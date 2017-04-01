Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Asari Dokubo Celebrates His Aunt's 90th Birthday (Photos) (6030 Views)

See photos below





Asari Dokubo celebrated with his only surviving paternal aunty Mrs Grace R.R. Briggs at her 90th birthday.

It's only in Nigeria,where people like this are celebrated as Heroes. 5 Likes

eezeribe:

It's only in Nigeria,where people like this are celebrated as Heroes.

Nope. Look at the face on the dollar bill bar none one of the most heinous figures of all time. We're living in a time when we are being ruled by people who are following the blueprint of animals and demons parading in human skin. Don't let them fool you.

90 or 80?



The cake looks 80 10 Likes





Seun I need an emoticon with a beard please...



2 Likes

i thought this guy is among the pipeline bombing biggots? y is he being celebrated? 0r is the mode from that side? #militant mod..u've bin sighted 2 Likes

That's her paternal aunty from the side of his grandfather who was an Igbo man!

u talk 90 years old. and na 80 years old dey 4 cake. u sabi pass the cake ni? 6 Likes

Vorpal:

90 or 80?



both at same time .

pumpkin head

sean1000x:

That's her paternal aunty from the side of his grandfather who was an Igbo man!

Afonjas will be looking at you with bad eye because you are trying to link Niger Delta with Igbo. But that's the truth...his grandfather has Igbo root and he said it on Radio Biafraa!

Happy Birthday Sisi

This guy is broke, he needs more money - unfortunately, PMB will not give him

2 Likes

LoveMachine:





Nope. Look at the face on the dollar bill bar none one of the most heinous figures of all time. We're living in a time when we are being ruled by people who are following the blueprint of animals and demons parading in human skin. Don't let them fool you.

Thank you jor. Some people are always quick to look down on Nigeria but inferiority complex will never allow them see the truth



Thank you jor. Some people are always quick to look down on Nigeria but inferiority complex will never allow them see the truth

We all know how the likes of Robin Hood (a thief) and the likes are celebrated abroad.

sean1000x:

That's her paternal aunty from the side of his grandfather who was an Igbo man! Okay Okay 1 Like

Happy birthday to her!

But the cake is shaped into 80...

my nigga niga

Pidgin2:





Thank you jor. Some people are always quick to look down on Nigeria but inferiority complex will never allow them see the truth



We all know how the likes of Robin Hood (a thief) and the likes are celebrated abroad.

Real talk. Real talk.

How come the cake is saying 80? 2 Likes

unclezuma:

Seun I need an emoticon with a beard please...



Seun lalasticlala Mynd44 ban this guy for life, he has multiple monikers here.

Thomas Hobbes in his state of nature hypothesis said "might makes right". This criminal makes it appear like Nigeria is in Hobbes' a state of nature. People like this should be locked up and the keys flung into the Atlantic Ocean. 1 Like

Why will the old woman be answering Briggs as surname? No native name?

JideAmuGiaka:







Seun lalasticlala Mynd44 ban this guy for life, he has multiple monikers here.





Pray tell, who else is UncleZuma and why am I your problem plus isn't it high time they banned folks like you with offensive monikers?



Pray tell, who else is UncleZuma and why am I your problem plus isn't it high time they banned folks like you with offensive monikers?

unclezuma:





Pray tell, who else is UncleZuma and why am I your problem plus isn't it high time they banned folks like you with offensive monikers?





Bros, mind the bobo.

Bros, mind the bobo.

Keep up the crazy GIFs.