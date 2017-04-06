₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by Olubunmy270: 4:14pm On Apr 02
The Commander of Lagos state Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu has received hyper-realistic penciled portrait from Nigeria’s leading Pencil Artist, Alesh Akeem.
The Celebrity artist presented the artistic piece to the astute Police Officer in commendation for the RRS swift response to situations, and solution to security challenges in Lagos State.
The RRS Commander in a short remark while expressing his gratitude for the artistic piece said, “I feel happy when people honour the members of the Nigerian Police Force, it means they appreciate the entire Police Force and what we do; and when people appreciate us, we feel loved and encouraged even to do more. Our duty is to serve and protect.”
While ACP Olatunji Disu also commented on Alesh Akeem’s work, he recalled how he used to be a fantastic artist back in secondary school but his teacher discouraged him.
“I used to draw in secondary school you know and I was pretty good at it, but then I got discouraged by my teacher when he told me being an artist won’t amount to anything tangible in future.” He disclosed.
So now it gives me joy when I see the wonders young people like Alesh Akeem can do with art.” He added.
ACP Olatunji Disu however expressed his gratitude to his family for ‘donating’ him into the Nigeria Police Force and encouraged Nigerians to love and support policemen as well as see them as friends in the society rather than enemies.
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by Olubunmy270: 1:29am On Apr 03
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by michaelandre: 9:53pm
alesh u just live us for aj without your contact wetin they happen na me michael
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by NoRetreat(m): 10:24pm
Good one
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by sniperr007: 10:24pm
Nice...
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by Ebuka478(m): 10:24pm
The guy get talent, nice one
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by Segse(m): 10:24pm
nice drawing
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by ezimo777(m): 10:24pm
Great work
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by Tazdroid(m): 10:25pm
Nice art
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by ChubbychummyICE(f): 10:25pm
How will u see an enemy as friend
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by shaokhan01(m): 10:25pm
make we fry beans
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by Jacksparr0w127: 10:25pm
That's nice
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by chuksjuve(m): 10:26pm
Good
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by Bigsteveg(m): 10:26pm
Nice.
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by Tenim47(m): 10:26pm
postraight nd potrait , am confusing, i thought . . . .
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by auntysimbiat(f): 10:26pm
Cool
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by vincentjk(m): 10:26pm
What a talent
The policeman jaw b like Brock Lesnar own
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by jeeqaa7(m): 10:27pm
Ok
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by umarshehu58: 10:27pm
Cool
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by Sultty(m): 10:27pm
Not interested
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by Ahmed99(m): 10:28pm
kul ave been wishing from time I wish I can draw...so many scenes Dat capture ma fantasy but since I can't its Gods doing meanwhile to vote efe text efe to 32052 and if u don't like him text efe to 32052 to unvote him
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by nepapole(m): 10:30pm
Police is ur friend.
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by parissaint: 10:30pm
Oboi dis one pass artist o
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:30pm
That window blind is beautiful
I can make it for you. Check my signature
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by grandstar(m): 10:32pm
He tried. I however feel it can be much better
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by Nollynude: 10:35pm
God Punish All Policemen and Sars join
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by Origin(f): 10:41pm
The man has talents. Would love to see intricate drawings from pencil like architecture, scenery.
This man can open a studio and sell his drawings online and make money. I don't know what's wrong but my head just de see dollars.
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by recievesense: 10:53pm
michaelandre:
continue e dey hear u
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by HRich(m): 10:55pm
shaokhan01:
Fry sand
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by igho003: 11:08pm
animal dey waste ur time dey draw anoda animal
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by Locked(m): 11:14pm
Nice one.
|Re: Celebrity Pencil Artist Alesh Akeem Honours Lagos RRS Commander, ACP Disu by ChukwuJuwon: 11:17pm
michaelandre:
and so
