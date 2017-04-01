₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,382 members, 3,456,457 topics. Date: Monday, 03 April 2017 at 04:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) (21422 Views)
Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video / 'Pastor' Caught Burying Charm In Abia Ahead Of Crusade (Photos) / Shina Rambo, Notorious Armed Robber Turned Pastor, Hosts Crusade (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 2:14pm
The general Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has arrived at Nicosia International Airport, in Cyprus for a 2-day crusade tagged "Help From Above".
He arrived the airport with a team of Pastors to preach the gospel to lives.
Apostle Suleman is being accused by a Canada-based lady, Stephanie Otobo of infidelity and abuse. Photos below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/apostle-suleman-arrives-cyprus-in-style.html
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by dessz(m): 2:17pm
hmmmm....
33 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 2:17pm
Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by Afriifa(m): 2:18pm
The Gate of Hell will never Prevail againts the Lord's annointed.
The Fulanis and their plans will fail.
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 2:18pm
We have no beans to fry
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by sarrki(m): 2:21pm
That didn't change the fact that he's a fraudulent god of men
A 3some pastor
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by sarrki(m): 2:22pm
Afriifa:
Hmmm I pray for urgent deliverance from high heaven
12 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by sarrki(m): 2:23pm
Amoyinoluwa24:
Wetin concern baba lalasticlala for him matter ?
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by sarrki(m): 2:23pm
dessz:
God of heaven please have mercy on my brother
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by Aufbauh(m): 2:24pm
Apoosu, shaebi you don the kit up again?
Na this kain dressing dem Otobos the see wher dem dey hold onto you until you deliver the deliverables' both in kind and in cash.
6 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by IpobExposed: 2:25pm
See his dressing like a typical yahoo boy. In other news Stephanie Otobo has shared the video of their chat
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MIvyyQs7lk
Yet some people on Nairaland are saying the evidence are not enough she should bring more
Useless Yahoo boys .
God of men
17 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by LAFO(f): 2:26pm
.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 2:32pm
Good one. Nobody should say anything about Stephanie Otobo here.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by ObikeNkem: 2:32pm
We Igbos support Apostle John Suleman. Apostle Suleman is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive.
Suleman is greater than ojukwu
Suleman is greater than chinua achebe
Suleman is greater than nnamdi azikiwe
Suleman is greater than nnamdi kanu
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by princeking2(m): 2:33pm
okay
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by Ijaya123: 2:33pm
The Otobo lady claimed to have accompany this man to several crusades. How come no one has been able to sight them together? And up till now, she has no picture to show about those trips with the Apostle. The lady is a bloody liar.
4 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by ncesso75(m): 2:33pm
He somehow doesn't look like a pastor
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by passwelle: 2:33pm
Dude is Flying Blue Platinum
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by sotadegrt(m): 2:33pm
love this man to the bone
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 2:34pm
ObikeNkem:smh..your ass licking no get shame..
see as you forsake your tribe.
i spit on you
21 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by ipdoh52(m): 2:34pm
lolz... na real check out his swag
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 2:34pm
Person no go hear word for this pastor sef? every time apostle suleman here and there, I never knew whom he is before, Nairaland made me know him, is he sponsoring nairaland to be on news or what? yeye dey smell.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by OkoYiboz: 2:34pm
See as he looks like Young John.
This bearded hypocrite left the desolate in Borno, the unchurched in Sudan, the pagans of eastern Africa and goes to preach in Italy, DC, Cyprus and Co all because of offerings in hard currency and salacious ladies.
One day one day, Sule would tell us the line that God used to call him.
7 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by Abimloaded(m): 2:34pm
So how does this change anything in the Economy of Nigeria ?
What should we do with this ? Ayam not understanding the benefit of this news to the masses.
Should we start jumping because of that ?
It's a good thing he went to Cyprus but why it's a news for us to care about is what baffles me...
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by Whoeppme(m): 2:34pm
Another of one of his travel stories.
The man just dey cruise the world people dey kill themselves for no reason
3 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by nairalandaddict: 2:35pm
Swagger
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 2:35pm
sotadegrt:why dont you tell him to open his ass so you can lick it.
ass licker oshi..
you have brain better start using it to think
5 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 2:35pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by positivelord: 2:35pm
Apostuuuul 3some sagging in the third picture......SMH
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) by SaintAlbert53: 2:35pm
we are tired of this man's gist ooooo...
truth has been revealed
http://talk2nino.blogspot.com.ng/2017/04/6-problems-women-face-in-relationship.html
Myles Munroe The False Teacher Dies / My Message Is Not For Everybody - Enoch Adeboye Responds To Critics / What If Zuckerberg Were A Nigerian Atheist?
Viewing this topic: Gracealone(m), Glomoni, Generalsamm, abah009, vickoozy(m), bife, adedayo55(m), mrmachine, Madejuly11(m), Nwaisuochi(m), Lbrasi, EvenInFreetown, JuanJO(m), samsul00, adexsimply(m), gideon293(m), liv123, megzea, wisefizz(m), Johnbelovd, victordarson, AnthonioAlsaid, Jumbo92(m), iyamchee(m), faruksolar1(m), itzwale93(m), atom1234(m), Mosesjoker(m), bionixs, herroyalcuteness(f), Yames70(m), teebaxy(m), femesua(m), Souqwaqif, Dapsey97(m), Asaib(f), invincible007(m), diabolo, kaziblake(f), penzino(m), peace2all(m), ashakemi, Stephenex(m), Lexusgs430, nezer83, tdbankplc, lofty900(m), NIGHTFOX, drexsplits, Tunby(m), tunesky2303(m), benjsniper33(m), dejaomo1 and 101 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10