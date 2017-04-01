Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Photos Egypt Palm Sunday Explosion That Killed 37 & Injuring 95 (6077 Views)

Egypt Palm Sunday Service Bombing: Blast Kills 21, Injures Dozen / Nail Bomb Detonates In Russia Metro Station, 10 Dead, Injuring 50(photos). / Two Killed In Tyre Explosion In Ghana - Very Graphic Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The first blast ripped through St. George’s Church in northern Egypt in the Nile Delta city of Tanta, 50 miles north of Cairo, during a Mass about 9:30 a.m., according to an official from the Health Ministry. The deputy minister of health put the preliminary death toll at 25.



Hours later, a suicide bomber set off another explosion outside the main Coptic church in Alexandria, St. Mark’s Cathedral, killing at least six — including three police officers — and injuring 21 others, the Health Ministry said.



According to local authorities, death toll are expected to rise.



More to follow.......



more @ According BBC News, two explosions at Coptic churches in Egypt on Palm Sunday left at least 31 people dead and injured dozens of others as a day of worship in the besieged Christian community turned to destruction, bloody and carnage.The first blast ripped through St. George’s Church in northern Egypt in the Nile Delta city of Tanta, 50 miles north of Cairo, during a Mass about 9:30 a.m., according to an official from the Health Ministry. The deputy minister of health put the preliminary death toll at 25.Hours later, a suicide bomber set off another explosion outside the main Coptic church in Alexandria, St. Mark’s Cathedral, killing at least six — including three police officers — and injuring 21 others, the Health Ministry said.According to local authorities, death toll are expected to rise.More to follow.......more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/04/twin-explosion-in-egypt-kills-37.html

chai to think that the family of the victim are grieving and the real perpetrators of this act are somewhere in heaven enjoying 77 virgins just like that..it not fair 5 Likes 1 Share

Ftc

hmm

Quite sad.

Who can understand the wickedness in men"s hearts? 1 Like

"Man does not die of love or his liver or even of old age he dies of being a Man"



But to go like this....

AWFUL

Can you imagine what Buhai has caused in Egypt this recession period? 2 Likes 1 Share

Very sad.

Rip

Hmmmm, when will most Moslems understand the concept of, "live and let's live" (most not all).



What joy do some people get from causing sorrow and death to fellow humans? Funny enough most support those terrorist actions secretly in their hearts.

Evil. 5 Likes





It's nothing but a TOTAL MADNESS Still wondering why someone or group of people will be killing their fellow brothers and sisters in the name of religion, race or whatsoever.It's nothing but a TOTAL MADNESS

These people are sick in the head.



My heart goes to the victims. Knowing that Coptic Christians have been in Egypt for over 600 years before Islam entered Egypt makes one feel so sick for this carnage.



How in the world do you think you have to massacre others to get salvation. These people are just psychos



Islam is not a bad religion, but some muslims are very terrible, and the religion needs a significant reformation to keep up with 21st century 4 Likes

They are at it again 1 Like

I didn't say Islam are here again oooo

These people again?!

Oh Lord, when will the world know peace?

Why dis to d church?

iamtewwy:

The so called religion of piss people have done it again





Mainwhile baba god was relaxxing in heaven watching all this happens and he coudnt do anything to avert this disaster

Thats wat u get when u serve an incompetent immaginary God 1 Like

this is real bad

henrydadon:

chai to think that the family of the victim are grieving and the real perpetrators of this act are somewhere in heaven enjoying 77 virgins just like that..it not fair Sorry to say this, You're not making sense. Sorry to say this, You're not making sense. 1 Like







Mainwhile baba god was relaxxing in heaven watching all this happens and he coudnt do anything to avert this disaster

Thats wat u get when u serve an incompetent immaginary God The so called religion of piss people have done it againMainwhile baba god was relaxxing in heaven watching all this happens and he coudnt do anything to avert this disasterThats wat u get when u serve an incompetent immaginary God 1 Like

watch as the goons come to defend their religion..... 2 Likes

Why hasn't anyone blamed Buhari yet.

It's so unfair this is happening, the world itself is a problem.

hmmm wat a painful death,but i believe dey will be with the father now 1 Like 1 Share

Islamabad

CARRIED OUT BY THE FOLLOWERS OF AN ILLITERATE PEDOPHILE DRINKER OF CAMEL URINE. GOD REST THE SOULS OF THE DEAD.





















8 Likes

Muhammedians 1 Like

Religion of peace @work again. 1 Like

4everGrand:

Why hasn't anyone blamed Buhari yet. u sure say u no get fish brain u sure say u no get fish brain 1 Like 1 Share