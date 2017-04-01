



The self-acclaimed virgin, who spoke to Punch in an interview, talked bout her relationship status and virginity. Here's what Toyo Baby said:



Virginity



I am a strong advocate for sexual purity and it goes beyond the screen for me. That is who I am and I’m not doing it for any other reason than that. Years before I began acting, God told me that..He would open doors for me and that wherever I go, I should always talk about Him and sexual purity.



I belong to Mine Ministry which advocates sexual purity and we have our World Virginity

Day on the second Saturday in June every year. Virginity Day isn’t only for virgins but for all who stand for sexual purity and know that virginity isn’t a thing of the past. There are lots of immoral things on social media which attract a lot of traffic but it’s sad that when you talk about something like sexual purity, people look at you like you’re doing something weird. I must confess that it has not been easy for me. But irrespective of what goes on around me and in the movie industry, I have resolved to stand tall and stay true to my values. .





Relationship



I am in a relationship now but I wasn’t in one when I started advocating purity. Sexual purity isn’t all about being in a relationship or not. A lot of people might think that I’m saying I’m sexually pure because I wasn’t in a relationship but there are some people that could come up to you and say they don’t want to have a relationship with you, that all they want is sex. There will always be pressure and it’s not an easy process but it’s good to stick to one’s values. Sometimes, one may even be tempted to give it all up but I believe that people shouldn’t have sex until they’re married. I don’t need to talk about the kind of man I like because I already have a man I love.





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/people-shouldnt-have-sex-before.html Juliana Olayode aka Toyo Baby, who won own heart with her role in Funke Akindele's Jenifa's Diary, has bared her mind on what she thinks about having sex before marriage.The self-acclaimed virgin, who spoke to Punch in an interview, talked bout her relationship status and virginity. Here's what Toyo Baby said:VirginityI am a strong advocate for sexual purity and it goes beyond the screen for me. That is who I am and I’m not doing it for any other reason than that. Years before I began acting, God told me that..He would open doors for me and that wherever I go, I should always talk about Him and sexual purity.I belong to Mine Ministry which advocates sexual purity and we have our World VirginityDay on the second Saturday in June every year. Virginity Day isn’t only for virgins but for all who stand for sexual purity and know that virginity isn’t a thing of the past. There are lots of immoral things on social media which attract a lot of traffic but it’s sad that when you talk about something like sexual purity, people look at you like you’re doing something weird. I must confess that it has not been easy for me. But irrespective of what goes on around me and in the movie industry, I have resolved to stand tall and stay true to my values. .RelationshipI am in a relationship now but I wasn’t in one when I started advocating purity. Sexual purity isn’t all about being in a relationship or not. A lot of people might think that I’m saying I’m sexually pure because I wasn’t in a relationship but there are some people that could come up to you and say they don’t want to have a relationship with you, that all they want is sex. There will always be pressure and it’s not an easy process but it’s good to stick to one’s values. Sometimes, one may even be tempted to give it all up but I believe that people shouldn’t have sex until they’re married. I don’t need to talk about the kind of man I like because I already have a man I love. 5 Likes