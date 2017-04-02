₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by ONWARDBABA: 11:43pm On Apr 01
the church weddings an argument broke out that its not biblical and spiritual to be conducted by female pastors but only male pastors.
please let the theologians and bible scholars bring their intellectual knowledge into this
God bless you all
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Ladymacbee(f): 10:42am
Yes!
FTC things. Oluwa Nagode!!!
1 Like
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by dspecialist(m): 10:42am
why not?
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by SundryInfo: 10:42am
...
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by ManTiger(m): 10:42am
3
4th to comment Edited
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by jeromzy(m): 10:42am
Was Jesus a female?
2 Likes
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Kondomatic(m): 10:43am
Let the founder of the Church or business center officiate the weddings there. It doesn't concern us. Had I the power, I would have banned church wedding in Nigeria.
We are more interested in Senate and Presidency drama.
1 Like
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Lewandoski20: 10:43am
The question should be; IS A WOMAN SUPPOSED TO BE A PASTOR IN THE FIRST PLACE?!
9 Likes
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by adepeter26(m): 10:43am
Christians and their problems...
1 Like
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by odimbannamdi(m): 10:43am
If we had female prophets and judges in the days of old, i see why not
1 Like
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by MrHighSea: 10:43am
Can happen elsewhere but not in mine. Not just comfortable with it. Hey, don't expect bible quotes, i got none. Plain uncomfortable.
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Shegzy8(m): 10:43am
A female can...deborah was a judge over israel na
2 Likes
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by bengoodcreature: 10:43am
No, it is not biblical
1 Like
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by rossyc(f): 10:43am
A female has no business been a pastor at the first place.
5 Likes
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by argon500: 10:44am
Why not?
2 Likes
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by An2elect2(f): 10:44am
Why should a female be a pastor in the first place when our God is One of order
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Shegzy8(m): 10:44am
jeromzy:Nawa o....jesus dey in own u kon drag am enter the yarn....
1 Like
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Judolisco(m): 10:45am
rossyc:act 1:8 Jesus was talking to all
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Frank3n2(m): 10:45am
Hmmmm. Brb
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by adepeter26(m): 10:45am
Any biblical verse to support the claim that its absurd for a female pastor to officiate wedding?
This is why religion is 101% scam. Remodifications
1 Like
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Davdonjoe(m): 10:46am
Pastor na pastor, either male or female
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Vorigo: 10:47am
A female pastor is not on, all together Read your Bible. It doesn't allow for a female to stand in front of men and preach, no. Corinthians
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by jeromzy(m): 10:53am
Shegzy8:hahhahahahahahahhahahhaaa....you dey fear the name?
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by ollah2: 10:56am
Lewandoski20:
U nailed it. So many confused Christians
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Vorigo: 10:58am
Lewandoski20:We still have wise people on this forum.
They will come and make noise about "changing times". Mxxxxm
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by oluwaseyi000(m): 10:58am
maybe I should ask that will a marriage be less blessed if conducted by a female and more bless if by male
1 Like
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by Shegzy8(m): 11:01am
jeromzy:lol...say the name no reach make person fear nii
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by BE811APP: 11:02am
I see nothing wrong in it..
Whoever solemonizes/officiate the wedding doesn't guarantee a happy union..
So why d sweat?
We dey always take different matter for head Sha..
Doctrines killing Christians since time immemorial..
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by otokx(m): 11:04am
Nigerians debate irrelevant issues when they have no light, no water, no road.
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by krispycash(m): 11:10am
When the bible mentions "MAN" it refers to both men and women... So long as the calling of the Lord Almighty is upon them... So male or female... What matters is if they are called by the Lord to be His servant.... That is what really matters ... The calling...
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by emmabest2000(m): 11:18am
These kind of question on FB
Guys oya come and pee here ...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Is It Okay For A Female Pastor To Officiate A Wedding Ceremony? by frubben(m): 11:22am
So far dey marry and stay in the marriage why we dey give our self stress. Na make lai muhammed say make who Na go do masquerade work because we just get many jobless youth
