She didn't expect someone was going to say she was now looking too black and maybe it was because her cream has finished.



Cancer survivor, mother of one and Big Brother Africa reality show winner Karen Igho shared this photo with her fans to celebrate Woman's day yesterday.She didn't expect someone was going to say she was now looking too black and maybe it was because her cream has finished.

Interesting.



Black/Dark is beautiful always on a woman. So,all this while I had been thinking this lady was a light skin lady,she just admitted she was creaming up?no wonder I did not recognize her at first.



I am honestly happy for your husband,who does not not mind being married to a Chameleon that changes colours every time. 17 Likes 1 Share

Its really worrisome that our ladies are just too artificial these days 11 Likes 3 Shares





Cute smile though....

Awww she now looks ugly. 1 Like

.. The world'll be a better place if there can be an Automatic slap button on every social media platform.maybe it'll help people to mind their business!!..cool response from karen.. 8 Likes 1 Share

goldbim:

The world'll be a better place when there can be an Automatic slap button on every social media platform.maybe it'll help people to mind their business!!..cool response from karen ..



When someone is busy transitioning from black to white and from white to chocolate, is that not identity theft. God may not even recognize some ppl in heaven. I dnt blame the person with the question, bt it shud have been more subtle

faith551:







it's not identity theft jor..its her skin and she's free to use it the way she likes..nevertheless,its cool she admitted her flaws though she owes no one an explanation...all is well,sir

Sugarhugs:

Awww she now looks ugly.

Was she ever beautiful Was she ever beautiful 17 Likes

Ladies

Her skin is shinning. 2 Likes

Ok





Has she been applying charcoal all this while? She's d@rker than bL@ck

na cool headed celeb she be oo... some fans can be so crazy... Dem go push u till u get ugly wit dem..her response is quite mature and damn lovely....you rock gal... 6 Likes

Honestly, I don't care

Sugarhugs:

Awww she now looks ugly.

She fine before She fine before 2 Likes

Pls let those female knw oo

CYBERCRIME:

"My son is yellow enough", English!. 3 Likes

Babes been applying chemicals on their skin just take selfie and get more likes 1 Like

Sugarhugs:

Awww black beauty

corrected lol corrected lol

Good..... Bleaching does more harm than good

I love this lady 3 Likes

Ladies won't learn.. My cousin just stopped bleaching too... She's just tired of living fake life 2 Likes

I hope he really love it for real?

Because these days celebrities are fun of lying on thier spouses to impress the public. 1 Like

Imagine God judging ladies only on bleaching how many percent will make it to heaven?