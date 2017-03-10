₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by habgito: 9:19pm On Mar 10
Cancer survivor, mother of one and Big Brother Africa reality show winner Karen Igho shared this photo with her fans to celebrate Woman's day yesterday.
She didn't expect someone was going to say she was now looking too black and maybe it was because her cream has finished.
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by HungerBAD: 9:19pm On Mar 10
Interesting.
Black/Dark is beautiful always on a woman. So,all this while I had been thinking this lady was a light skin lady,she just admitted she was creaming up?no wonder I did not recognize her at first.
I am honestly happy for your husband,who does not not mind being married to a Chameleon that changes colours every time.
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by emeijeh(m): 9:20pm On Mar 10
Its really worrisome that our ladies are just too artificial these days
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by doctimonyeka(m): 9:22pm On Mar 10
Who you epp
Cute smile though....
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by Sugarhugs(f): 9:23pm On Mar 10
Awww she now looks ugly.
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by goldbim(f): 9:28pm On Mar 10
The world'll be a better place if there can be an Automatic slap button on every social media platform.maybe it'll help people to mind their business!!..cool response from karen ..
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by faith551(m): 9:31pm On Mar 10
goldbim:
When someone is busy transitioning from black to white and from white to chocolate, is that not identity theft. God may not even recof=gnize some ppl in heaven. I dnt blame the person with the question, bt it shud have been more subtle
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by goldbim(f): 9:46pm On Mar 10
faith551:it's not identity theft jor..its her skin and she's free to use it the way she likes..nevertheless,its cool she admitted her flaws though she owes no one an explanation...all is well,sir
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by LesbianBoy(m): 9:51pm On Mar 10
Sugarhugs:
Was she ever beautiful
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by Davash222(m): 9:54pm On Mar 10
Ladies
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by ToriBlue(f): 11:25pm On Mar 10
Her skin is shinning.
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by adewumiopeyemi(m): 11:26pm On Mar 10
Ok
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by Tazdroid(m): 11:26pm On Mar 10
Has she been applying charcoal all this while? She's d@rker than bL@ck
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by teamsynergy: 11:26pm On Mar 10
na cool headed celeb she be oo... some fans can be so crazy... Dem go push u till u get ugly wit dem..her response is quite mature and damn lovely....you rock gal...
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by AngelicBeing: 11:26pm On Mar 10
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by CYBERCRIME(m): 11:26pm On Mar 10
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by Jacksparr0w127: 11:26pm On Mar 10
Honestly, I don't care
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by seunny4lif(m): 11:26pm On Mar 10
Sugarhugs:
She fine before
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by kenigwe18: 11:27pm On Mar 10
Pls let those female knw oo
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by Tazdroid(m): 11:28pm On Mar 10
CYBERCRIME:someone's device may be going bunkers
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by kimbra(f): 11:29pm On Mar 10
"My son is yellow enough", English!.
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by DESTINY41(m): 11:29pm On Mar 10
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by ruggedtimi(m): 11:29pm On Mar 10
Babes been applying chemicals on their skin just take selfie and get more likes
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by Kenshinmunac: 11:30pm On Mar 10
Sugarhugs:
corrected lol
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by martineverest(m): 11:30pm On Mar 10
Good..... Bleaching does more harm than good
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by Sarah20A(f): 11:30pm On Mar 10
I love this lady
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by martineverest(m): 11:31pm On Mar 10
Ladies won't learn.. My cousin just stopped bleaching too... She's just tired of living fake life
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by Opinedecandid(m): 11:32pm On Mar 10
I hope he really love it for real?
Because these days celebrities are fun of lying on thier spouses to impress the public.
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by Ezedon(m): 11:32pm On Mar 10
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by praisekeyzz(m): 11:33pm On Mar 10
Imagine God judging ladies only on bleaching how many percent will make it to heaven?
|Re: Karen Igho: "My Husband Loves My Color The Way It Is" by lordsharks(m): 11:33pm On Mar 10
She's so lucky to have survived cancer
