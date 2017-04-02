Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? (1908 Views)

From Pastor To Atheist: Why I Will Never Be A Christian Again (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

the church weddings an argument broke out that its not biblical and spiritual to be conducted by female pastors but only male pastors.



please let the theologians and bible scholars bring their intellectual knowledge into this



God bless you all

Yes!



FTC things. Oluwa Nagode!!! 1 Like

why not?

...

3





4th to comment Edited

Was Jesus a female? 2 Likes

Let the founder of the Church or business center officiate the weddings there. It doesn't concern us. Had I the power, I would have banned church wedding in Nigeria.







We are more interested in Senate and Presidency drama. 1 Like

The question should be; IS A WOMAN SUPPOSED TO BE A PASTOR IN THE FIRST PLACE?! 9 Likes

Christians and their problems... 1 Like

If we had female prophets and judges in the days of old, i see why not 1 Like

Can happen elsewhere but not in mine. Not just comfortable with it. Hey, don't expect bible quotes, i got none. Plain uncomfortable.

A female can...deborah was a judge over israel na 2 Likes

No, it is not biblical 1 Like

A female has no business been a pastor at the first place. 5 Likes

Why not? 2 Likes

Why should a female be a pastor in the first place when our God is One of order

jeromzy:

Was Jesus a female? Nawa o....jesus dey in own u kon drag am enter the yarn.... Nawa o....jesus dey in own u kon drag am enter the yarn.... 1 Like

rossyc:

A female has no business been a pastor at the first place. act 1:8 Jesus was talking to all act 1:8 Jesus was talking to all

Hmmmm. Brb









This is why religion is 101% scam. Remodifications Any biblical verse to support the claim that its absurd for a female pastor to officiate wedding?This is why religion is 101% scam. Remodifications 1 Like

Pastor na pastor, either male or female

A female pastor is not on, all together Read your Bible. It doesn't allow for a female to stand in front of men and preach, no. Corinthians

Shegzy8:

Nawa o....jesus dey in own u kon drag am enter the yarn.... hahhahahahahahahhahahhaaa....you dey fear the name? hahhahahahahahahhahahhaaa....you dey fear the name?

Lewandoski20:

The question should be; IS A WOMAN SUPPOSED TO BE A PASTOR IN THE FIRST PLACE?!

U nailed it. So many confused Christians U nailed it. So many confused Christians

Lewandoski20:

The question should be; IS A WOMAN SUPPOSED TO BE A PASTOR IN THE FIRST PLACE?! We still have wise people on this forum.



They will come and make noise about "changing times". Mxxxxm We still have wise people on this forum.They will come and make noise about "changing times". Mxxxxm

maybe I should ask that will a marriage be less blessed if conducted by a female and more bless if by male 1 Like

jeromzy:

hahhahahahahahahhahahhaaa....you dey fear the name? lol...say the name no reach make person fear nii lol...say the name no reach make person fear nii

I see nothing wrong in it..



Whoever solemonizes/officiate the wedding doesn't guarantee a happy union..



So why d sweat?



We dey always take different matter for head Sha..



Doctrines killing Christians since time immemorial..

Nigerians debate irrelevant issues when they have no light, no water, no road.

When the bible mentions "MAN" it refers to both men and women... So long as the calling of the Lord Almighty is upon them... So male or female... What matters is if they are called by the Lord to be His servant.... That is what really matters ... The calling...

These kind of question on FB



Guys oya come and pee here ... 1 Like 1 Share