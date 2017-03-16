Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Karen Igho Shows Off Sultry Figure. Fans React (9803 Views)

Regina Askia’s Daughter, Stephanie, Smoking Cigar, Shows Off Sexy Bikini Body / Yvonne Nelson Shows Off Sexy Figure In New Stunning Photo / Photo: Mercy Johnson Show Off Her Sexy Figure (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







https://www.instagram.com/p/BSb6zPrhpfJ/?taken-by=karenighorakos





Source: Former Big Brother Africa winner showed off her banging bod in new photos she shared. Her photo is so hot, that fans can't take their eyes off her backside. The mother of one has since relocated to the UK. See comments belowSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/04/i-want-this-backside-for-dinner-fans.html 2 Likes











think you've seen it all? wait until u see this other photo of her in mini gown SEE PHOTO

Alright

Nothing spectacular!! That '19 years old' girl own better pass sef 6 Likes

This bum bum small na 2 Likes

heheh

I must admit I have never found her attractive 8 Likes

What people call backside these days I don't understand 3 Likes



because of dis ass dis tin should nt get to front page highly disappointed Whats datbecause of dis ass dis tin should nt get to front page highly disappointed 1 Like

adorablepepple:

What people call backside these days I don't understand Oya show us wat is supposed to be called backside. Oya show us wat is supposed to be called backside.

nepapole:



Oya show us wat is supposed to be called backside. Come and see Come and see

adorablepepple:



Come and see So that's ur backside. So that's ur backside.

because it's big brother doesn't mean it's news

Wow

I see Tboss winning this weekend. Just dat some moronn can't see it

hmmm, wasted generation

See her nyash like bitter cola.

no yansh

na gals they win am

Hmm...So Yummy...

1 Like

But which hand dey try press the 'ny' comot from the 'nya.sh'?



Egungun be careful

she be de sulriest figure I don see for my life. O boy! See sultry figure..she be de sulriest figure I don see for my life. 1 Like

Hmm

If we complain they'll say we talk too much but see the pieces of material she's putting on just to show off her butt and they see nothing wrong with it. 1 Share

adorablepepple:

What people call backside these days I don't understand





I know say na dis type Fulanis de like



She no fine joor...I know say na dis type Fulanis de like

Meeen..... I kwn Nigerians must react

SuperSuave:

Nothing spectacular!! That '19 years old' girl own better pass sef



exactly. That 19 year old is far hotter than this. exactly. That 19 year old is far hotter than this.



Mods, una no dey try How's this news?Mods, una no dey try