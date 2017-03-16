₦airaland Forum

Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 6:04pm
Top actress, Chiege Alisigwe celebrates her teen daughter, Munachimsoaga's birthday.

Chiege Alisigwe ventured into Nollywood in 1998 and immediately became a known face. Her role in "My Love" with Ramsey Nouah and "Oganigwe" brought her into limelight.

Chiege got married in 2002 at the peak of her career to a top police officer, but the marriage lasted for just 3 months. She got pregnant within the 3 months which produced this her cute teen daughter.

She left acting for a while, remarried. She is now back to Nollywood.

The actress shared photos of her daughter, Munachimsoaga on Instagram and wrote:

Happy birthday my Darling child, Munachimsoaga! Today is your day. May the blessings, favours, good health, long life and prosperity be your portion in the mighty name of JESUS, Amen! May no evil eyes see you, I soak and deep you in the precious blood of Jesus Christ and no weapons fashioned against you shall prosper, Amen ! Can't believe I now have a teenage daughter! I love you my daughter, my jewel and the first fruit of my womb! God bless you!

Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by saintolarayo: 6:06pm
Beautiful tongue
Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by Nne5(f): 6:12pm
HBD

She got her mum's face.

Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by tossedbae(f): 6:16pm
Wow ,this woman was a beauty then

Hbd small geh

Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by ellahzy(f): 6:41pm
This "Dinta eh" girl grin
her pickin name strong sha

Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 6:52pm
Cute
Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 6:52pm
lipsrsealed I beta shot up lipsrsealed
Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by wawappl: 6:53pm
Nne5:
HBD

She got her mum's face.

RATHER HER FATHERS FACE.

Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by eseun11: 6:53pm
jungle never mature angry

Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by kayultimate(m): 6:54pm
shocked
Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by icankel: 6:54pm
She's beautiful, happy birthday to her
Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by kshore: 6:54pm
TINALETC3:
lipsrsealed I beta shot up lipsrsealed
you better do.. hahaha
Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by artade: 6:55pm
Thank you for dressing her up like the little girl that she is.
Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by Ekakamba: 6:55pm
saintolarayo:
Beautiful tongue
Where? tongue
Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by mile12crises: 6:56pm
Thank God she's not Yoruba....
She would have used bleaching to deface the whole body. Dark and beautiful Igbo lady... my son's name sake

Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by jShota: 6:56pm
mile12crises:
Thank God she's not Yoruba....

She would have used bleaching to deface the whole body.
Dark and beautiful Igbo lady... my son's name sake
Ban dey call this one angry

Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by akheen: 6:57pm
Where's the cuteness pls ??

Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by akheen: 6:57pm
mile12crises:
Thank God she's not Yoruba....

She would have used bleaching to deface the whole body.
Dark and beautiful Igbo lady... my son's name sake

that's a stupid comment from a fool..

I won't play this ipob & afonja game with u..

u just choose to b stupid on your own

Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by Kateykate(f): 6:58pm
One woman I admire so much. God bless your daughter, Aunty Chiege.. May all your prayers for her come throug, in Jesus name Amen..

Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by chuks34(m): 6:58pm
ellahzy:
This "Dinta eh" girl grin

her pickin name strong sha
she was mad over dinta
Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by HeGeMon(m): 6:59pm
Aswear , d man no fine at all, she follow money, now see yasef,
wawappl:


RATHER HER FATHERS FACE.
Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by JohnXcel: 7:01pm
Na the mama fine pass jor.
Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by HeGeMon(m): 7:01pm
Na Yoruba give am belle, just like fani kayode Bleep ikemba Bianca, & that his present ibo wife
mile12crises:
Thank God she's not Yoruba....

She would have used bleaching to deface the whole body.
Dark and beautiful Igbo lady... my son's name sake
Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by NwamaziNwaAro: 7:01pm
angry

Na wa


She still lives in a flat...


She no sabi any pastor
Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by Nazeren: 7:01pm
Fool's comment.

mile12crises:
Thank God she's not Yoruba....

She would have used bleaching to deface the whole body.
Dark and beautiful Igbo lady... my son's name sake

Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 7:01pm
mile12crises:
Thank God she's not Yoruba....

She would have used bleaching to deface the whole body.
Dark and beautiful Igbo lady... my son's name sake
Take am easy , Bro.
I can feel your pain.

Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by angelimida: 7:03pm
nice one
Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 7:03pm
Nna mehn this woman pikin no fine angry
Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by noziz(m): 7:03pm
don't let people like this catch her o grin

Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by adlawtee: 7:04pm
She gat Hard face
Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by HeGeMon(m): 7:06pm
Just like how a Yoruba man is servicing Nnamdi kanu wife, now after giving birth& he is in prison cheesy
mile12crises:
Thank God she's not Yoruba....

She would have used bleaching to deface the whole body.
Dark and beautiful Igbo lady... my son's name sake

Re: Chiege Alisigwe Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday (Photos) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 7:06pm
mile12crises:
Thank God she's not Yoruba....

She would have used bleaching to deface the whole body.
Dark and beautiful Igbo lady... my son's name sake
grin grin

