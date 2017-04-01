Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters (4847 Views)

Reno fired back..



See his reply below















Reno Omokri said any woman who expects a man to give her money because they are dating should not look down on prostitutes. A Twitter user didn't agree because ''men are regarded as the head'' Reno fired back.. See his reply below

Laugh...kikikiki

this man again

Is that all 1 Like

Yea 28 Likes 3 Shares

Spot on sir 3 Likes

A boyfriend aren't? 15 Likes 1 Share

I'm with Reno on this 25 Likes

Aderola15:

A boyfriend aren't? sharp eyes!! Typo error I guess sharp eyes!! Typo error I guess 2 Likes

Rino baba just say d fcking truth, but still some mofos won't agree 8 Likes 1 Share

Aderola15:

A boyfriend aren't? 1 Like

He is actually saying the truth. Your boyfriend is not your father, so if you need anything ask your father not your boyfriend. 4 Likes

He's right and he's not right...

Aderola15:

A boyfriend aren't? If you can't win the argument, correct their grammar instead. If you can't win the argument, correct their grammar instead. 32 Likes 2 Shares

Kondomatic:

If you can't win the argument, correct their grammar instead.

Lmaoooooo Lmaoooooo 1 Like

As long as you're still bearing your father's name, your boyfriend doesn't owe you anything.



Reno is right. 49 Likes 5 Shares

Way to go Baami!





If these girls want to eat frogs, they should eat big ones, so that if they are called frog-eaters , they can answer with pride



If a girl thinks a guy owes her financial upkeep just because he is in a relationship with her, then she should as well commercialize and diversify her pussy conglomerate just like the professional prostitute, because at that stage there is no point denying her divine calling to prostitution Reno is so rightIf these girls want to eat frogs, they should eat big ones, so that if they are called frog-eaters , they can answer with prideIf a girl thinks a guy owes her financial upkeep just because he is in a relationship with her, then she should as well commercialize and diversify her pussy conglomerate just like the professional prostitute, because at that stage there is no point denying her divine calling to prostitution 4 Likes

He is very right. Nigerian girls mentality is horrible. Just because a guy toast you doesn't mean he has become ur atm. U have parents, u get hands, freaking get a job and stop expecting a guy to foot ur bills. 5 Likes

Nigerian girls and olosho collection be like , where that Zuma picture 5 Likes

" if you need support go and get a job..... start a business"



Spot on, Omokri



It's so amazing and really sad that parents will spend equal amount of monies to train the boy and girl child, and then twenty years down the line, the girl would turn around and ask for "support" from the boy.



What was the whole point of view your education, ma'am? 10 Likes 1 Share



I remember that song If I hustle my money, you follow me chop am, na me bring you come Lagos, I resemble your father?



Meanwhile:

Big Brother Naija records 11 Million votes...

-1 vote = 30 Naira...

-11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million...

-And the winner goes home with 25Million...

-Many Voters stays at home without shi shi...



Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in South Africa, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money and subscribing costly bouquets on DSTV to watch them and still vote with their money.

Husband is the head of the family not boyfriend

.





He's right you know.. Boyfriend isn't same with Husband







He's right you know.. Boyfriend isn't same with Husband 1 Share

boys right now

God save Us from monkey dey work baboon dey chop *Era* 1 Like

Broke guys and feminists be like "Preach Mr Reno!!! Preach!!!"........... 2 Likes

Una dey hear so? A boyfriend no be poverty alleviation scheme (PAS)....

Na on top Twitter this Bros dey fulfil him own pastoral calling?