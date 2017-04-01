₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by bumi10: 2:31pm
According BBC News, two explosions at Coptic churches in Egypt on Palm Sunday left at least 31 people dead and injured dozens of others as a day of worship in the besieged Christian community turned to destruction, bloody and carnage.
The first blast ripped through St. George’s Church in northern Egypt in the Nile Delta city of Tanta, 50 miles north of Cairo, during a Mass about 9:30 a.m., according to an official from the Health Ministry. The deputy minister of health put the preliminary death toll at 25.
Hours later, a suicide bomber set off another explosion outside the main Coptic church in Alexandria, St. Mark’s Cathedral, killing at least six — including three police officers — and injuring 21 others, the Health Ministry said.
According to local authorities, death toll are expected to rise.
More to follow.......
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/04/twin-explosion-in-egypt-kills-37.html
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by braithwaite(m): 3:00pm
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by henrydadon(m): 4:18pm
chai to think that the family of the victim are grieving and the real perpetrators of this act are somewhere in heaven enjoying 77 virgins just like that..it not fair
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by Israelfx2(m): 4:18pm
Ftc
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by dermmy: 4:18pm
hmm
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by DeRuggedProf: 4:18pm
Quite sad.
Who can understand the wickedness in men"s hearts?
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by TIDDOLL(m): 4:18pm
"Man does not die of love or his liver or even of old age he dies of being a Man"
But to go like this....
AWFUL
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by Ronaldinnioh(f): 4:18pm
Can you imagine what Buhai has caused in Egypt this recession period?
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by Hotfella(m): 4:18pm
Very sad.
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by sakalisis(m): 4:18pm
Rip
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by Splinz(m): 4:18pm
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by iKnowevents(m): 4:19pm
Hmmmm, when will most Moslems understand the concept of, "live and let's live" (most not all).
What joy do some people get from causing sorrow and death to fellow humans? Funny enough most support those terrorist actions secretly in their hearts.
Evil.
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by Aburi001: 4:19pm
Still wondering why someone or group of people will be killing their fellow brothers and sisters in the name of religion, race or whatsoever.
It's nothing but a TOTAL MADNESS
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by slurryeye: 4:19pm
These people are sick in the head.
My heart goes to the victims. Knowing that Coptic Christians have been in Egypt for over 600 years before Islam entered Egypt makes one feel so sick for this carnage.
How in the world do you think you have to massacre others to get salvation. These people are just psychos
Islam is not a bad religion, but some muslims are very terrible, and the religion needs a significant reformation to keep up with 21st century
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by Ayoswit(f): 4:19pm
They are at it again
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by GreatUniben: 4:19pm
I didn't say Islam are here again oooo
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by omonla10(m): 4:19pm
These people again?!
Oh Lord, when will the world know peace?
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by Manueleee(m): 4:20pm
Why dis to d church?
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by OhMyG0d(m): 4:20pm
iamtewwy:
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by Larwin(m): 4:20pm
this is real bad
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by OhMyG0d(m): 4:20pm
henrydadon:Sorry to say this, You're not making sense.
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by iamtewwy(m): 4:21pm
The so called religion of piss people have done it again
Mainwhile baba god was relaxxing in heaven watching all this happens and he coudnt do anything to avert this disaster
Thats wat u get when u serve an incompetent immaginary God
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by damola311: 4:21pm
watch as the goons come to defend their religion.....
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by 4everGrand(m): 4:21pm
Why hasn't anyone blamed Buhari yet.
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by Larryhoover(m): 4:22pm
It's so unfair this is happening, the world itself is a problem.
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by muxxybest: 4:22pm
hmmm wat a painful death,but i believe dey will be with the father now
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by princeofpeace22(m): 4:22pm
Islamabad
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by DirewolfofStark(m): 4:22pm
CARRIED OUT BY THE FOLLOWERS OF AN ILLITERATE PEDOPHILE DRINKER OF CAMEL URINE. GOD REST THE SOULS OF THE DEAD.
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by QuietHammer(m): 4:23pm
Muhammedians
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by hollywater: 4:23pm
Religion of peace @work again.
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by muxxybest: 4:23pm
4everGrand:u sure say u no get fish brain
|Re: Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 by sotall(m): 4:23pm
Waiting for Buhari to send condolence message to Egyptian people while ignoring the people in his backyard being slaughtered by Boko haram and Fulani herdsmen.
R.I.P to the dead and quick recovery to the injured.
