See Tweets Below Nigerian Twitter Users Are Just ComediansSee Tweets Below

If it's Davido.. I'll understand.. But burna boy?...

Fvck yhu.. Who cares about yhur local station..



And coming from a Kenyan... I mean who takes Kenyans seriously.. These day...

Hian..



Listening to Burna boy... Realest.. Right now..

kenyans sef no sabi the guy... guy don buy market wey pass am 3 Likes

Nigerians just blast the guy.. No chill at all... 1 Like

More photos

For the guy mind now

Had i known if for no post this kind thing oo 1 Like





SNOWCREAM:

I'm not a blogger and i'm not hungry please...

I just decided to post it here for people who are not on twitter to see.



Shey its Kenya? I don't take them serious again

jojothegreat:





Well incase of next time my tongue might not be this polite! you're not a blogger? Ehn what are you? An upcoming blogger? you're not a blogger? Ehn what are you? An upcoming blogger? 1 Like

SNOWCREAM:

Did you see any link redirecting to another blog in this post?

I like the part that says 'he and davido may decide to buy his radio station and turn it to ash tray' 2 Likes

them don vex o. them don vex o.

jojothegreat:





Jodha:

What will you understand on Davido's What will you understand on Davido's

This burna boy no get chill

u6 u6

the guy mumu sha....his surname must be MUMUNI

we do them bad

Ah! That na me yhu wan teach English guy sef. Sai ahankali

Even a Kenya denied him .....lol

SNOWCREAM:

Mbok do your worst!! Mbok do your worst!!

those overatted artist