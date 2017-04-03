Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today (4549 Views)

Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 72nd Birthday Today! / Muhammadu Buhari Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today / Abacha Offers Oladipo Diya Handkerchief To Wipe Rivers Of Tears

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oladipo_Diya Donaldson Oladipo Diya (born 3 April 1944) is a retired Lt. General in the Nigerian Army. He was appointed Military Governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985. As Chief of the General Staff, he was the de facto Vice President of Nigeria during the Sani Abacha military junta from 1994 until he was arrested for treason in 1997. His Principal Staff Officer during this period was Bode George, who went on to have a stormy career with the People's Democratic Party after democracy was restored in 1999.



wehdone baba hbd anybody wey don reach 70+ is worth being celebrated.. it is not eazy at allwehdone baba 7 Likes

The same coward that cried for his life, I better die a brave man than to live as a bloody crying coward... 6 Likes

The General that sold Nigerian Generals out by crying 5 Likes 1 Share

Just a simple HBD, some people cannot give.



No matter what you say, it is not easy to be an army general. 4 Likes



God truly answers prayers

If not for God's intervention,maybe today would have been his 19/20th posthumous birthday celebration after he was arrested by Abacha for an allege coup.

If not for God's intervention,maybe today would have been his 19/20th posthumous birthday celebration after he was arrested by Abacha for an allege coup.

I salute God for liberating us from the two demons below

HBD sir.

Happy Birthday to him

Happy Birthday cry cry General





Just wishing more tears to your eyes.. . HBD to our cry cry general....





It's better to beg, stay alive and celebrate your 73rd birthday than quench as a strong man. Lol The Beggy beggy general

And Buhari who was a General when Diya was a Colonel is 74 ...hmm.mm. 2 Likes

The same coward that cried for his life, I better die a brave man than to live as a bloody crying coward... You don see death before?

The weeping general.

The General that sold Nigerian Generals out by crying 2 Likes

The crying general

Happy birthday sir! 1 Like

The same coward that cried for his life, I better die a brave man than to live as a bloody crying coward...





Sometimes we stand in the compound of a coward and point to the ruins of where a strong man once lived.



Sometimes we stand in the compound of a coward and point to the ruins of where a strong man once lived. 4 Likes

Some people are born hater. Just to wish the man a happy birthday they are calling him a coward. I wonder if they know what it takes to be a General ?



If not that this is a faceless forum, you would have seen how much of a coward they are.



Happy birthday Sir. LLNP 6 Likes

SO CRYING MAKES U A COWARD?





He was appointed Military Governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985.

He told ogun people to remove letter 'D' from Diya to now form 'Iya' meaning suffer.



He was the vice 'President' then. He told ogun people to remove letter 'D' from Diya to now form 'Iya' meaning suffer. He promised to fi iya je won.

CROWNWEALTH019:

The same coward that cried for his life, I better die a brave man than to live as a bloody crying coward...

Some people just can't hide their stupidity. Some people just can't hide their stupidity.