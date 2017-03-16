Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) (7398 Views)

Chiege Alisigwe ventured into Nollywood in 1998 and immediately became a known face. Her role in "My Love" with Ramsey Nouah and "Oganigwe" brought her into limelight.



Chiege got married in 2002 at the peak of her career to a top police officer, but the marriage lasted for just 3 months. She got pregnant within the 3 months which produced this her cute teen daughter.



She left acting for a while, remarried. She is now back to Nollywood.



The actress shared photos of her daughter, Munachimsoaga on Instagram and wrote:



Happy birthday my Darling child, Munachimsoaga! Today is your day. May the blessings, favours, good health, long life and prosperity be your portion in the mighty name of JESUS, Amen! May no evil eyes see you, I soak and deep you in the precious blood of Jesus Christ and no weapons fashioned against you shall prosper, Amen ! Can't believe I now have a teenage daughter! I love you my daughter, my jewel and the first fruit of my womb! God bless you!

HBD



She got her mum's face. 2 Likes

Wow ,this woman was a beauty then



Hbd small geh 2 Likes



Cute

Nne5:

HBD



She got her mum's face.

RATHER HER FATHERS FACE. RATHER HER FATHERS FACE. 2 Likes

She's beautiful, happy birthday to her

TINALETC3:

Thank you for dressing her up like the little girl that she is.

saintolarayo:

Beautiful Where?

Thank God she's not Yoruba....

She would have used bleaching to deface the whole body. Dark and beautiful Igbo lady... my son's name sake 3 Likes 1 Share

mile12crises:

Thank God she's not Yoruba....



She would have used bleaching to deface the whole body.

Where's the cuteness pls ?? 1 Like

mile12crises:

Thank God she's not Yoruba....



She would have used bleaching to deface the whole body.

Dark and beautiful Igbo lady... my son's name sake

that's a stupid comment from a fool..



I won't play this ipob & afonja game with u..



u just choose to b stupid on your own that's a stupid comment from a fool..I won't play this ipob & afonja game with u..u just choose to b stupid on your own 11 Likes 1 Share

One woman I admire so much. God bless your daughter, Aunty Chiege.. May all your prayers for her come throug, in Jesus name Amen.. 1 Like

ellahzy:

This "Dinta eh" girl



wawappl:





RATHER HER FATHERS FACE. Aswear , d man no fine at all, she follow money, now see yasef,

Na the mama fine pass jor.

mile12crises:

Thank God she's not Yoruba....



She would have used bleaching to deface the whole body.

Na wa





She still lives in a flat...





mile12crises:

Thank God she's not Yoruba....



She would have used bleaching to deface the whole body.

Dark and beautiful Igbo lady... my son's name sake Fool's comment. 1 Like

mile12crises:

Thank God she's not Yoruba....



She would have used bleaching to deface the whole body.

Dark and beautiful Igbo lady... my son's name sake Take am easy , Bro.

I can feel your pain. Take am easy , Bro.I can feel your pain. 1 Like

nice one

Nna mehn this woman pikin no fine

lalasticlala:

don't let people like this catch her o don't let people like this catch her o 1 Like

She gat Hard face

mile12crises:

Thank God she's not Yoruba....



She would have used bleaching to deface the whole body.

Dark and beautiful Igbo lady... my son's name sake Just like how a Yoruba man is servicing Nnamdi kanu wife, now after giving birth& he is in prison 1 Like