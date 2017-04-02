₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by jojothegreat(m): 9:09pm
Nigerian Twitter Users Are Just Comedians
See Tweets Below
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by Jodha(f): 9:15pm
If it's Davido.. I'll understand.. But burna boy?...
Fvck yhu.. Who cares about yhur local station..
And coming from a Kenyan... I mean who takes Kenyans seriously.. These day...
Hian..
Listening to Burna boy... Realest.. Right now..
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by Israeljones(m): 9:16pm
kenyans sef no sabi the guy... guy don buy market wey pass am
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by Jodha(f): 9:18pm
Nigerians just blast the guy.. No chill at all...
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by jojothegreat(m): 9:19pm
More photos
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by Young03: 9:19pm
For the guy mind now
Had i known if for no post this kind thing oo
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by SNOWCREAM(m): 9:21pm
The guy wanted to be on the news, burna boy gave it to him, now one hungry blogger made a news out of this trash and posted it here, I'm commenting on it, so will others and lalasticlala will forward it to the promise land whether we like it or not.
That's how the Kenyan bastard made our top news portal
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by jojothegreat(m): 9:31pm
SNOWCREAM:
I'm not a blogger and i'm not hungry please...
I just decided to post it here for people who are not on twitter to see.
Well incase of next time my tongue might not be this polite!
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by rheether(f): 9:38pm
Shey its Kenya? I don't take them serious again
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by SNOWCREAM(m): 9:40pm
jojothegreat:you're not a blogger? Ehn what are you? An upcoming blogger?
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by unclezuma: 9:42pm
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by jojothegreat(m): 9:44pm
SNOWCREAM:
Did you see any link redirecting to another blog in this post?
You get sense at all??
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by decatalyst(m): 9:44pm
I like the part that says 'he and davido may decide to buy his radio station and turn it to ash tray'
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by sisisioge: 9:45pm
them don vex o.
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by SNOWCREAM(m): 9:45pm
jojothegreat:shut up, you're first attracting attention to your moniker, we know you
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by alobright17(m): 9:46pm
Jodha:
What will you understand on Davido's
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by Mopolchi: 9:46pm
This burna boy no get chill
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by barclayb(m): 9:47pm
u6
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by 6toolz: 9:47pm
the guy mumu sha....his surname must be MUMUNI
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by AdebisiAdeyinka(m): 9:47pm
we do them bad
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by Omagago(m): 9:48pm
Ah! That na me yhu wan teach English guy sef. Sai ahankali
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by meskana212(m): 9:48pm
.
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by JeffreyJamez(m): 9:48pm
Even a Kenya denied him .....lol
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by Iseoluwani: 9:48pm
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by efilefun(m): 9:48pm
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by mazimee(m): 9:49pm
T
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by Jonah116: 9:51pm
ok
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by jojothegreat(m): 9:51pm
SNOWCREAM:
Mbok do your worst!!
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by Tenim47(m): 9:52pm
those overatted artist
|Re: Kenyan OAP Vows Not To Play Davido And Burna Boy's Song On His Station,fans Reac by alobright17(m): 9:52pm
SNOWCREAM:get sense you vowed not to.So only bloggers can share twitter posts here on NL?.My friend go and iron your oga's children uniform,tomorrow is another day.
(0) (Reply)
