|Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by 24hourNigeriane(f): 10:53am
A 64 year old father of seven, Linus Ogehee, was hacked to death by suspected herdsmen at a settlement in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday June 25th.
According to Sahara Reporters, the deceased was killed on his farm which he had been cultivating on for over 20 years. Narrating what happened, his wife, Roseline Ogehee, said
"It was almost getting too dark and my husband had not returned from the farm, so I decided to trace him down there. As I stepped into the farm, I saw the lifeless body of my husband with cuts, bruises and bullet wounds on his corpse. I feared and immediately ran back to the village and also raised alarm to the villagers that they (Fulani herdsmen) have killed my husband".
The gruesome murder has led to protests, as angry villagers and youths including school children, came out to express their outrage at the murder of the poor farmer. They demanded an immediate investigation, and the arrest of the culprits responsible for the cold-blooded murder, which took place in Oleyo, in Igbatoro area.
The protesters, armed with placards and tree branches, called on the security agencies in Ondo State to save their villages from the incessant invasions by herdsmen.
http://www.lasticblog.com/2017/06/fulani-herdsmen-hack-64-year-old-father.html
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by layzie: 11:00am
I wonder when the police will take action on this. Unfortunately Buhari is not around to order action so nothing will be done. Terrible govt, every institution is in disarray.
It's only in this country that security agencies wait for presidential directive before investigating a clear case of murder. Shame to the NPF, shame to IGP.
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by BuariCopyPaste: 11:01am
They have obviously shifted base to the West......the marriage/union strong die
So sad Afonjas can only protest and life goes on
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by OrestesDante: 11:51am
BuariCopyPaste:
What has the Flatron race done about the killings in Enugu?
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by BuariCopyPaste: 12:53pm
OrestesDante:
At least they are not raping our women to death as its done in Oyo
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by Jirate(m): 1:13pm
Honestly this is geting out of hand, we need to address this ugly trend. We can't continue like this.
APC, please if you people don't know what to do, throw in the towel, at least that will be better than wasting human lives like this.
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by BuariCopyPaste: 1:26pm
Jirate:
No way!!! Fulanis have come to stay in Yoruba land.
Olu Falae's farm dey belle food cows
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by Camlot000007: 1:33pm
Oga ooo
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 1:35pm
rip to their foolishness
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by EntMirror: 1:35pm
awww.. What a lost... rip I think
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by geraldhumphrey(m): 1:35pm
FULANI HERDSCOW u again!!
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by MadCow1: 1:36pm
How did they figure out it was herdsmen?
Anyways, all Senators that stood behind the grazing bill should be recalled.
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by awa(m): 1:36pm
No issue, Afonjas would swallow it for one Nigeria and consider others as complaining when we say such things are wrong....
Watch this topic, they would avoid it... Suffering and Smiling People.
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by slawomir: 1:36pm
Heard this shiit on speed FM 96.9 Benin City
OK.
But the Fulani herdsmen in Uniben seem to be cool
When am on patrol on night duty as uniben security.
This Fulanis dey cool and friendly.
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by DatLagboi: 1:37pm
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by hucienda: 1:37pm
what!!!
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by AshiwajuFoward: 1:38pm
BuariCopyPaste:
See your life?? The victim is from Ebonyi resident in Ondo.
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by bumi10: 1:38pm
hmm
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by AshiwajuFoward: 1:39pm
awa:
The victim is your brother from Ebonyi.
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by whizraymond(m): 1:39pm
BuariCopyPaste:go and tell that to the herdsmen rhat are raping ur people in igboland!
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by emmaitive(m): 1:39pm
hahahahaha..afonjas r protestin against dea senior broda
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 1:39pm
Great...
I love it...
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by AshiwajuFoward: 1:40pm
All you Ipobs wey dey masturbate dey shout Afonja, the victim is your bloda from Ebonyi o.
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by whizraymond(m): 1:41pm
awa:The victim is your flat head brother that to develop ondo.
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 1:41pm
tt
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 1:41pm
They can only send soldiers to Taraba
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by spinna: 1:42pm
BuariCopyPaste:
Smilies after saying "raping our women to death" ..dont demean yourself because of tribal passions. Does the raping of women to death delight you? irrespective of tribe
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by Michael004: 1:43pm
BuariCopyPaste:Foolishness is your Surname. Do you know that the innocent man is a flatty? So to can't know. He's from ebonyi state. At least they protest, unlike enugu town criers.
|Re: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 64-Year-Old Father Of 7 In Ondo (Photos) by Smattmat: 1:45pm
Sad
