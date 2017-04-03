₦airaland Forum

Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by kogistar: 12:21pm
The Itsekiri National Youth Congress, INYC, has called on the agitators for a sovereign state of Biafra to remove Itsekiri land from the map of the Biafra.

This was contained in a communiqué issued in Warri, Delta State by the President of the INYC, Esimaje Awani yesterday.


He warned that, “Itsekiri and its territories should not be included in any IPOB or Biafra plan.”

He stated that Itsekiri were an indigenous ethnic group of Nigeria’s Niger Delta region of Delta State presently resident in Warri South, Warri North and Warri South West Local Government Areas bordering the Atlantic Coast of Nigeria as their homeland with their only neighbours being the Bini to the North, the Ijaw to the South, the Urhobo to the East and the Yoruba of Ondo State to the Northwest.

According to Awani, from about 1490 – 1884, the Itsekiri had an independent political kingdom known as Warri Kingdom that was not subordinate to any of the World Powers in Europe or any African Kingdom.

He added that it was in 1894 when the Niger Coast Protectorate was established that it came under the protection of Her Britannic Majesty vide the Treaty of 1884.


He further explained that by another Treaty of 1894, the Itsekiri remained under the British until the Colony and Protectorate of Southern Nigeria was created and in 1914, without consultation with the Itsekiri people, Lord Lugard decreed Nigeria into existence and made Warri Kingdom (Itsekiri homeland) part of this enterprise.

Awani pointed out that by the map of the Republic of Biafra of May 1967, Edo and Delta states of Nigeria was never envisioned as a part of Biafra by the legendary Chukwuemeka Dim Ojukwu, saying that the current inclusion of present Delta State, including the Itsekiri National territories of Warri Kingdom without due consultation is preposterous, totally unacceptable and ultimately invalid.

His words,“IPOB and Biafra have their rights of agitation for freedom of self determination as enshrined in the United Nations declaration, but other minority ethnic groups not duly consulted and their approval secured should not be dragged along to avoid the mistake that led to the civil war.

“The magnanimity of Itsekiri in allowing Igbos celebrate the Igbo Cultural Day in our land should not be taken for granted as we urge IPOB to de-list Itsekiri territories and Warri areas from its proposed map.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/03/biafra-remove-itsekiri-land-map-avoid-civil-war-itsekiri-youths-warn-ipob-massob/?utm_source=dlvr.it_dp1&utm_medium=facebook

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by adesammy1(m): 12:25pm
Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Kondomatic(m): 12:49pm
Civil War?

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by kingzizzy: 1:49pm
These threads with some tribes saying "remove us from Biafran map"


When they put you people in 'Nigerian Map', what did you do?

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by kogistar: 1:50pm
bbiafruad, how far?

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Nebuchadnezar: 1:55pm
grin

of course that map need to be reviewed.
so many errors
the likes of itshekiri ijaw urhobo isoko need to be cut out of the map.
they are free to belong to where they are but
believe it or not the movement is waxing stronger and no force can stop it.

kiss the truth

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Nebuchadnezar: 1:59pm
progressive01 aka omenkalives omenka dey like this kin thread grin

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by okasebe(m): 2:01pm
Okay

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Nebuchadnezar: 2:01pm
this is what i call "speaking for ourselves" not some ediots speaking on behalf of a phantom South South. grin

kiss the truth

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by profhezekiah: 2:28pm
He don dey happen, let the people of south south do what ever please them

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Progressive01(m): 2:35pm
Chai! See casting! Speer right through the hearts of Ataché by force landgrabbing nonentities. cheesy cheesy

Right now, they be like..

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Nebuchadnezar: 2:39pm
Progressive01:
Chai! See casting! Speer right through the hearts of Ataché by force landgrabbing nonentities. cheesy cheesy

Right now, they be like..

Nonsense trash again

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Progressive01(m): 2:42pm
What is so difficult in living alone in your Five Villages? What exactly are they afraid of?

Shìt's beginning to look quite embarrassing. Everyone denouncing them like some kinda plague. cheesy

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Progressive01(m): 2:46pm
Look what pathetic job they've given themselves. They simply can't exist without me. cheesy

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Nebuchadnezar: 2:47pm
Progressive01:
Look what pathetic job they've given themselves. They simply can't exist without me. cheesy
e pain am well well grin

kiss the truth

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by saint7000: 2:47pm
Progressive01:
What is so difficult in living alone in your Five Villages? What exactly are they afraid of?

Shìt's beginning to look quite embarrassing. Everyone denouncing them like some kinda plague. cheesy

Same person as the OP using another account to buttress his post...Typical Afonja!

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Progressive01(m): 2:49pm
saint7000:


Same person as the OP using another account to buttress his post...Typical Afonja!
And you wonder why they are the way they are. cheesy cheesy

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by saint7000: 2:49pm
kogistar:
bbiafruad, how far?

Another Afonja claiming Kogi...also the same person as the OP.

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Nebuchadnezar: 2:50pm
Progressive01:
And you wonder why they are the way they are. cheesy cheesy

trash trash trash

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Fremancipation: 2:54pm
So many igbos here on nairaland has voiced the same opinion that itshekiri, urohbo, and ijaw should be left alone. IPOB Needs redraw that map and focus on people that truely want freedom and forget those that chose to remain in bondage.

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Nebuchadnezar: 3:02pm
Fremancipation:
So many igbos here on nairaland has voiced the same opinion that itshekiri, urohbo, and ijaw should be left alone. IPOB Needs redraw that map and focus on people that truely want freedom and forget those that chose to remain in bondage.

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by kogistar: 3:28pm
lalasticlala,mynd44 come & see
Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by kogistar: 3:31pm
saint7000:


Same person as the OP using another account to buttress his post...Typical Afonja!
i am not the owner of that account. i am nether igbo nor yoruba . i am from kogi state

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Masculity(m): 3:38pm
Chai


In Putin's voice "this is stab at the back" and we will not take it.




Kanu right now

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by ConqueredWest: 3:42pm
How can the world know the true wishes of a people if not through a referendum

Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Nebuchadnezar: 3:43pm
Masculity:
Chai


In Putin's voice "this is stab at the back" and we will not take it.




Kanu right now
Buhari is a terrorist

