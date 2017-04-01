Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine (4521 Views)

Isn't he cute?





The CEO of the record label YAGI, Lil Kesh, was in an interview with Vibe.ng in their March 2017 edition of Star of Vibe Ng, "From cradle to CEO."

The king of street music 1 Like

Pls is he a footballer.

Is Lil kesh a singer?

whats the meaning of dapper

Lil Kesh, I just pray and hope he didn't make a wrong decision, you need to serve to be served, you need people to get to the top, that's where LOYALTY comes into place, A lot of artist are victims of the decisions they took years back Dbanj, Wande coal, May D, Danny Krane e.t.c it takes an exceptional talent to make it on its own if not align yourself with a popular record and get go the top, and have a strong tenacity then break up and create ur records like TU baba, Wizkid E.t.C Loyalty pays at the end 1 Like

That suited shot is so dope. Everyone looks responsible in suit!

children of hate will soon come here to hate on him

