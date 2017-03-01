₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by Specialspesh: 11:55am
Three suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers have died in an attempt to attack Muna Garage, Dabarmari and Dusuma villages in Maiduguri metropolis.
The incident occurred at about 4:38am on Sunday morning. Only the three suicide bombers all males, were affected by the blast.
See the photos below;
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/three-boko-haram-suicide-bombers-killed.html
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by Jabioro: 12:00pm
Very good in as much as it does not affect the third party.. Let them kill themselves.. 72 virgin are waiting for him at gate of hell..
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by Specialspesh: 12:06pm
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by Specialspesh: 12:07pm
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by gritzky1996: 12:10pm
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by slimthugchimee2(f): 12:25pm
this people are wasting our money on those body bags, easily burn their bodies on throw it intonthe bushes for maggots to feed on
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by CriticMaestro: 12:38pm
and when they realized there are no virgins waiting for them only hell, what will they do?
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by Mrrafur: 1:44pm
Good for them
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by Ogashub(m): 1:44pm
.They will be surly rewarded by Allah
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by tayo4ng(f): 1:46pm
this is serious
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by gqboyy(m): 1:46pm
May bokoharam keep self-destructing till they are no more. Amin
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by Adelawysb: 1:47pm
Shey this northerners no get sense ni..I bet that guy was given N200 just to kill himself..
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by JuanJO(m): 1:47pm
e better make dem dey kill dem self's dat side... it's non of how business.
can't even wait to be referred as a Biafrian Man, then we go dey hear say some were in Nigeria, they are killing there self's with bomb and missiles
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by iamtewwy(m): 1:47pm
Hope they now having som 3some with them virgins
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by blaze1916(m): 1:47pm
wasting money on body bags mtchewwww rubbish
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by segebase(m): 1:48pm
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by Emekamex(m): 1:49pm
F(u)ck them
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by walexsy(m): 1:49pm
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 1:49pm
Our Islamic brothers see what your religion gave birth to
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by Stevoohlicent(m): 1:50pm
God is our only savior in this country......
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by oluwaVaz(m): 1:50pm
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by AngelicBeing: 1:51pm
Jabioro:l concur, may every owner of evil load, carry their evil load and die with their evil load
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by Anderlis(m): 1:52pm
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by ayogozie(m): 1:52pm
What is the meaning of this the law of karma is at work the are reaping what the sow
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by merits(m): 1:53pm
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by Dottore: 1:53pm
So which flag of which sect did the army handover to Buhari
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by sleeknick(m): 1:54pm
Nothing serious tho... It's just a flesh wound
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by Josiah1150(m): 1:55pm
for the dead guys go and have your long awaited sex with your 72 demonic virgin thorned pussssy girls eternally....
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by dreTopTop: 1:55pm
nah wah oooooh another one?
|Re: Three Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri Bomb Blast (Graphic Photos) by 2mission(m): 1:56pm
This guys are motivated by ideology, it's hard to kill ideology that's what keeps them going because in every way they can't match the military, the North knows how to address the root cause of their prolem
