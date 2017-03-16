₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 6:04pm
Top actress, Chiege Alisigwe celebrates her teen daughter, Munachimsoaga's birthday.
Chiege Alisigwe ventured into Nollywood in 1998 and immediately became a known face. Her role in "My Love" with Ramsey Nouah and "Oganigwe" brought her into limelight.
Chiege got married in 2002 at the peak of her career to a top police officer, but the marriage lasted for just 3 months. She got pregnant within the 3 months which produced this her cute teen daughter.
She left acting for a while, remarried. She is now back to Nollywood.
The actress shared photos of her daughter, Munachimsoaga on Instagram and wrote:
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by saintolarayo: 6:06pm
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by Nne5(f): 6:12pm
HBD
She got her mum's face.
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by tossedbae(f): 6:16pm
Wow ,this woman was a beauty then
Hbd small geh
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by ellahzy(f): 6:41pm
This "Dinta eh" girl
her pickin name strong sha
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 6:52pm
Cute
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 6:52pm
I beta shot up
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by wawappl: 6:53pm
Nne5:
RATHER HER FATHERS FACE.
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by eseun11: 6:53pm
jungle never mature
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by kayultimate(m): 6:54pm
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by icankel: 6:54pm
She's beautiful, happy birthday to her
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by kshore: 6:54pm
TINALETC3:you better do.. hahaha
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by artade: 6:55pm
Thank you for dressing her up like the little girl that she is.
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by Ekakamba: 6:55pm
saintolarayo:Where?
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by mile12crises: 6:56pm
Thank God she's not Yoruba....
She would have used bleaching to deface the whole body. Dark and beautiful Igbo lady... my son's name sake
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by jShota: 6:56pm
mile12crises:Ban dey call this one
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by akheen: 6:57pm
Where's the cuteness pls ??
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by akheen: 6:57pm
mile12crises:
that's a stupid comment from a fool..
I won't play this ipob & afonja game with u..
u just choose to b stupid on your own
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by Kateykate(f): 6:58pm
One woman I admire so much. God bless your daughter, Aunty Chiege.. May all your prayers for her come throug, in Jesus name Amen..
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by chuks34(m): 6:58pm
ellahzy:she was mad over dinta
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by HeGeMon(m): 6:59pm
Aswear , d man no fine at all, she follow money, now see yasef,
wawappl:
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by JohnXcel: 7:01pm
Na the mama fine pass jor.
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by HeGeMon(m): 7:01pm
Na Yoruba give am belle, just like fani kayode Bleep ikemba Bianca, & that his present ibo wife
mile12crises:
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by NwamaziNwaAro: 7:01pm
Na wa
She still lives in a flat...
She no sabi any pastor
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by Nazeren: 7:01pm
Fool's comment.
mile12crises:
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 7:01pm
mile12crises:Take am easy , Bro.
I can feel your pain.
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by angelimida: 7:03pm
nice one
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 7:03pm
Nna mehn this woman pikin no fine
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by noziz(m): 7:03pm
lalasticlala:
don't let people like this catch her o
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by adlawtee: 7:04pm
She gat Hard face
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by HeGeMon(m): 7:06pm
Just like how a Yoruba man is servicing Nnamdi kanu wife, now after giving birth& he is in prison
mile12crises:
|Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 7:06pm
mile12crises:
