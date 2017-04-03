₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by lalasticlala(m): 8:04am
Donaldson Oladipo Diya (born 3 April 1944) is a retired Lt. General in the Nigerian Army. He was appointed Military Governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985. As Chief of the General Staff, he was the de facto Vice President of Nigeria during the Sani Abacha military junta from 1994 until he was arrested for treason in 1997. His Principal Staff Officer during this period was Bode George, who went on to have a stormy career with the People's Democratic Party after democracy was restored in 1999.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oladipo_Diya
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by dessz(m): 8:05am
hbd anybody wey don reach 70+ is worth being celebrated.. it is not eazy at all
wehdone baba
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:08am
The same coward that cried for his life, I better die a brave man than to live as a bloody crying coward...
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by lucrownt(m): 8:17am
Can someone tell me why this is a news? Who cares about Diya? Even Lalasticlala is the OP, where tens of posts are there queuing..
SMH
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by sarrki(m): 8:18am
The General that sold Nigerian Generals out by crying
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by LordOfNaira: 8:24am
Just a simple HBD, some people cannot give.
No matter what you say, it is not easy to be an army general.
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by obafemee80(m): 8:28am
Hbd
God truly answers prayers
If not for God's intervention,maybe today would have been his 19/20th posthumous birthday celebration after he was arrested by Abacha for an allege coup.
I salute God for liberating us from the two demons below
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by jegz25(m): 8:30am
okay...
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by madridguy(m): 8:31am
HBD sir.
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by Mr2kay3: 8:31am
Good morning guys
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by ipdoh52(m): 8:31am
Happy Birthday to him
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by SalamRushdie: 8:31am
An
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by IamAirforce1: 8:32am
Happy Birthday cry cry General
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by KOBOJO: 8:32am
HBD to our cry cry general....
Just wishing more tears to your eyes.. .
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by ifyalways(f): 8:32am
The Beggy beggy general
It's better to beg, stay alive and celebrate your 73rd birthday than quench as a strong man. Lol
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by SalamRushdie: 8:32am
And Buhari who was a General when Diya was a Colonel is 74 ...hmm.mm.
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by tiswell(m): 8:32am
RIP top gun
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by madridguy(m): 8:32am
You don see death before?
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by ismokeweed(m): 8:33am
The weeping general.
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by AngelicBeing: 8:34am
sarrki:
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by kamalcole3000: 8:34am
The crying general
Happy birthday sir!
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by theSpark(m): 8:34am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Sometimes we stand in the compound of a coward and point to the ruins of where a strong man once lived.
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by tunderay(m): 8:35am
Some people are born hater. Just to wish the man a happy birthday they are calling him a coward. I wonder if they know what it takes to be a General ?
If not that this is a faceless forum, you would have seen how much of a coward they are.
Happy birthday Sir. LLNP
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by Markikus: 8:36am
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by get2pauldy: 8:36am
SO CRYING MAKES U A COWARD?
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by davodyguy: 8:36am
he was the vice 'President' then.
Second in command
He was appointed Military Governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985.
He told ogun people to remove letter 'D' from Diya to now form 'Iya' meaning suffer.
He promised to fi iya je won.
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by wellmax(m): 8:37am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Some people just can't hide their stupidity.
|Re: Oladipo Diya Celebrates His 73rd Birthday Today by MARKone(m): 8:37am
KOBOJO:He even knelt down while crying, Pússy a$$ soldier.
