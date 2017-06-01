Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) (3178 Views)

According to Sahara Reporters, the deceased was killed on his farm which he had been cultivating on for over 20 years. Narrating what happened, his wife, Roseline Ogehee, said





"It was almost getting too dark and my husband had not returned from the farm, so I decided to trace him down there. As I stepped into the farm, I saw the lifeless body of my husband with cuts, bruises and bullet wounds on his corpse. I feared and immediately ran back to the village and also raised alarm to the villagers that they (Fulani herdsmen) have killed my husband".





The gruesome murder has led to protests, as angry villagers and youths including school children, came out to express their outrage at the murder of the poor farmer. They demanded an immediate investigation, and the arrest of the culprits responsible for the cold-blooded murder, which took place in Oleyo, in Igbatoro area.



The protesters, armed with placards and tree branches, called on the security agencies in Ondo State to save their villages from the incessant invasions by herdsmen.





Source

I wonder when the police will take action on this. Unfortunately Buhari is not around to order action so nothing will be done. Terrible govt, every institution is in disarray.

It's only in this country that security agencies wait for presidential directive before investigating a clear case of murder. Shame to the NPF, shame to IGP. 4 Likes 1 Share





APC, please if you people don't know what to do, throw in the towel, at least that will be better than wasting human lives like this. Honestly this is geting out of hand, we need to address this ugly trend. We can't continue like this.APC, please if you people don't know what to do, throw in the towel, at least that will be better than wasting human lives like this. 2 Likes

Jirate:

Honestly this is geting out of hand, we need to address this ugly trend. We can't continue like this.

APC, please if you people don't know what to do, throw in the towel, at least that will be better than wasting human lives like this.





How did they figure out it was herdsmen?





Anyways, all Senators that stood behind the grazing bill should be recalled. 1 Like

