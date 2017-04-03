₦airaland Forum

CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by toluine56(m): 6:42pm
Barely three days after the naira weakened against the United States dollar, the Central Bank of Nigeria is set to boost the local unit with the injection of more dollars into the foreign exchange market this week.

The CBN, it was learnt, was planning to increase dollar supply with a view to ensuring liquidity in the interbank market.

This came barely one week after the apex bank promised to increase the sale of dollars to Bureaux de Change operators from $8,000 per week to $10,0000 twice a week.

The CBN has been engaged in aggressive supply of forex into the market as it steps up efforts to save the naira from currency speculators.

The Acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, on Sunday said the CBN was determined to sustain the provision of liquidity in the foreign exchange market in order to enhance accessibility and affordability for genuine endusers.

The regulator on Friday warned commercial banks and other dealers to desist from sabotaging the apex bank’s efforts aimed at making forex available to endusers.

Okorafor said the CBN had received complaints from customers over frustrations they were meant to go through in getting forex for invisible items such as tuition fee, medicals, personal and basic travel allowances.

The CBN has urged the general public to report to it any bank that fails to meet customers’ needs within 24 hours to 48 hours after due documentation.

It said it was determined to deal with any official or institution found to be sabotaging the operations of forex market in whatever guise.

Source - www.punchng.com/cbn-moves-to-boost-naira-injects-more-dollars/

Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by toluine56(m): 6:44pm
Lalasticlala. Let's inform people pls
Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by ShobayoEmma: 6:52pm
Addiction of injection may lead to complications in a long run to our economy if stopped suddenly.

Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Earth2Metahuman: 7:36pm
People who didn't wanna let go of their illegal forex earning are doing anything possible to sabotage cbn's effort.

May beautiful thunder fire them all.

Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by willian10: 8:23pm
Dollars wey don finish grin grin
Dem aboki for naija sef cry


Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by rabonni(m): 8:23pm
Keep pumping it in, when una nor see pump again, na were water pass garri

Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by skarz: 8:23pm
Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Donjcco(m): 8:23pm
Rubbish.....
Artificial solutions never lasts long... What happened to the recovered looted funds...?...person want big yansh; them give am big yansh now em no fit f*ck. The tale of APC Buhari led government.

Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by BUTCHCASSIDY: 8:23pm
Please they shouldnt inject anything. Shey theu were holding onto it
Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Emu4life(m): 8:24pm
Abeg make una leave us jhoor!!!!!!!!; mtcheew
Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by obembet(m): 8:24pm
To

Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Flexherbal(m): 8:24pm
"The CBN has urged the general public to report to it any bank that fails to meet customers’ needs within 24 hours to 48 hours after due documentation."
Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by emeijeh(m): 8:24pm
Someone please put that oldie song NIGERIA GO SURVIVE on replay

Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by smartty68(m): 8:24pm
Mr. CBN Sir. This five five naira appreciation is too small and why not increase the margin to like fifty naira increase so that the Naira will gain more strenght against the dollar and float the currency. Nevertheless, thank you for your effort.

Mr. CBN Sir, have you scrutinize the banks you made mentioned of earlier on?

Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by itiswellandwell: 8:25pm
Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Elxandre(m): 8:25pm
how long will this keep on?
This measure is just desperately short termed.

Not like our reserves are even fat sef. sad
Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by AleAirHub(m): 8:25pm
Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Kutis2030(m): 8:25pm
Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Tekzyflex(m): 8:25pm
These people should inject small dollars on someone's life nau.... Hungry dey ooo!
Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by oluwasegun007(m): 8:25pm
Doctor- emefiele
Patient- Naira
Injection--- Dollar
sickness--lost value
symptom--- recession
care giver--

Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Queenserah26(f): 8:25pm
Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by seunaj: 8:26pm
Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Lilaex: 8:26pm
All this injection injection that they are buzy shuckin. And nothing is geting well.
Am not understanding
Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by chloride6: 8:26pm
Big fat lie grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

All this one na braggado

Shey them dey announce before them pump before?

The rates jumped almost 10 naira when this increase in weekly allocation to BDC's was announced last week as the aboki's in system got wind of the info that the pumping machine has spoilt. grin grin grin grin grin

Trust me, if them go pump dollar tomorrow, aboki don know yesterday.

Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by kuuljay(m): 8:27pm
Some people condemning govt for not doing anything will still condemn this act one way or another,deep down they want things to get worse so they can say we told you!!! Na waooo

Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by gurunlocker: 8:27pm
Until the price of commodities falls, this has no effect at all.... One bad news is that, they can't continue doing this for a long term, it's never a long term solution...

Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Bhadmus77(m): 8:27pm
I guess the CBN has technocrats within it's members of staff...cmon injecting, injecting and injecting won't give us a lasting solution .OK what if our main source of income which is crude oil..what if the price falls. that means definitely. the injection will reduce because of lack of sustainability... it's high time they all sit and have a discuss on a more preferred solution which will be immediate and long lasting... if they are out of idea or #confused like people say, then let them throw a public opinion polls .we have economist. financial analyst and the rest in this country..
well I just want to make common sense
Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by stanway(m): 8:27pm
I reserve my coment until this incompetent charlatarn called emiefiele is fired,we can't keep doing same thing over and over and expect changes.
Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by adecz: 8:28pm
Emefiele..... The worst CBN Gov in history...

He is still there because, PMB hasn't any ideas

on governance or economic management...

Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by SNIPER123: 8:29pm
Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by Kaxmytex(m): 8:29pm
k33p pumping
Re: CBN Moves To Strengthen Naira, Injects More Dollars by 2bam: 8:30pm
CBN has woken up from its slumber.

