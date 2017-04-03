₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,547 members, 3,456,979 topics. Date: Monday, 03 April 2017 at 10:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars (10295 Views)
Pumping Dollars To Strengthen Naira, An Artificial Solution – Expert / 24 Hours After New Policy, CBN Injects $371m Into Forex Market / Forex Curbs: CBN Moves To Ease Importers' Plight (1) (2) (3) (4)
|CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by toluine56(m): 6:42pm
Barely three days after the naira weakened against the United States dollar, the Central Bank of Nigeria is set to boost the local unit with the injection of more dollars into the foreign exchange market this week.
Source - www.punchng.com/cbn-moves-to-boost-naira-injects-more-dollars/
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by toluine56(m): 6:44pm
Lalasticlala. Let's inform people pls
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by ShobayoEmma: 6:52pm
Addiction of injection may lead to complications in a long run to our economy if stopped suddenly.
3 Likes
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Earth2Metahuman: 7:36pm
People who didn't wanna let go of their illegal forex earning are doing anything possible to sabotage cbn's effort.
May beautiful thunder fire them all.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by willian10: 8:23pm
Dollars wey don finish
Dem aboki for naija sef
U have iTunes giftcard for sale?
Visit me profile and Whatsapp me
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by rabonni(m): 8:23pm
Keep pumping it in, when una nor see pump again, na were water pass garri
3 Likes
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by skarz: 8:23pm
nice
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Donjcco(m): 8:23pm
Rubbish.....
Artificial solutions never lasts long... What happened to the recovered looted funds...?...person want big yansh; them give am big yansh now em no fit f*ck. The tale of APC Buhari led government.
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by BUTCHCASSIDY: 8:23pm
Please they shouldnt inject anything. Shey theu were holding onto it
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Emu4life(m): 8:24pm
Abeg make una leave us jhoor!!!!!!!!; mtcheew
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by obembet(m): 8:24pm
To
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Flexherbal(m): 8:24pm
"The CBN has urged the general public to report to it any bank that fails to meet customers’ needs within 24 hours to 48 hours after due documentation."
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by emeijeh(m): 8:24pm
Someone please put that oldie song NIGERIA GO SURVIVE on replay
1 Like
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by smartty68(m): 8:24pm
Mr. CBN Sir. This five five naira appreciation is too small and why not increase the margin to like fifty naira increase so that the Naira will gain more strenght against the dollar and float the currency. Nevertheless, thank you for your effort.
Mr. CBN Sir, have you scrutinize the banks you made mentioned of earlier on?
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by itiswellandwell: 8:25pm
Okay ooo
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Elxandre(m): 8:25pm
how long will this keep on?
This measure is just desperately short termed.
Not like our reserves are even fat sef.
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by AleAirHub(m): 8:25pm
Hmmm
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Kutis2030(m): 8:25pm
Ok
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Tekzyflex(m): 8:25pm
These people should inject small dollars on someone's life nau.... Hungry dey ooo!
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by oluwasegun007(m): 8:25pm
Doctor- emefiele
Patient- Naira
Injection--- Dollar
sickness--lost value
symptom--- recession
care giver--
5 Likes
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Queenserah26(f): 8:25pm
Okay
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by seunaj: 8:26pm
D
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Lilaex: 8:26pm
All this injection injection that they are buzy shuckin. And nothing is geting well.
Am not understanding
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by chloride6: 8:26pm
Big fat lie
All this one na braggado
Shey them dey announce before them pump before?
The rates jumped almost 10 naira when this increase in weekly allocation to BDC's was announced last week as the aboki's in system got wind of the info that the pumping machine has spoilt.
Trust me, if them go pump dollar tomorrow, aboki don know yesterday.
1 Like
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by kuuljay(m): 8:27pm
Some people condemning govt for not doing anything will still condemn this act one way or another,deep down they want things to get worse so they can say we told you!!! Na waooo
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by gurunlocker: 8:27pm
Until the price of commodities falls, this has no effect at all.... One bad news is that, they can't continue doing this for a long term, it's never a long term solution...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Bhadmus77(m): 8:27pm
I guess the CBN has technocrats within it's members of staff...cmon injecting, injecting and injecting won't give us a lasting solution .OK what if our main source of income which is crude oil..what if the price falls. that means definitely. the injection will reduce because of lack of sustainability... it's high time they all sit and have a discuss on a more preferred solution which will be immediate and long lasting... if they are out of idea or #confused like people say, then let them throw a public opinion polls .we have economist. financial analyst and the rest in this country..
well I just want to make common sense
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by stanway(m): 8:27pm
I reserve my coment until this incompetent charlatarn called emiefiele is fired,we can't keep doing same thing over and over and expect changes.
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by adecz: 8:28pm
Emefiele..... The worst CBN Gov in history...
He is still there because, PMB hasn't any ideas
on governance or economic management...
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by SNIPER123: 8:29pm
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Kaxmytex(m): 8:29pm
k33p pumping
|Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by 2bam: 8:30pm
CBN has woken up from its slumber.
1 Like
Where To Buy Newborn Items In Lagos / Lekki Free Zone Is A White-elephant And Failed Project? / Create A Job For Yourself With This Tutorial (learn It Free)
Viewing this topic: justjeff, william258, oluwashegunfunm(m), rid4stat, oludy, whizbrain(f), Jaydeehena, bgwin2016(m), Cuteamigo1(m), Beisel4real, fabadey2, goaldynboy, dandollar1, mu2sa2, TOMwizzi, prinzy, Gucciboss, akachivet, optimusprime2(m), Gemavic, paulvelly1(m), Kbworld, ComrTonwa(m), Eklipz, Raalsalghul, andrewtosin(m), awesomeboi(m), seysoga, teemswest(m), LordCenturion(m), Mayoorcityz(m), Xjack04(m), onlyTheTruth(m), Amoamare, ahmedox(m), Mitchely, Paruz1015(m), musb92yahooco, RUBMYMIND(m), AktorLee(m), Fadeelah24(f), Copist, Kelaondona, Macwrites and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17