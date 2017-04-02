₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by GLeesMODEL(m): 5:11pm
Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment By Court. (photos)
It was indeed a moment of sober reflection and passionate assistant for the Divine Mercy Orphanage home as they were rescued from been evicted from the rented building of the motherless kids. The orphanage home situated at Nassarawa state, were given quit notice for owning 3 years rent worth over N600,000. As they risk been evacuated by the court in few days before the timely intervention of Big Church Foundation.
Over the weekend, the famous charity foundation founded by Dr. Olakunle Churchill were contacted for an assistant which seem to be their last option to retain the home that houses several orphans and motherless children. The Chairman, who was in Lagos as at the time, delegated his team at Kaduna state for a rescue mission with 2 years payment worth over N400,000 to offset the some bills and make arrangements to commence renovation of the building to give the kids confortable environment and healthy living.
The elderly Matron of Divine Mercy Orphanage, expressed so much joy for this rare benevolence while presenting certificate of appreciation to the foundation. She and the kids prayed for the foundation as she seeks more divine blessings and favour for the Chairman, Dr. Olakunle Churchill for the overwhelming charity support.
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by GLeesMODEL(m): 5:15pm
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by GLeesMODEL(m): 5:18pm
Good work
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by uzername: 5:55pm
nice one
for camera or not.. the money will pay the bills
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by helphelp: 5:55pm
Nice one Mr. Church
Keep making the money seem legit
I no talk ooo
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by Sammypope4all(m): 5:55pm
If doing good And being passionate towards the plight of those in need is tantamount to making heaven, big church, I shall meet you there. Even if Na C u get....u pass.
Thanks for this and God bless you indeed for this. God bless me to blessing others too
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by drinkgarri: 5:56pm
Let's emulate that,lets make the world a better place
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by brostheo(m): 5:56pm
Ex ? Have they officially divorced?
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by Bizzyliss(m): 5:56pm
Nice
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by jazinogold(m): 5:57pm
h
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by Ejiphill09(m): 5:57pm
Good work....God bless you bro.
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by yourexcellency: 5:57pm
Nice one but mend your broken home first, Charity begins at home
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 5:58pm
uzername:
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by Obito555(m): 5:58pm
If u keep doing good, good will be yours more grace to your elbow to this Church
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by goldbim(f): 5:58pm
Awwwww...This is nice ,I feel for those kids in the pics..it takes a selfless person to run an orphanage..May God bless everyone putting a smile on every orphan 's face..(amen)
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by curvilicious: 5:58pm
Nice one
Please, go nd save your marriage from eviction as well
God bless
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by henrydadon(m): 5:59pm
i visited an orphanage once when i was much younger..it was one of those school trips..i never really understood what those children were going through then..now that am much older i understand things better..and am really grateful for the little i have..GOD bless Churchill..and the people running the orphanage..e no easy
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by nairalandfreak: 5:59pm
God bless big church foundation
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by Edoblakky(m): 6:00pm
Good one sir Churchill!
May God bless and empower you to do more. I'm inspired by this gesture.
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by Starships4u(m): 6:01pm
When i heard the word eviction i tot it was @BBNAIJA.......
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by Ukoju: 6:02pm
HHmmm
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by Trina0936(f): 6:02pm
Keep doing competition with Tonto Dike. Tomorrow we go hear say she Don donate her own. Childish behaviour!!
BTW ppl donate to the needy and don't publicize it. Thats what the Bible preaches.
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by Tenim47(m): 6:03pm
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by Thomath: 6:04pm
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by TurboBuilder: 6:04pm
Ex? Are they officially divorced?
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by tivta(m): 6:04pm
Tonto see your life
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by bebe2(f): 6:04pm
Tnk u sir,
Pls check out Amb Dion Osagie on Facebook
And support his course,
He has donated his house to create a home for homeless children.
They need beds , mattresses, chairs ? Tv etc.
Pls lets support our homeless kids.
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by henrydadon(m): 6:04pm
Starships4u:.
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by kenoz(m): 6:05pm
Good one
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by henrydadon(m): 6:06pm
Trina0936:i said to my self when i opened this thread that one idiot will mention tonto dike..
and you are the idiot..can't you just appreciate his work without dragging tonto dike name into this..
what happening to tonto dike now is nothing else but karma..she think she can eat her cake and have it..
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by figure007: 6:06pm
And some people are there pilling up billions in their reservoir...you wanna tell me this orphanage home wont have written to the state government ?? God is watching all these leaders with 500g divine network...whatever you sow you rip
|Re: Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment by Tazdroid(m): 6:07pm
Wow
uzername:True words
yourexcellency:But your aprokocy, his marriage is none of your fvcking business now.....simple logic demands that you mind your fvcking business
