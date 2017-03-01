Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) (6810 Views)

The incident occurred at about 4:38am on Sunday morning. Only the three suicide bombers all males, were affected by the blast.



See the photos below;



Very good in as much as it does not affect the third party.. Let them kill themselves.. 72 virgin are waiting for him at gate of hell.. 4 Likes

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

u see

this people are wasting our money on those body bags, easily burn their bodies on throw it intonthe bushes for maggots to feed on 7 Likes

and when they realized there are no virgins waiting for them only hell, what will they do? 1 Like

Good for them 1 Like

.They will be surly rewarded by Allah

. 1 Like

this is serious 1 Like

May bokoharam keep self-destructing till they are no more. Amin 2 Likes

Shey this northerners no get sense ni..I bet that guy was given N200 just to kill himself.. 4 Likes



can't even wait to be referred as a Biafrian Man, then we go dey hear say some were in Nigeria, they are killing there self's with bomb and missiles e better make dem dey kill dem self's dat side... it's non of how business.can't even wait to be referred as a Biafrian Man, then we go dey hear say some were in Nigeria, they are killing there self's with bomb and missiles 1 Like

Hope they now having som 3some with them virgins 1 Like

wasting money on body bags mtchewwww rubbish 1 Like

..

F(u)ck them 1 Like

great

Our Islamic brothers see what your religion gave birth to 3 Likes

God is our only savior in this country......

1 Like

Jabioro:

Very good in as much as it does not affect the third party.. Let them kill themselves.. 72 virgin are waiting for him at gate of hell.. l concur, may every owner of evil load, carry their evil load and die with their evil load 3 Likes









What is the meaning of this the law of karma is at work the are reaping what the sow 1 Share

.

So which flag of which sect did the army handover to Buhari 1 Like

Nothing serious tho... It's just a flesh wound

for the dead guys go and have your long awaited sex with your 72 demonic virgin thorned pussssy girls eternally.... 1 Like 1 Share

nah wah oooooh another one?