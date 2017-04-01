₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,670 members, 3,454,514 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 April 2017 at 05:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" (4900 Views)
"You Shouldn't Have Left Me, I Am In Davido's Video Now" - Guy Tells Ex / Olamide And Tayo Sobola Stun In Ankara / Queeneth Agbor: I Believe In Sex Before Marriage (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by emefav: 3:21pm
Juliana Olayode aka Toyo Baby, who won own heart with her role in Funke Akindele's Jenifa's Diary, has bared her mind on what she thinks about having sex before marriage.
The self-acclaimed virgin, who spoke to Punch in an interview, talked bout her relationship status and virginity. Here's what Toyo Baby said:
Virginity
I am a strong advocate for sexual purity and it goes beyond the screen for me. That is who I am and I’m not doing it for any other reason than that. Years before I began acting, God told me that..He would open doors for me and that wherever I go, I should always talk about Him and sexual purity.
I belong to Mine Ministry which advocates sexual purity and we have our World Virginity
Day on the second Saturday in June every year. Virginity Day isn’t only for virgins but for all who stand for sexual purity and know that virginity isn’t a thing of the past. There are lots of immoral things on social media which attract a lot of traffic but it’s sad that when you talk about something like sexual purity, people look at you like you’re doing something weird. I must confess that it has not been easy for me. But irrespective of what goes on around me and in the movie industry, I have resolved to stand tall and stay true to my values. .
Relationship
I am in a relationship now but I wasn’t in one when I started advocating purity. Sexual purity isn’t all about being in a relationship or not. A lot of people might think that I’m saying I’m sexually pure because I wasn’t in a relationship but there are some people that could come up to you and say they don’t want to have a relationship with you, that all they want is sex. There will always be pressure and it’s not an easy process but it’s good to stick to one’s values. Sometimes, one may even be tempted to give it all up but I believe that people shouldn’t have sex until they’re married. I don’t need to talk about the kind of man I like because I already have a man I love.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/people-shouldnt-have-sex-before.html
5 Likes
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by Jodha(f): 3:23pm
She's absolutely correct... Good advice...
But make she go relax jhoor..
8 Likes
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:24pm
Uuummm.....u can stop global warming but you CANT STOP those h0rny boiz
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by NLevents: 3:25pm
I hope she is a virgin.
Maybe she should come and explain better to us at the pool party
1 Share
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by SmartBug: 3:35pm
That's her opinion and it's beautiful. But it's not for people like me. With something serious as marriage, I need to perform ‘good servicing’ before putting a ring.
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by EbukaHades10(m): 4:16pm
Who be this one na?
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by Tazdroid(m): 4:42pm
Her piece of mind
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by obembet(m): 4:43pm
She is right..
My Gfriend has been begging me for sex and I told her that I will wait it our wedding Night
But I don't knw if someone else has been oil the place on my behalf
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by Tazdroid(m): 4:43pm
QueenSuccubus:u mean those "konjified boys"
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by pocohantas(f): 4:43pm
Nairaland guys won't like this.
1 Like
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by Tazdroid(m): 4:43pm
NLevents:
1 Like
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by timidapsin(m): 4:44pm
QueenSuccubus:h0rney boys or girls?
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by martineverest(m): 4:44pm
Watch how ladies come out to attack her
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by VickyRotex(f): 4:44pm
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by shamack: 4:44pm
I love virgiin beautiful puusies anyway
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by Giddyperson: 4:45pm
NLevents:You actually used three white women to do a poster for a Nairaland event?
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by princechurchill(m): 4:46pm
Am ok if it can turn me to look like absolom, but if not please behold the tree that grows the Bleep i give is barren
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by Esetim(f): 4:46pm
We all know she's saying the truth. It just sounds bitter to some people.
8 Likes
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by yomi007k(m): 4:46pm
QueenSuccubus:
Ur very intelligent.
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by www5568: 4:47pm
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by princechurchill(m): 4:47pm
Even the Bible recorded foolish virgins
2 Likes
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by yomi007k(m): 4:47pm
obembet:
U better go treat typhoid because walai u no well.
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by Ajejeje(m): 4:48pm
stop bleaching never good u
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by Preca(f): 4:48pm
#irepvirgins
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by jazinogold(m): 4:48pm
hmmm
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by lovelyjay: 4:49pm
Cool
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by Davidlekkzy(m): 4:49pm
na dem dey do tins pass
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by victormartyn: 4:50pm
God bless you Toyo...
Sugbon,
Sombori cannor come and trust Naija babes.
especially Babe dat know aw to fine
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by daddyrich: 4:51pm
Keep it up
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by GeneralNass: 4:51pm
If u think this girl is still a Virgin click like, if you think otherwise please click share
2 Likes
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by sirfee(m): 4:51pm
pocohantas:Yawns...
|Re: Tayo Baby: "People Shouldn't Have Sex Before Marriage" by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 4:52pm
.
OFFICIAL: KANYE Abandons KIM After 58 Days Of Marriage.(PIC) / World Shortest Woman-photos(a Must See)the Shortest Woman Living Is Jyoti Amge(i / Lady Gaga In Bra And Panties
Viewing this topic: xoxo001(m), philkay(m), jibs4lv(m), cxsdayo, smartty68(m), intu5(f), MasterZee, fav444(f), reachycul(m), felixyniggie(m), farem, crystalfarmer, xample(m), afonuru2(m), Jummyife, JOHNGLO, capable04(m), wuntim, factorial1(m), handelex, fearnoman(m), baffylander(m), NE555, emmaak2(m), Ceema1(f), klefjonz, kingeorge(m), AdexAbbey(m), hizick14(m), AdlatWorld(m), foreverkind1, Baraq, LollyD(f), JAMO4REAL1(m), soberdrunk(m), ScepticalPyrrho, Thoniameek(f), Martiny(m), chima82, Talk2Bella(f), seansage(m), AndyCole16(m), horlartayor(m), Toheeb31(m), crislyn(f), HenryThegreat1(m), PetrePan(m), rush2mac(m), AUSVINS, dquantom, sunky13(m), sparkle10(m), pharmadek, Femzy900(m), MonsieurCoder, bellooyin(f), Captainsama(m), IamforGod, Incline(m), cupid0(f), Enoquin(f), EROMS38(m), Sansa143(f), okamayamawocho, Itemplee, QueenFusa16(f), Sundouglas, unlimitedesq(m), DViewer, Cholls(m), Boj2(m), chima014(m), Ozugbo(m), Edrick, pholuwaseun(f), AceRoyal, BJ0SE(m), Khalifa04, Osu175(m), kunle86, scarred9jan(m), Allem(m), LegalBaby(f), bebe2(f) and 155 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20