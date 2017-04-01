Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / bbnaija: The First Thing The Top 5 Housemates Are Doing After Davido Asked (10241 Views)

#bbnaija: These Housemates Are Up For Eviction This Week, Here's How They Voted / BBNaija: The 'Genius' Steps Kemen Can Take To Clean Up His Image / Dele Momodu Walks Out Of An Event After Davido Called Him His "Boy" (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The housemates who replied, told Davido their plans. Here's the first thing the top 5 housemates said they will be doing;



Edo born-housemate, Tboss, said immediately she leaves the house, she will pay her tithe and then take her mom on a trip.



The guitar-girl from Kogi State, Debbie Rise said she will be facing her music and graphics squarely.



Bisola who doubles as an actress and a musician, said she will be going to a film school or produce her first movie.





The royal kid in the house, Marvis, said she is getting a car.





Delta born housemate Efe who grew up in Jos, said he will be promoting his music and also going for a 'thank you' tour.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-heres-first-thing-top-5.html Davido who was the guest artiste at the Big Brother Naija eviction show yesterday, paid the housemates a visit today. Daddy Imade (Davido), asked the housemates the first thing they will be doing after the show.The housemates who replied, told Davido their plans. Here's the first thing the top 5 housemates said they will be doing;Edo born-housemate, Tboss, said immediately she leaves the house, she will pay her tithe and then take her mom on a trip.The guitar-girl from Kogi State, Debbie Rise said she will be facing her music and graphics squarely.Bisola who doubles as an actress and a musician, said she will be going to a film school or produce her first movie.The royal kid in the house, Marvis, said she is getting a car.Delta born housemate Efe who grew up in Jos, said he will be promoting his music and also going for a 'thank you' tour. 1 Like







don't know why people dey carry. bbnaija news for head don't know why people dey carry. bbnaija news for head 9 Likes 2 Shares

Efe wants to promote which music career? Mtsheeew. He should berra do something else. 32 Likes 1 Share



Efe is a rapper? Okay Better He better use the money find oil connection he's southern afterall. In years to come he'll be rich



19 Likes

Marvis...



Car?



Wow.





Individual with their priorities.



To each one his own 2 Likes





Going with the index of INEC, they said 78% of Nigerian Voters are youths, which we estimate to 98 Million youths. We also estimate to have about 30 million youth voters with valid voters card that can vote out of the total numbers of qualified voters.



If 50million Nigeria youths come together, pick a candidate amongst themselves, task everyone to contribute N30 every week for two months, we shall record an inflow of cash that will amount to #1.5bn for a week, then add the months to the amount, you will record for just two months, #12bn which can be managed very well with all due accountability and transparency for campaign and elections issues.



Then again, the 30 million youths can in turn cast their votes for their candidate, which of course is someone who is representing their interest, they also have the power and Influence that can spread to their parents, which will attract more votes for them.



With such votes cast, the youths can take power away from the old men and political gladiators, whose interest is against the desires of the common Nigerian.



But we the youths have rather choosen to spend our money and time on BBNAIJA and ZEE-WORLD. Though everyone have a right to enjoy what makes him happy, yet we need to think of the present and future pains, cries and anguish of Nigeria.



At times, we the Youths are the architect of our predicaments, as we have decided to be spectators in the political arena while our Aged fathers remain the gladiators. We need to stop blaming the old men who use and dump us because we have refused to take the bulls by the horns. Our apathy, insensitivity, fear and cowardice to politics have done us more harm than good.



Let's come on board together in the New Nigeria Vanguard and build together a Nigeria that now and posterity will be proud of.



cc: NNVanguard



http://www.nairaland.com/nnvanguard If 6 Million youths in Nigeria can pay N30 to vote for BBNAIJA, let's check out this mathematics. This is conservative as we know that about 10m youths voted in this competition. The unaccounted 4m accommodates those who weren't charged with the Wechat app, that allowed voters vote for free.Going with the index of INEC, they said 78% of Nigerian Voters are youths, which we estimate to 98 Million youths. We also estimate to have about 30 million youth voters with valid voters card that can vote out of the total numbers of qualified voters.If 50million Nigeria youths come together, pick a candidate amongst themselves, task everyone to contribute N30 every week for two months, we shall record an inflow of cash that will amount to #1.5bn for a week, then add the months to the amount, you will record for just two months, #12bn which can be managed very well with all due accountability and transparency for campaign and elections issues.Then again, the 30 million youths can in turn cast their votes for their candidate, which of course is someone who is representing their interest, they also have the power and Influence that can spread to their parents, which will attract more votes for them.With such votes cast, the youths can take power away from the old men and political gladiators, whose interest is against the desires of the common Nigerian.But we the youths have rather choosen to spend our money and time on BBNAIJA and ZEE-WORLD. Though everyone have a right to enjoy what makes him happy, yet we need to think of the present and future pains, cries and anguish of Nigeria.At times, we the Youths are the architect of our predicaments, as we have decided to be spectators in the political arena while our Aged fathers remain the gladiators. We need to stop blaming the old men who use and dump us because we have refused to take the bulls by the horns. Our apathy, insensitivity, fear and cowardice to politics have done us more harm than good.Let's come on board together in the New Nigeria Vanguard and build together a Nigeria that now and posterity will be proud of.cc: NNVanguard 23 Likes 2 Shares

.................



#Efenation #Basedonlogistics #TeamEfe. Vote Efe to 32052. Vote via Wechat. Use every phone you can lay your hands on.











HenryDion:

-Big Brother Naija records 11Million votes...

-1vote = 30naira...

-11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million...

-And the winner goes home with 25Million...

-Voters stays at home with shi shi...

-

Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in SA, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money.

Prayer Point

My father, Anywhere they have tied our sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now

Oya Everybody begin to pray. we are tired of this copy and paste abeg. You vote T.boss because you feel sorry for her. She is hated, bullied and we vote Efe because we feel sorry for him. Dude needs the money. He is from a humble background. We both pity our fav housemate. Stop crying around the place and throwing tantrums about how BB is not a poverty alleviation scheme. Pity is pity.#Efenation #Basedonlogistics #TeamEfe. Vote Efe to 32052. Vote via Wechat. Use every phone you can lay your hands on.we are tired of this copy and paste abeg. 10 Likes

Efe you tried as you remember to go for thank you tour because people are fighting here for you o ! wearing t- shirts and face cap for you. At least one bottle of malt will be enough for them. 8 Likes

.



What a wonderful dream Marvis ambition is to get a carWhat a wonderful dream 7 Likes

i wasnt told that all i needed to look for was money

else all those motivational books i wasted time reading

mschewwwwwwwwwwww



see 20 year old negro

balling

even the 31 year old tboss iron nose had to listen to him



smh 8 Likes 1 Share

wobbish...please jhare when will project fame be launched or the voice Nigeria

See all the ladies forming legit, am sure the first thing some of them will do is to collect Kondo' 1 Like

-Big Brother Naija records 11Million votes...

-1vote = 30naira...

-11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million...

-And the winner goes home with 25Million...

-Voters stays at home with shi shi...

-

Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in SA, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money.

Prayer Point

My father, Anywhere they have tied our sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now

Oya Everybody begin to pray. 12 Likes

Empty heads without clear goals and visions



I opened this thread with the notion that their responses would serve as a source of motivate to my own dreams.. SMH



And to think that these are role models of some people surprises me 4 Likes 2 Shares

k

Let's see those who are keeping aunty Those in the house. if you support Tboss hit LIKE if not hit SHARE 8 Likes 10 Shares

K

HenryDion:

-Big Brother Naija records 11Million votes...

-1vote = 30naira...

-11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million...

-And the winner goes home with 25Million...

-Voters stays at home with shi shi...

-

Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in SA, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money.

Prayer Point

My father, Anywhere they have tied our sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now

Oya Everybody begin to pray. 1 Like

Muzanga:

Efe wants to promote which music career? Mtsheeew. He should berra do something else. i guess he will do a collabo with Vic O i guess he will do a collabo with Vic O 3 Likes

HenryDion:

-Big Brother Naija records 11Million votes...

-1vote = 30naira...

-11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million...

-And the winner goes home with 25Million...

-Voters stays at home with shi shi...

-

Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in SA, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money.

Prayer Point

My father, Anywhere they have tied our sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now

Oya Everybody begin to pray.



Stale.....Nezt Stale.....Nezt 7 Likes

Na priority o. Everybody get e own.

Efe for the money.......... Based on logistics.



Picks nose.





Fans let's keep d tempo. Vote Efe now! 4 Likes 1 Share

Why do things always have to be unnecessarily difficult all the time especially as regards education in this country?

For the past one week since the long awaited almighty JAMB registration started, i have heard different very discouraging stories of how people are being treated like lower animals in the bank and even worse at JAMB examination centres just to have themselves registered for JAMB. The Worst is that the whole thing has become an issue of "you have to know somebody that knows somebody that knows somebody" to help you bypass the poor man's child on the line who has been coming to the bank for days just for JAMB registration but no body would attend to him because he is of no affluence. Even heard of people sleeping at a centre to complete the process! Now, what impression are the concerned bodies trying to pass to these young minds?! That is now one big crime to seek education as a person if you don't belong to the class of the "high & mighty" of the society Sometimes, I can't help but ask where Nigeria is headed for as a nation, and more tempted even to ask if it is not just one big illusion appearing real that a free and fair country will ever be able to emerge out of a county as totally decayed in every sector as Nigeria.

All these stress just for JAMB registration What will it look like to secure the admission

Indeed, God, in You alone our hope is found! Why does it always seems like almost every step taken in this administration for the suppose betterment of the poor masses always end up inflicting more pain on themWhy do things always have to be unnecessarily difficult all the time especially as regards education in this country?For the past one week since the long awaited almighty JAMB registration started, i have heard different very discouraging stories of how people are being treated like lower animals in the bank and even worse at JAMB examination centres just to have themselves registered for JAMB. The Worst is that the whole thing has become an issue of "you have to know somebody that knows somebody that knows somebody" to help you bypass the poor man's child on the line who has been coming to the bank for days just for JAMB registration but no body would attend to him because he is of no affluence. Even heard of people sleeping at a centre to complete the process! Now, what impression are the concerned bodies trying to pass to these young minds?! That is now one big crime to seek education as a person if you don't belong to the class of the "high & mighty" of the societySometimes, I can't help but ask where Nigeria is headed for as a nation, and more tempted even to ask if it is not just one big illusion appearing real that a free and fair country will ever be able to emerge out of a county as totally decayed in every sector as Nigeria.All these stress just for JAMB registrationWhat will it look like to secure the admissionIndeed, God, in You alone our hope is found! 2 Likes

Bisola always on point. Multi talented versatile actor. I can't imagine how that house would be like if she ain't there. She's the life of the party. 3 Likes

madapcmod:

Efe for the money.......... Based on logistics.



Picks nose.





Fans let's keep d tempo. Vote Efe now!

Seconded ... Seconded ... 6 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians are always stuck on stupidity. How will BBN improve the intellectual capacity of the average Nigerian youth 1 Like