region And Religion? / You May Now Kiss The Bride / Pls Does Anybody Know Where The Biblical Garden Of Eden Is Located? I Really Need To Go There. Also,

Viewing this topic: mekonglobal(m), komoayo, Edifyer, valdes00(m), morzook(m), pcguru1(m), REDshouse(m), Tadeknkeepcalm, Gmekx(m), smartblu(m), Blaiseikenna50, mikewills(m), bayelsaowei, danidon08(m), capable04(m), johnshagb(m), expozey(f), Classyzi(f), omotolly22(f), BMCee, VictorAB, Nanojoe and 42 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.