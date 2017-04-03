₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by Explorers(m): 6:38pm
Two suspected terrorists are on the run after a nail bomb planted in a St Petersburg train ripped through the carriages - killing at least 10 people and injury 50 today.Several Russian media outlets have released the CCTV picture of the bearded suspect who was wearing a long, black top and a hat blamed for causing the carnage by detonating a bomb that was packed with shrapnel.The terrifying incident took place on a train that was travelling between Sennaya Ploshchad and Sadovaya metro stations. A second explosive device disguised as a fire extinguisher was foundand defused in a nearby station.Nobody has claimed responsibility for the explosion, but previous attacks on Russia have been blamed on ISIS and Chechens.A search warrant has now been issued for two people in connection with the attack - one for planting the bomb which detonated at Sennaya Ploshchad and the other for leaving an explosive device at Ploshchad Revolutsii station.A source said: 'Two people are being sought on suspicion of planning the blasts, one of whom is thought to have placed the explosive device in the metro wagon and the second person for leaving a bomb at the metro station Ploshchad Revolutsii.'Dozens have been injured, including at least three children, as it was reported the man left a briefcase on a train before moving carriages moments before the deadly blast.
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by ERONX(m): 6:49pm
Putin would rain on ISIS and other terrorist group with full force.
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by Explorers(m): 6:57pm
Bloodied passengers were left strewn across the platform in the Russian city as emergency services scrambled to save those wounded by the bomb and the resulting shards of glass and twisted metal.
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by ycmdng(m): 6:57pm
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by Explorers(m): 6:59pm
Injured passengers were helped by emergency services outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by Explorers(m): 7:00pm
A second bomb, disguised as a fire extinguisher and packed with ball-bearings, was found and defused at a nearby station.
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by Explorers(m): 7:01pm
Smoke fills the air at the platform of the metro station after nail bombs were detonated.
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by Explorers(m): 7:03pm
General view of the mass gathering of emergency services attending the scene outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in a train carriage.
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by plainol(m): 7:06pm
I want to see how putin will handle terrorism.
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by Explorers(m): 7:09pm
An explosion on the metro in St Petersburg has ripped through a train carriage causing carnage as the door is completely blown out.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4375518/Explosion-metro-St-Petersburg.html
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:10pm
Muslim terrorists don go touch the tail of sleeping lion.una think say Putin na weak president like.....
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by armadeo(m): 7:11pm
Terrorist are cowards.
Why not wait there and say you did it and see what would happen to you.
Freaking animals
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by sapientia(m): 7:15pm
They already have a pix of the suspect... wow.
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by decatalyst(m): 7:20pm
All in the name of one stupid ideology and intolerance
I support a stiffer sanction and penalties for those preaching ideology that are fanatical in nature and, all groups that share in such ideologies that unleash carnage on innocent people.
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by Tochex101(m): 7:23pm
ycmdng:Are you a sadist?
There is a time and place for everything.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by Cesc001(m): 7:30pm
RIP to the dead....
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by gurunlocker: 7:30pm
Islamist terrorists again, now they will say they are not real Muslim. Bunch of hypocrites!!!
They always don't like where peace reigns.
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by ichommy(m): 7:42pm
I just dey Observe, Waiting for Putin Comments.....
My Thought Are with the Victims Family.
Waiting for BuBu twitter update, whereas Borno Boils today... Smh...
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by ekems2017(f): 7:59pm
Nail what? Oh God blind the eyes of boko boys and put cotten wool in their ears so that they will not know about this lattest development.
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by babyfaceafrica: 7:59pm
Say no to terrorism
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by skarz: 7:59pm
too bad
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by ihatebuhari(f): 8:00pm
no peace for wicked Islamic religion
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by Whoeppme(m): 8:00pm
Russia Ask America about that!
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by DCMIX(m): 8:00pm
Mehn....
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by Olasco93: 8:00pm
These inhuman terrorists are playing Home and Away match. They can go any length just to destroy what they cannot create.
No where is really safe, not even White house or Aso rock. The only safe place now is Heaven.
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by koxi: 8:01pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by AntiIPOB: 8:01pm
ERONX:And he will cmtinue paying the price.
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by slurryeye: 8:01pm
This is bad
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by oseka101(m): 8:01pm
RUSSIA AHHAHA before tmw Isis will loss 100 fighters plus their families and extended families also distant cousins ,crush even pet... You don't f*uck with Russia.....
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by Montaque(m): 8:01pm
Wow. Putin will be like, "in my own backyard?"
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by hardwerk: 8:01pm
if i start to talk oooo....i no wan go another 1 month ban
|Re: Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). by MrMontella(m): 8:02pm
lol,
in Putin's homeland again?
