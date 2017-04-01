₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by chie8: 6:49pm
Asari Dokubo celebrated with his only surviving paternal aunty Mrs Grace R.R. Briggs at her 90th birthday.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/asari-dokubo-celebrates-with-his-aunt.html?m=1
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 6:58pm
It's only in Nigeria,where people like this are celebrated as Heroes.
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by LoveMachine(m): 7:41pm
eezeribe:
Nope. Look at the face on the dollar bill bar none one of the most heinous figures of all time. We're living in a time when we are being ruled by people who are following the blueprint of animals and demons parading in human skin. Don't let them fool you.
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by Vorpal: 8:49pm
90 or 80?
The cake looks 80
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by unclezuma: 8:49pm
Seun I need an emoticon with a beard please...
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 8:49pm
i thought this guy is among the pipeline bombing biggots? y is he being celebrated? 0r is the mode from that side? #militant mod..u've bin sighted
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by RyanMontana: 8:49pm
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by sean1000x: 8:50pm
That's her paternal aunty from the side of his grandfather who was an Igbo man!
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by oluwasheun94(m): 8:50pm
u talk 90 years old. and na 80 years old dey 4 cake. u sabi pass the cake ni?
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by AZUH: 8:51pm
Vorpal:both at same time . Please text EFE to 32052 ... I love the boy and he's so humble . The only man standing .
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by Israeljones(m): 8:52pm
pumpkin head
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by saint7000: 8:52pm
sean1000x:
Afonjas will be looking at you with bad eye because you are trying to link Niger Delta with Igbo. But that's the truth...his grandfather has Igbo root and he said it on Radio Biafraa!
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:52pm
Happy Birthday Sisi
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by divicode: 8:53pm
This guy is broke, he needs more money - unfortunately, PMB will not give him
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 8:54pm
LoveMachine:
Thank you jor. Some people are always quick to look down on Nigeria but inferiority complex will never allow them see the truth
We all know how the likes of Robin Hood (a thief) and the likes are celebrated abroad.
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by salford: 8:54pm
sean1000x:Okay
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:55pm
Happy birthday to her!
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by Einl(m): 8:59pm
But the cake is shaped into 80...
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by paradigmshift(m): 9:00pm
my nigga niga
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by LoveMachine(m): 9:07pm
Pidgin2:
Real talk.
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by abdulaz: 9:12pm
How come the cake is saying 80?
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by JideAmuGiaka: 9:13pm
unclezuma:
Seun lalasticlala Mynd44 ban this guy for life, he has multiple monikers here.
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by zachanalysis: 9:26pm
Thomas Hobbes in his state of nature hypothesis said "might makes right". This criminal makes it appear like Nigeria is in Hobbes' a state of nature. People like this should be locked up and the keys flung into the Atlantic Ocean.
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 9:26pm
Why will the old woman be answering Briggs as surname? No native name?
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by unclezuma: 9:34pm
JideAmuGiaka:
Pray tell, who else is UncleZuma and why am I your problem plus isn't it high time they banned folks like you with offensive monikers?
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by porozhniy(m): 9:48pm
unclezuma:Bros, mind the bobo.
Keep up the crazy GIFs.
|Re: Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) by unclezuma: 9:51pm
porozhniy:
