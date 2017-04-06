The Commander of Lagos state Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu has received hyper-realistic penciled portrait from Nigeria’s leading Pencil Artist, Alesh Akeem.



The Celebrity artist presented the artistic piece to the astute Police Officer in commendation for the RRS swift response to situations, and solution to security challenges in Lagos State.



The RRS Commander in a short remark while expressing his gratitude for the artistic piece said, “I feel happy when people honour the members of the Nigerian Police Force, it means they appreciate the entire Police Force and what we do; and when people appreciate us, we feel loved and encouraged even to do more. Our duty is to serve and protect.”



While ACP Olatunji Disu also commented on Alesh Akeem’s work, he recalled how he used to be a fantastic artist back in secondary school but his teacher discouraged him.



“I used to draw in secondary school you know and I was pretty good at it, but then I got discouraged by my teacher when he told me being an artist won’t amount to anything tangible in future.” He disclosed.

So now it gives me joy when I see the wonders young people like Alesh Akeem can do with art.” He added.



ACP Olatunji Disu however expressed his gratitude to his family for 'donating' him into the Nigeria Police Force and encouraged Nigerians to love and support policemen as well as see them as friends in the society rather than enemies.