Source: He ordered for a Tank Top on Amazon, but what was delivered to him was a female dress...lol.. See images belowSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/04/he-ordered-for-tank-top-on-amazon-but.html

?? Is he gay?? 3 Likes





Na so e dey start.



From there ,you'll hear i feel like I'm in a wrong body "It does makes my ass looks great"Na so e dey start.From there ,you'll hear i feel like I'm in a wrong body 23 Likes

lols

sure u look sexy

Really tho?

This is why I don't order clothes online

K.. Shave n then hit the club I'm sure davido would pay u 4 a lap dance... Lol



No homo

That's world for u where pigs eat and hogs get slaughtered 1 Like

Lol







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BftnE02IUkc Wetin we go come do?

Nice ass lol.

Beautiful gay man

tAnk dress

This is what happens when you refuse to buy clothes form the local store in your area.... Finally, the local seller be like.... 3 Likes





We're not alone.



No be only Naija you go buy meat pie see indomie inside









Lol. That guy is a clown 1 Like

You see that is why I feed my baby myself 2 Likes

Sowie bro Dem dey use u as experiment to see how it gonna look on men? U could place it on sale for bobby risky baba go get interest

if na jumia or konga dey will say naija don come again

The sense of humor in this white guys are so abundant that they are all comedians.

Modified: Seeing guys calling him Gay, perhaps you haven't heard of "humor". You expected him to rant and curse amazon but dude just made a messy situation funny.

Why so serious? 3 Likes

Wen u hv jumia and konga

And even payporte

Wetin u con dey find go Amazon

Mtcheew afonjas 1 Like

Gay ass nigga

He is trying to pass a different message about his sexuality op not the tank top.



Look at his right foot, that's a message

See The Way The Cloth Fit Am. Thats What Happens When You Are Suppose To Be A Female But You Came Out As A Male. Karma Always Follow You. In Other News, I Have Dog Children For Sale, Boys And Girls. Please Call Me On 09032123546.

holaragh:

haven't seen ds kind of booking before.ma'am I hail thee haven't seen ds kind of booking before.ma'am I hail thee