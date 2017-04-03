Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths (6615 Views)

Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths Warn / Itsekiris Warn Tompolo To Stop Bombing OIL Facilities In Itsekiri Land or / IPOB: Count Us Out Of Biafra Map To Avoid Civil War Mistakes – Urhobo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Itsekiri National Youth Congress, INYC, has called on the agitators for a sovereign state of Biafra to remove Itsekiri land from the map of the Biafra.



This was contained in a communiqué issued in Warri, Delta State by the President of the INYC, Esimaje Awani yesterday.





He warned that, “Itsekiri and its territories should not be included in any IPOB or Biafra plan.”



He stated that Itsekiri were an indigenous ethnic group of Nigeria’s Niger Delta region of Delta State presently resident in Warri South, Warri North and Warri South West Local Government Areas bordering the Atlantic Coast of Nigeria as their homeland with their only neighbours being the Bini to the North, the Ijaw to the South, the Urhobo to the East and the Yoruba of Ondo State to the Northwest.



According to Awani, from about 1490 – 1884, the Itsekiri had an independent political kingdom known as Warri Kingdom that was not subordinate to any of the World Powers in Europe or any African Kingdom.



He added that it was in 1894 when the Niger Coast Protectorate was established that it came under the protection of Her Britannic Majesty vide the Treaty of 1884.





He further explained that by another Treaty of 1894, the Itsekiri remained under the British until the Colony and Protectorate of Southern Nigeria was created and in 1914, without consultation with the Itsekiri people, Lord Lugard decreed Nigeria into existence and made Warri Kingdom (Itsekiri homeland) part of this enterprise.



Awani pointed out that by the map of the Republic of Biafra of May 1967, Edo and Delta states of Nigeria was never envisioned as a part of Biafra by the legendary Chukwuemeka Dim Ojukwu, saying that the current inclusion of present Delta State, including the Itsekiri National territories of Warri Kingdom without due consultation is preposterous, totally unacceptable and ultimately invalid.



His words,“IPOB and Biafra have their rights of agitation for freedom of self determination as enshrined in the United Nations declaration, but other minority ethnic groups not duly consulted and their approval secured should not be dragged along to avoid the mistake that led to the civil war.



“The magnanimity of Itsekiri in allowing Igbos celebrate the Igbo Cultural Day in our land should not be taken for granted as we urge IPOB to de-list Itsekiri territories and Warri areas from its proposed map.”



http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/03/biafra-remove-itsekiri-land-map-avoid-civil-war-itsekiri-youths-warn-ipob-massob/?utm_source=dlvr.it_dp1&utm_medium=facebook 2 Likes

Hmmm 1 Like

Civil War? 19 Likes 2 Shares

These threads with some tribes saying "remove us from Biafran map"





When they put you people in 'Nigerian Map', what did you do? 32 Likes 3 Shares

bbiafruad, how far? 18 Likes





of course that map need to be reviewed.

so many errors

the likes of itshekiri ijaw urhobo isoko need to be cut out of the map.

they are free to belong to where they are but

believe it or not the movement is waxing stronger and no force can stop it.



kiss the truth of course that map need to be reviewed.so many errorsthe likes of itshekiri ijaw urhobo isoko need to be cut out of the map.they are free to belong to where they are butbelieve it or not the movement is waxing stronger and no force can stop it.kiss the truth 34 Likes 4 Shares

progressive01 aka omenkalives omenka dey like this kin thread 5 Likes 2 Shares

Okay 1 Like





kiss the truth this is what i call "speaking for ourselves" not some ediots speaking on behalf of a phantom South South.kiss the truth 10 Likes 2 Shares

He don dey happen, let the people of south south do what ever please them 2 Likes





Right now, they be like.. Chai! See casting! Speer right through the hearts of Ataché by force landgrabbing nonentities.Right now, they be like.. 25 Likes 1 Share

Progressive01:

Chai! See casting! Speer right through the hearts of Ataché by force landgrabbing nonentities.



Right now, they be like..

Nonsense trash again Nonsense trash again 26 Likes 3 Shares





Shìt's beginning to look quite embarrassing. Everyone denouncing them like some kinda plague. What is so difficult in living alone in your Five Villages? What exactly are they afraid of?Shìt's beginning to look quite embarrassing. Everyone denouncing them like some kinda plague. 13 Likes 1 Share

Look what pathetic job they've given themselves. They simply can't exist without me. 3 Likes

Progressive01:

Look what pathetic job they've given themselves. They simply can't exist without me. e pain am well well



kiss the truth e pain am well wellkiss the truth 13 Likes 1 Share

Progressive01:

What is so difficult in living alone in your Five Villages? What exactly are they afraid of?



Shìt's beginning to look quite embarrassing. Everyone denouncing them like some kinda plague.

Same person as the OP using another account to buttress his post...Typical Afonja! Same person as the OP using another account to buttress his post...Typical Afonja! 27 Likes 2 Shares

saint7000:





Same person as the OP using another account to buttress his post...Typical Afonja! And you wonder why they are the way they are. And you wonder why they are the way they are. 9 Likes 1 Share

kogistar:

bbiafruad, how far?

Another Afonja claiming Kogi...also the same person as the OP. Another Afonja claiming Kogi...also the same person as the OP. 15 Likes

Progressive01:

And you wonder why they are the way they are.

trash trash trash trash trash trash 12 Likes

So many igbos here on nairaland has voiced the same opinion that itshekiri, urohbo, and ijaw should be left alone. IPOB Needs redraw that map and focus on people that truely want freedom and forget those that chose to remain in bondage. 21 Likes 1 Share

Fremancipation:

So many igbos here on nairaland has voiced the same opinion that itshekiri, urohbo, and ijaw should be left alone. IPOB Needs redraw that map and focus on people that truely want freedom and forget those that chose to remain in bondage. 2 Likes

lalasticlala,mynd44 come & see

saint7000:





Same person as the OP using another account to buttress his post...Typical Afonja! i am not the owner of that account. i am nether igbo nor yoruba . i am from kogi state i am not the owner of that account. i am nether igbo nor yoruba . i am from kogi state 1 Like







In Putin's voice "this is stab at the back" and we will not take it.









Kanu right now ChaiIn Putin's voice "this is stab at the back" and we will not take it.Kanu right now 3 Likes

How can the world know the true wishes of a people if not through a referendum 3 Likes 1 Share