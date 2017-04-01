Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Johnson Suleman Arrives Cyprus For A Crusade (Photos) (21422 Views)

He arrived the airport with a team of Pastors to preach the gospel to lives.



Apostle Suleman is being accused by a Canada-based lady, Stephanie Otobo of infidelity and abuse. Photos below;



Lalasticlala

The Gate of Hell will never Prevail againts the Lord's annointed.



The Fulanis and their plans will fail.

That didn't change the fact that he's a fraudulent god of men



A 3some pastor

Hmmm I pray for urgent deliverance from high heaven

Wetin concern baba lalasticlala for him matter ?

God of heaven please have mercy on my brother

Apoosu, shaebi you don the kit up again?

Na this kain dressing dem Otobos the see wher dem dey hold onto you until you deliver the deliverables' both in kind and in cash. 6 Likes





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MIvyyQs7lk



Yet some people on Nairaland are saying the evidence are not enough she should bring more



Useless Yahoo boys .

See his dressing like a typical yahoo boy. In other news Stephanie Otobo has shared the video of their chat

Yet some people on Nairaland are saying the evidence are not enough she should bring more

Useless Yahoo boys .

God of men

Good one. Nobody should say anything about Stephanie Otobo here.

We Igbos support Apostle John Suleman. Apostle Suleman is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive.



Suleman is greater than ojukwu

Suleman is greater than chinua achebe

Suleman is greater than nnamdi azikiwe

Suleman is greater than nnamdi kanu

The Otobo lady claimed to have accompany this man to several crusades. How come no one has been able to sight them together? And up till now, she has no picture to show about those trips with the Apostle. The lady is a bloody liar.

He somehow doesn't look like a pastor

Dude is Flying Blue Platinum

love this man to the bone

smh..your ass licking no get shame..



see as you forsake your tribe.



smh..your ass licking no get shame..

see as you forsake your tribe.

i spit on you

lolz... na real check out his swag

Person no go hear word for this pastor sef? every time apostle suleman here and there, I never knew whom he is before, Nairaland made me know him, is he sponsoring nairaland to be on news or what? yeye dey smell.

See as he looks like Young John.



This bearded hypocrite left the desolate in Borno, the unchurched in Sudan, the pagans of eastern Africa and goes to preach in Italy, DC, Cyprus and Co all because of offerings in hard currency and salacious ladies.



One day one day, Sule would tell us the line that God used to call him. 7 Likes

So how does this change anything in the Economy of Nigeria ?



What should we do with this ? Ayam not understanding the benefit of this news to the masses.



Should we start jumping because of that ?

It's a good thing he went to Cyprus but why it's a news for us to care about is what baffles me...

Another of one of his travel stories.



The man just dey cruise the world people dey kill themselves for no reason

love this man to the bone why dont you tell him to open his ass so you can lick it.



ass licker oshi..



why dont you tell him to open his ass so you can lick it.

ass licker oshi..

you have brain better start using it to think

Apostuuuul 3some sagging in the third picture......SMH