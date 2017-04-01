₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,382 members, 3,456,458 topics. Date: Monday, 03 April 2017 at 04:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine (4521 Views)
Singer Simi Covers January 2017 Edition Of Vibe Magazine / Odunlade Adekola Looking All Sharp In New Photos / Chidinma And Lil Kesh Looking Dapper In New Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by Okpuamu(m): 3:06pm
The CEO of the record label YAGI, Lil Kesh, was in an interview with Vibe.ng in their March 2017 edition of Star of Vibe Ng, "From cradle to CEO."
Isn't he cute?
http://gistrealm.blogspot.com.ng/2017/04/lil-kesh-looking-dope-covers.html?m=1
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by olihilistic(m): 3:07pm
OluwaMynd you had the guts to ban me for 6 months.
Guy fear God na.
3 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by NegeduGrace(f): 3:10pm
wetin Mai we come do nau?will this news reduce the hotness of the sun?
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by Okpuamu(m): 3:11pm
olihilistic:
6 months
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by Okpuamu(m): 3:12pm
NegeduGrace:
E go keep you busy, you no go notice the sun..
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by Swegzfreak: 3:14pm
Lil mesh, come and sell all your gift cards for me
Will buy all all and transfer funds into your local bank account
Contact @sig
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by NegeduGrace(f): 3:16pm
Okpuamu:u never enter the sun be that..nothing can take your attention away from it's hotness
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by betapikin: 3:19pm
Dope guy
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by Okpuamu(m): 3:22pm
NegeduGrace:
Grace I'm typing from under the sun
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by soath(m): 3:31pm
#YAGI
1 Like
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by NwannekaUloma(f): 3:41pm
The king of street music
1 Like
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by Mophasa: 3:48pm
K
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by BruzMoney(m): 3:48pm
noise maker
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by Okpuamu(m): 3:48pm
NwannekaUloma:
Olamide na Wetin? Pope of Street Music?
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by solid3(m): 3:49pm
Pls is he a footballer.
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by NeChErEnO1(m): 3:50pm
Is Lil kesh a singer?
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by justscorchone(m): 3:50pm
olihilistic:
Me when dem give 1yr ban for phone section,I just dey look this mods dey laugh.
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by barclayb(m): 3:50pm
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by Tenim47(m): 3:51pm
whats the meaning of dapper
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by QuietHammer(m): 3:51pm
BruzMoney:Are you taking a list to be submitted to "uncle"?
solid3:No my man, he is a violinist.
NeChErEnO1:No my nigga, he is a blogger.
1 Like
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by ipdoh52(m): 3:51pm
nice one...
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by DollarAngel(m): 3:51pm
olihilistic:
Wetin you do am now?
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by ragafe: 3:51pm
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by modelmike7(m): 3:51pm
Cool
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by DollarAngel(m): 3:52pm
Lil Kesh, I just pray and hope he didn't make a wrong decision, you need to serve to be served, you need people to get to the top, that's where LOYALTY comes into place, A lot of artist are victims of the decisions they took years back Dbanj, Wande coal, May D, Danny Krane e.t.c it takes an exceptional talent to make it on its own if not align yourself with a popular record and get go the top, and have a strong tenacity then break up and create ur records like TU baba, Wizkid E.t.C Loyalty pays at the end
1 Like
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by Geraldyne(f): 3:52pm
Mr me YAGI
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by Mrvirgin: 3:53pm
That suited shot is so dope. Everyone looks responsible in suit!
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by henrydadon(m): 3:53pm
YOUNG ANG GETTING IT
children of hate will soon come here to hate on him
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by GloriaNinja(f): 3:53pm
I will miss the WWE Legend The Undertaker.
|Re: Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine by SaintAlbert53: 3:54pm
NegeduGrace:ask them for me abeg
The First Time I Saw Genevieve Everything Stood Still- Majid / Indecent Star Afro Candy Writes A Letter To All Runs Girls- A Must Read / Nollywood Actor Segun Ogungbe Impregnates Wife's Best
Viewing this topic: RealDannie(m), Missteerious, ChrisOssai(m), mgdimagaladima(m), demoBaba, Maleeq(m), jiniux(m), ayodeyjie(m), lenco(m), demio007, dee02(m), gradeA(m), Mersault(m), mikeeze, Ebemusty(m), Ptoocool(m), ychris, ifnyioj22, idrisolaide(m), sevo(m), Costello559(m), mayree2t9(f), omoiyalayi(m), Jobia(f), brunofarad(m), daniyoung7679(m), Herrmes, jeffery23, mascotblaze(m), master69(m), syllas007, Sulucainan and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17