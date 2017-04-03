₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by kogistar: 12:21pm
The Itsekiri National Youth Congress, INYC, has called on the agitators for a sovereign state of Biafra to remove Itsekiri land from the map of the Biafra.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/03/biafra-remove-itsekiri-land-map-avoid-civil-war-itsekiri-youths-warn-ipob-massob/?utm_source=dlvr.it_dp1&utm_medium=facebook
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by adesammy1(m): 12:25pm
Hmmm
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Kondomatic(m): 12:49pm
Civil War?
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by kingzizzy: 1:49pm
These threads with some tribes saying "remove us from Biafran map"
When they put you people in 'Nigerian Map', what did you do?
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by kogistar: 1:50pm
bbiafruad, how far?
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Nebuchadnezar: 1:55pm
of course that map need to be reviewed.
so many errors
the likes of itshekiri ijaw urhobo isoko need to be cut out of the map.
they are free to belong to where they are but
believe it or not the movement is waxing stronger and no force can stop it.
kiss the truth
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Nebuchadnezar: 1:59pm
progressive01 aka omenkalives omenka dey like this kin thread
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by okasebe(m): 2:01pm
Okay
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Nebuchadnezar: 2:01pm
this is what i call "speaking for ourselves" not some ediots speaking on behalf of a phantom South South.
kiss the truth
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by profhezekiah: 2:28pm
He don dey happen, let the people of south south do what ever please them
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Progressive01(m): 2:35pm
Chai! See casting! Speer right through the hearts of Ataché by force landgrabbing nonentities.
Right now, they be like..
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Nebuchadnezar: 2:39pm
Progressive01:
Nonsense trash again
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Progressive01(m): 2:42pm
What is so difficult in living alone in your Five Villages? What exactly are they afraid of?
Shìt's beginning to look quite embarrassing. Everyone denouncing them like some kinda plague.
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Progressive01(m): 2:46pm
Look what pathetic job they've given themselves. They simply can't exist without me.
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Nebuchadnezar: 2:47pm
Progressive01:e pain am well well
kiss the truth
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by saint7000: 2:47pm
Progressive01:
Same person as the OP using another account to buttress his post...Typical Afonja!
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Progressive01(m): 2:49pm
saint7000:And you wonder why they are the way they are.
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by saint7000: 2:49pm
kogistar:
Another Afonja claiming Kogi...also the same person as the OP.
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Nebuchadnezar: 2:50pm
Progressive01:
trash trash trash
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Fremancipation: 2:54pm
So many igbos here on nairaland has voiced the same opinion that itshekiri, urohbo, and ijaw should be left alone. IPOB Needs redraw that map and focus on people that truely want freedom and forget those that chose to remain in bondage.
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Nebuchadnezar: 3:02pm
Fremancipation:
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by kogistar: 3:28pm
lalasticlala,mynd44 come & see
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by kogistar: 3:31pm
saint7000:i am not the owner of that account. i am nether igbo nor yoruba . i am from kogi state
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Masculity(m): 3:38pm
Chai
In Putin's voice "this is stab at the back" and we will not take it.
Kanu right now
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by ConqueredWest: 3:42pm
How can the world know the true wishes of a people if not through a referendum
|Re: Biafra: Remove Itsekiri Land From Map To Avoid Civil War – Itsekiri Youths by Nebuchadnezar: 3:43pm
Masculity:Buhari is a terrorist
