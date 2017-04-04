Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed (3872 Views)

MAKURDI—NO fewer than 15 persons were feared killed in an outbreak of fighting between herdsmen and farmers at Ipiga village in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State.



Vanguard gathered from a source in the area that the crisis erupted Sunday afternoon, when some armed herdsmen stormed neigbouring Ajegbe village, where they grazed their cattle and destroyed farmlands.



The source said: “From there they moved into Ipiga village yesterday morning, shooting sporadically, though they met a stiff resistance from the locals.



“A bloody fight erupted; two of the herdsmen were reportedly killed, while about 13 of the villagers were also killed. However, many are still missing and unaccounted for.”



When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant to Benue State Governor on Fulani Matters, Alhaji Garus Gololo, said two herdsmen were killed in the crisis.



Gololo said: “I just came back from the area this afternoon (yesterday). Two herdsmen were killed by the villagers and many cows were also killed; others were rustled.



“I met the Ardo of the area and everyone has been warned against any form of reprisal attack and there was nothing like that because government had warned against this kind of crisis in the state.



“Though the body of one of the dead herdsmen has been recovered and is reportedly with the police, the search for the other is still ongoing.”



Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Moses Yamu said he was yet to receive detail of the crisis.





https://vanguardngr.com/2017/01/15-die-farmers-clash-herdsmen-benue/amp/

Oldton abi Newton is not fit to be a principal talkless of a Governor 6 Likes 1 Share

This normadics human beings wil not finish us in this country. What a barbaric race! 2 Likes

Sealeddeal:

There is no need to cry for any community razed by herdsmen. It's a work of Allah. Allahu Akbar. either your sense of sarcasm is equal to zero or you are just endowed with rare breed of stewpidity.. Any one of that, you are stil a disgrace.. either your sense of sarcasm is equal to zero or you are just endowed with rare breed of stewpidity.. Any one of that, you are stil a disgrace.. 10 Likes

Sealeddeal:

There is no need to cry for any community razed by herdsmen. It's a work of Allah. Allahu Akbar. This is stupid even in sarcasm This is stupid even in sarcasm 6 Likes

TheBlessedMAN:

either your sense of sarcasm is equal to zero or you are just endowed with rare breed of stewpidity.. Any one of that, you are stil a disgrace.. There is no sarcasm meant. Alhamdullilahi! There is no sarcasm meant. Alhamdullilahi! 1 Like

Is it that these communities are devoid of able young men? Can't they develop unconventional weapons like bows and arrows and even chemical weapons? Are they not wise enough to set up vigilantes that are armed? Where are the Warriors of the past? So many questions begging for answers.



God have mercy on these people for the sake of your children and deliver them from the hands of wicked and unreasonable men in the mighty name of Jesus. Amen. 5 Likes

Enuf is Enuf. Police IG will not see dis one now/dey no arrest those Bastards.Why Kanu nor go cal Nig a zoo when our own IG dey behave like a goat.I give up 7 Likes

More Graphics Pics Here: http://kenvibes.com/2017/04/04/graphic-photos-herdsmen-clash-farmers-benue-15-killed/

ORTOM SHOULD BE IMPEACHED O! He want to rule only Cattles and not humans. The population of Benue have reduced by 10%, and Omenkalives have gone AWOL. 9 Likes







Omenka, lie Muhammad and other Zombies rushing trying hard to speak and defend the herdsmen 10 Likes

Zombies on the loose again. Someone needs to put an end to this menace. Retarliation is the only available option for now 2 Likes 1 Share

This has continued at a time i was hoping serious steps would have been made towards building Ranches.

This time ortom will pay them 15 million ,Fulani people will surely take over Benue in years to come ,ortom is still worshiping buhari while his people re dying 5 Likes

Buhari is a Bastardd 4 Likes

Ortom (Benue governor) is as useless as pig. Buhari is a sadist & a terrorist. Nigeria is worst than hell fire.



it's easier to survive in hell than Nigeria 4 Likes

Progressive01aka omenka aka omenkalives will never be on this thread







He is still on an Ipob thread while the enemies have laid his land barren and killed his people because they want to occupy their land forcefully 9 Likes 1 Share

hmmmmm and this state still has a governorhmmmmm 2 Likes

When shall this shading of blood end, the governor is d worst in d entire country, let alone our police. I weep for this country 3 Likes

YET,THE IDIOTIC NPF HAS NO RECORD OF ARREST OF THIS MURDEROUS HERDSMEN?



FVCK YOU NPF!



FVCK YOU BUBU!



FUVK YOU BMC!



The likes of omenka aka omenkaLives + progressive01, madridguy, sarrki, ipobexposed & the rest BMC crew will avoid this thread like ebola. 3 Likes

Ken4Christ:

Is it that these communities are devoid of able young men? Can't they develop unconventional weapons like bows and arrows and even chemical weapons? Are they not wise enough to set up vigilantes that are armed? Where are the Warriors of the past? So many questions begging for answers.



God have mercy on these people for the sake of your children and deliver them from the hands of wicked and unreasonable men in the mighty name of Jesus. Amen.





If you fight them you fight the FG and Northern elders, they will declare war on you like they did in Southern Kaduna If you fight them you fight the FG and Northern elders, they will declare war on you like they did in Southern Kaduna