₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,063 members, 3,455,555 topics. Date: Monday, 03 April 2017 at 09:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) (1993 Views)
Pre-Wedding Photos Of Lilian Etim, Liz Benson's Daughter / Liz Benson's Daughter, Chef Leelee To Wed Ugochukwu (Photos) / Liz Benson Pictured With Nneoma Okorocha In Government House, Owerri (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 11:24pm On Apr 02
Veteran Nollywood actress, Liz Benson's daughter, Leelee, got married traditionally to her man, Ugochukwu on Saturday, April 1st, 2017 at Akwa Ibom state.
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/photos-from-liz-bensons-daughters.html
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by poshestmina(f): 11:38pm On Apr 02
Cute couple .
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by bmxshop: 9:13am
Happy Married life Liz jnr, gone are the days when our actresses had real talents and were real role models.
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by jimi4us: 9:13am
nice one, I heard she's a BossNation too, just watch haters will soon start hating.
1 Like
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Lilyqueeny(f): 9:13am
happy married life
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by abiolag(m): 9:14am
Lovely couple
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by wassade: 9:14am
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by meskana212(m): 9:14am
.
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by calberian: 9:14am
Where's the daughter's pic na. Of course I'm not going to strain my eyes over those pics taken with Samsung True Eye.
2 Likes
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by hucienda: 9:15am
Union.
Between the SE and SS.
HML to you both! God bless your marriage.
1 Like
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by adorablepepple(f): 9:15am
Beautiful, the joy of every parent is to be honoured by their child ie by getting married properly. Happy for Liz Benson, it's not easy
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 9:15am
What kind of phone is the OP using? Was it made in 1996??
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by friendly101: 9:15am
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by PeakMilkOfTexas(f): 9:15am
Hmmmm.. Liz benson of Life, I have always admired her so much! Hml to her the couple. I wish them a happy home forever.
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by KINGwax007(m): 9:15am
Crappy Camera
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:15am
Na pinhole camera them use snap the pictures?
1 Like
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:16am
PeakMilkOfTexas:Your monika tho'
Meanwhile,
What's with the 2mp images?
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by MrRichy(m): 9:17am
Op na Nokia 2700 u dey use ?
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by kingPhidel(m): 9:17am
EfeNation.
#jos
#FCT
#lasgidi
#delta
#warri
Let's make EfeNation
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by www5011: 9:17am
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Donemmaco(m): 9:17am
Thank God for her. This kind favour will soon reach all the nairaland babes
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by ngwababe: 9:17am
Una Weldon oo
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 9:18am
wey d couple na. bi na only me wey no dey see any couple here?
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Lekan1o1: 9:18am
H
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Papiikush: 9:18am
Woah... Now we know how faceless her daughter is. Not even one single picture of her daughter and this made Frontpage
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by PeakMilkOfTexas(f): 9:18am
nairaman66:so blurring
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 9:18am
the mod that moved this to front page deserve to be sacked
|Re: Liz Benson's Daughter's Traditional Wedding In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 9:19am
..
(0) (Reply)
Celebrity Countdown / Entertainment & Funzone / 4 Tier Wedding Cake Plus Extra For Just N75,000!
Viewing this topic: kdwar, wassade, Seanmike(m), omostar, Lilientology, mayree2t9(f), Dewtor(m), phemolala07(m), godwilludohr, MrMoRitz, Foxflames, weiwei(m), folly22(f), Afam4eva(m), WukedP(m), nsikakekoh, LOT111(f), friendly101, amilak, silkytouch(m), Kowor(f), EstherTemi2017, MosesBada, luvethsam, KINGwax007(m), Benite, theDEVILisHERE, nairaman66(m), Babangida70(m), waterH2O, MallamYahaya(m), ehix89(m), mizvee(f), Lawbouy20(m), eji1979, meekmera, DonBoscoTech(m), Ahmeduana(m), femzey(m), doctorkush(m), mickey05, Kunmius(m), cedar3, bakerzone, kingPhidel(m), FUSS, trailblazer007, duchess02(m), WebContractor(m), Bollinger(m), Mentcee(m), ozome15(m), suzzy4God(f), TooNoisy(f), Partyrider(m), chelseaboi(m), maurisoft(m), benuejosh(m), baroncy, guttentag(m), 1shortblackboy, SIRmanjar(m), sylva1, agog, Donemmaco(m), keyboardone, Liamm(m), OgaBossG(m), kkmny81, Akan(m), tmgra, Immatex(m), Glory12345(f), kanicorp9(m), Luiz1, damanjohn, Willzz(m), edwardlancer, sainturch(m), talk2eshin(m), Nickibeauty(f), PeakMilkOfTexas(f), emeijeh(m), sammyhands, Larablink(f), Lekan1o1, kennyone, Chiefbiggie, www5011, Dgunnerz(m), Ad0rable, peacemaka(f), eaglefrank(m), khaz(m), ikorodureporta, ololo12, lexzycc, Seylad2009(m), JUBILEE2000, chydon22, Rett0, walesmurphy, angelamina(f), adorablepepple(f), Exodusontop(f), laredo007, pelicandg01, Longeaton, teaseryoh and 279 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17