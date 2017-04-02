Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment (8547 Views)

Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment By Court. (photos)





It was indeed a moment of sober reflection and passionate assistant for the Divine Mercy Orphanage home as they were rescued from been evicted from the rented building of the motherless kids. The orphanage home situated at Nassarawa state, were given quit notice for owning 3 years rent worth over N600,000. As they risk been evacuated by the court in few days before the timely intervention of Big Church Foundation.



Over the weekend, the famous charity foundation founded by Dr. Olakunle Churchill were contacted for an assistant which seem to be their last option to retain the home that houses several orphans and motherless children. The Chairman, who was in Lagos as at the time, delegated his team at Kaduna state for a rescue mission with 2 years payment worth over N400,000 to offset the some bills and make arrangements to commence renovation of the building to give the kids confortable environment and healthy living.



The elderly Matron of Divine Mercy Orphanage, expressed so much joy for this rare benevolence while presenting certificate of appreciation to the foundation. She and the kids prayed for the foundation as she seeks more divine blessings and favour for the Chairman, Dr. Olakunle Churchill for the overwhelming charity support.

Good work

nice one



for camera or not.. the money will pay the bills 12 Likes

Nice one Mr. Church



Keep making the money seem legit



I no talk ooo 3 Likes

If doing good And being passionate towards the plight of those in need is tantamount to making heaven, big church, I shall meet you there. Even if Na C u get....u pass.



Thanks for this and God bless you indeed for this. God bless me to blessing others too

Let's emulate that,lets make the world a better place

Ex ? Have they officially divorced?

Nice

h

Good work....God bless you bro.

Nice one but mend your broken home first, Charity begins at home 3 Likes

uzername:

nice one



for camera or not.. the money will pay the bills

If u keep doing good, good will be yours more grace to your elbow to this Church

Awwwww...This is nice ,I feel for those kids in the pics..it takes a selfless person to run an orphanage..May God bless everyone putting a smile on every orphan 's face..(amen) 2 Likes

Nice one

Please, go nd save your marriage from eviction as well

God bless 2 Likes

i visited an orphanage once when i was much younger..it was one of those school trips..i never really understood what those children were going through then..now that am much older i understand things better..and am really grateful for the little i have..GOD bless Churchill..and the people running the orphanage..e no easy 1 Like

God bless big church foundation 2 Likes

Good one sir Churchill!

May God bless and empower you to do more. I'm inspired by this gesture. 1 Like

When i heard the word eviction i tot it was @BBNAIJA.......

HHmmm



BTW ppl donate to the needy and don't publicize it. Thats what the Bible preaches. Keep doing competition with Tonto Dike. Tomorrow we go hear say she Don donate her own. Childish behaviour!!BTW ppl donate to the needy and don't publicize it. Thats what the Bible preaches. 1 Like

Ex? Are they officially divorced?

Tonto see your life

Tnk u sir,

Starships4u:

When i heard the word eviction i tot it was @BBNAIJA....... . 2 Likes

Good one

Trina0936:

Keep doing competition with Tonto Dike. Tomorrow we go hear say she Don donate her own. Childish behaviour!!

BTW ppl donate to the needy and don't publicize it. Thats what the Bible preaches. i said to my self when i opened this thread that one idiot will mention tonto dike..



and you are the idiot..can't you just appreciate his work without dragging tonto dike name into this..



what happening to tonto dike now is nothing else but karma..she think she can eat her cake and have it.. i said to my self when i opened this thread that one idiot will mention tonto dike..and you are the idiot..can't you just appreciate his work without dragging tonto dike name into this..what happening to tonto dike now is nothing else but karma..she think she can eat her cake and have it.. 4 Likes

And some people are there pilling up billions in their reservoir...you wanna tell me this orphanage home wont have written to the state government ?? God is watching all these leaders with 500g divine network...whatever you sow you rip 1 Like