|Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by winkmart: 8:11am
Reno Omokri said any woman who expects a man to give her money because they are dating should not look down on prostitutes.A Twitter user didn't agree because ''men are regarded as the head'
Reno fired back..
See his reply below
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/04/between-reno-omokri-and-lady-on-twitter.html
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by timmykaydude: 8:17am
Laugh...kikikiki
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by tahoe(m): 8:17am
this man again
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by Divay22(f): 8:18am
Is that all
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by lilmax(m): 8:19am
Yea
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by IamAirforce1: 8:20am
Spot on sir
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by Aderola15(f): 8:22am
A boyfriend aren't?
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by SuperSuave(m): 8:24am
I'm with Reno on this
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by SuperSuave(m): 8:25am
Aderola15:sharp eyes!! Typo error I guess
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by Hillzy(m): 8:28am
Rino baba just say d fcking truth, but still some mofos won't agree
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by sinaj(f): 8:33am
Aderola15:
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by xoxo001(m): 8:36am
He is actually saying the truth. Your boyfriend is not your father, so if you need anything ask your father not your boyfriend.
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by Jay542(m): 8:37am
He's right and he's not right...
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by Kondomatic(m): 8:39am
Aderola15:If you can't win the argument, correct their grammar instead.
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by Aderola15(f): 8:41am
Kondomatic:
Lmaoooooo
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by Benita27(f): 8:43am
As long as you're still bearing your father's name, your boyfriend doesn't owe you anything.
Reno is right.
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by dacovajnr: 8:53am
Way to go Baami!
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by buygala(m): 10:07am
Reno is so right
If these girls want to eat frogs, they should eat big ones, so that if they are called frog-eaters , they can answer with pride
If a girl thinks a guy owes her financial upkeep just because he is in a relationship with her, then she should as well commercialize and diversify her pussy conglomerate just like the professional prostitute, because at that stage there is no point denying her divine calling to prostitution
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by apcmustwin: 10:08am
He is very right. Nigerian girls mentality is horrible. Just because a guy toast you doesn't mean he has become ur atm. U have parents, u get hands, freaking get a job and stop expecting a guy to foot ur bills.
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by tribalistseun: 10:08am
Nigerian girls and olosho collection be like , where that Zuma picture
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by KevinDein: 10:08am
" if you need support go and get a job..... start a business"
Spot on, Omokri
It's so amazing and really sad that parents will spend equal amount of monies to train the boy and girl child, and then twenty years down the line, the girl would turn around and ask for "support" from the boy.
What was the whole point of view your education, ma'am?
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by Guyman02: 10:08am
Husband is the head of the family not boyfriend
I remember that song If I hustle my money, you follow me chop am, na me bring you come Lagos, I resemble your father?
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by meskana212(m): 10:08am
.
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by ArchyDesmond(m): 10:09am
He's right you know.. Boyfriend isn't same with Husband
He's right you know.. Boyfriend isn't same with Husband
architectdesmond@gmail.com
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by chinex276(m): 10:09am
boys right now
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by Tbillz(m): 10:09am
God save Us from monkey dey work baboon dey chop *Era*
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by soberdrunk(m): 10:10am
Broke guys and feminists be like "Preach Mr Reno!!! Preach!!!"...........
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by kennyblaze007(m): 10:10am
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by Lexusgs430: 10:10am
Una dey hear so? A boyfriend no be poverty alleviation scheme (PAS)....
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by pmc01(m): 10:10am
Na on top Twitter this Bros dey fulfil him own pastoral calling?
|Re: Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters by Mr2kay3: 10:11am
There problem
