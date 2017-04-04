₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,819 members, 3,457,799 topics. Date: Tuesday, 04 April 2017 at 11:12 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed (3872 Views)
Farmers Clash With Herdsmen In Benue, 15 Die / Fulani Herdsmen Clash With Youths In Okada, Edo / Robbery In First Bank Ondo: 15 Killed (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by FoolishOmenka: 8:30am
MAKURDI—NO fewer than 15 persons were feared killed in an outbreak of fighting between herdsmen and farmers at Ipiga village in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State.
https://vanguardngr.com/2017/01/15-die-farmers-clash-herdsmen-benue/amp/
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by Acetyl(m): 8:31am
Nsogbu di kwa!
2 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by cktheluckyman: 8:35am
Where is that useless Orton.Go and pay another N10m
22 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:39am
Oldton abi Newton is not fit to be a principal talkless of a Governor
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by TheBlessedMAN: 8:41am
This normadics human beings wil not finish us in this country. What a barbaric race!
2 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by TheBlessedMAN: 8:43am
Sealeddeal:either your sense of sarcasm is equal to zero or you are just endowed with rare breed of stewpidity.. Any one of that, you are stil a disgrace..
10 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by Kondomatic(m): 8:52am
Sealeddeal:This is stupid even in sarcasm
6 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by Sealeddeal(m): 8:55am
TheBlessedMAN:There is no sarcasm meant. Alhamdullilahi!
1 Like
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by Ken4Christ: 9:11am
Is it that these communities are devoid of able young men? Can't they develop unconventional weapons like bows and arrows and even chemical weapons? Are they not wise enough to set up vigilantes that are armed? Where are the Warriors of the past? So many questions begging for answers.
God have mercy on these people for the sake of your children and deliver them from the hands of wicked and unreasonable men in the mighty name of Jesus. Amen.
5 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by eleko1: 10:15am
Enuf is Enuf. Police IG will not see dis one now/dey no arrest those Bastards.Why Kanu nor go cal Nig a zoo when our own IG dey behave like a goat.I give up
7 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by swizken89: 10:15am
More Graphics Pics Here: http://kenvibes.com/2017/04/04/graphic-photos-herdsmen-clash-farmers-benue-15-killed/
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by skarz: 10:15am
so sad
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by Integrityfarms(m): 10:16am
ORTOM SHOULD BE IMPEACHED O! He want to rule only Cattles and not humans. The population of Benue have reduced by 10%, and Omenkalives have gone AWOL.
9 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by NonFarmPayrol: 10:16am
Lugard why
1 Like
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by ObaEwuare: 10:16am
Omenka, lie Muhammad and other Zombies rushing trying hard to speak and defend the herdsmen
10 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by Louiscutedude(m): 10:16am
Too bad
1 Like
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by philantoxx(m): 10:16am
Just tired of Benue and negative news
2 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by smartty68(m): 10:17am
Zombies on the loose again. Someone needs to put an end to this menace. Retarliation is the only available option for now
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by Sincere4u(m): 10:17am
This has continued at a time i was hoping serious steps would have been made towards building Ranches.
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by nnokwa042(m): 10:17am
This time ortom will pay them 15 million ,Fulani people will surely take over Benue in years to come ,ortom is still worshiping buhari while his people re dying
5 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by tribalistseun: 10:18am
Buhari is a Bastardd
4 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by chi4ik: 10:18am
Ortom (Benue governor) is as useless as pig. Buhari is a sadist & a terrorist. Nigeria is worst than hell fire.
it's easier to survive in hell than Nigeria
4 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by KAYD007(m): 10:19am
This is getting out of hand
1 Like
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by CarlosTheJackal: 10:20am
Progressive01aka omenka aka omenkalives will never be on this thread
He is still on an Ipob thread while the enemies have laid his land barren and killed his people because they want to occupy their land forcefully
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by favelli(m): 10:20am
and this state still has a governor hmmmmm
2 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by prigoz(m): 10:20am
When shall this shading of blood end, the governor is d worst in d entire country, let alone our police. I weep for this country
3 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by fuckyoumhen: 10:20am
YET,THE IDIOTIC NPF HAS NO RECORD OF ARREST OF THIS MURDEROUS HERDSMEN?
FVCK YOU NPF!
FVCK YOU BUBU!
FUVK YOU BMC!
The likes of omenka aka omenkaLives + progressive01, madridguy, sarrki, ipobexposed & the rest BMC crew will avoid this thread like ebola.
3 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by xoxo001(m): 10:20am
why na?
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by ObaEwuare: 10:20am
Ken4Christ:
If you fight them you fight the FG and Northern elders, they will declare war on you like they did in Southern Kaduna
|Re: Herdsmen Clash With Farmers In Benue, 15 Killed by maxiuc(m): 10:21am
you see special treatment given to the fulanis herdmen just two killed but nobody they 13 villagers killed
thats the reason i dont blame ipobs
6 Likes
Graphic: Woman Kills Man Who Allegedly Tried To Rape Her In Lekki / A Black Man Eaten By Thai People / EFCC Arrest Suspected Internet Fraud Cartel
Viewing this topic: omemero, boostdom, gudnex22(m), Obascoetubi, Pprovost, dicefrost(m), lordinoh(m), onyeogalu1(m), olatunji21(m), Pokerface1(m), autotrader014(m), aligulbi, jesse8048(m), frank202012, itzwale93(m), johnsonedidiong(m), theceo1602(m), Juban(m), dunkem21(m), Danfoditee(m), Cylas(m), gamechanger1, dking123, Pastis, ezera(m), omoladeruth, hebex12(m), positivelord, tonio2wo and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9