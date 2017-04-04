₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,819 members, 3,457,799 topics. Date: Tuesday, 04 April 2017 at 11:12 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) (6274 Views)
Meet The Nigerian Woman Who Is Building The "Fashion Amazon" Of Africa / See Haircut Guy Asked His Barber For; See What He Got Instead (Pics) / Photo: See A Nairalander 6 Pack, He Got It In Just 3days (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by noetic5: 8:43am
He ordered for a Tank Top on Amazon, but what was delivered to him was a female dress...lol.. See images below
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/04/he-ordered-for-tank-top-on-amazon-but.html
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by noetic5: 8:43am
4 Likes
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by adorablepepple(f): 9:06am
1 Like
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by damilare96(m): 10:41am
Is he gay ??
3 Likes
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by damton(m): 10:41am
"It does makes my ass looks great"
Na so e dey start.
From there ,you'll hear i feel like I'm in a wrong body
23 Likes
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by lesley457(m): 10:41am
lols
sure u look sexy
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by DrWhizy(m): 10:42am
Really tho?
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by JennyOfOldstones(f): 10:42am
This is why I don't order clothes online
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:42am
K.. Shave n then hit the club I'm sure davido would pay u 4 a lap dance... Lol
No homo
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 10:42am
That's world for u where pigs eat and hogs get slaughtered
1 Like
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by Justbeingreal(m): 10:42am
Lol
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by agborodun: 10:42am
Wetin we go come do?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BftnE02IUkc
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by coldgate(f): 10:42am
Nice ass lol.
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by blaqroy: 10:42am
Beautiful gay man
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by MadCow1: 10:42am
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by skarz: 10:42am
tAnk dress
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by coolshegs10(m): 10:42am
This is what happens when you refuse to buy clothes form the local store in your area.... Finally, the local seller be like....
3 Likes
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by LAFO(f): 10:43am
We're not alone.
No be only Naija you go buy meat pie see indomie inside
1 Like
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by holaragh(f): 10:43am
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 10:43am
Lol. That guy is a clown
1 Like
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by nuti(m): 10:43am
You see that is why I feed my baby myself
2 Likes
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by crazyABO(m): 10:43am
Sowie bro Dem dey use u as experiment to see how it gonna look on men? U could place it on sale for bobby risky baba go get interest
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by lexoft(m): 10:43am
if na jumia or konga dey will say naija don come again
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by Dongreat(m): 10:44am
The sense of humor in this white guys are so abundant that they are all comedians.
Modified: Seeing guys calling him Gay, perhaps you haven't heard of "humor". You expected him to rant and curse amazon but dude just made a messy situation funny.
Why so serious?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by detiosa(m): 10:44am
Wen u hv jumia and konga
And even payporte
Wetin u con dey find go Amazon
Mtcheew afonjas
1 Like
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by AnusOdourInhaler: 10:44am
Gay ass nigga
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by ifenes(m): 10:44am
He is trying to pass a different message about his sexuality op not the tank top.
Look at his right foot, that's a message
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by Mr2kay3: 10:44am
Get your sites setup.Check my signature
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by Oblitz(m): 10:44am
the guy's ass tho. no homo o!
stamped concrete is getting cheaper, seize this opportunity and install stamped concrete in your home.
At a very little cost you can get......................................................check d design below
check my signature for more pictures
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by DavidDplaymaker: 10:44am
See The Way The Cloth Fit Am. Thats What Happens When You Are Suppose To Be A Female But You Came Out As A Male. Karma Always Follow You. In Other News, I Have Dog Children For Sale, Boys And Girls. Please Call Me On 09032123546.
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by crazyABO(m): 10:44am
holaragh:haven't seen ds kind of booking before.ma'am I hail thee
|Re: Man Ordered A Tank Top On Amazon, But See What He Got Instaed (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 10:44am
is our work o
The Best Female Boutique In Lagos Nigeria / Would You Ever Go Back To Natural Hair? / Beware Of IDOLE Soaps Please.. Terrible
Viewing this topic: omoalayo(m), judeofgod(m), ba7man(m), stevebond007(m), tuscani, Donbraye(m), chinoify, crazyABO(m), Pizzanatty(m), Chibenze(m), bastian5050(m), kolafolabi(m), nuti(m), samesolomon(m), Deejay1000(m), freeamine, KAYD007(m), Joavid(f), thepresence, louken(m), PalmchatApp, NaijaAccountant, ekwii, shankie, AnusOdourInhaler, omoadeleye(m), mirabellachoco(f), beyiokub, freda506(f), TurboBuilder, Lexusgs430, MOSTEC(m), yommysteel, passwelle, kykhelomor(f), olusipimp(m), AbsalomOtutu(m), Ejulafarm, prettyboi1989(m), DukeNija(m), Emerituz(m), Mrsoftwork, folhenrry4flizzy(m), truvine(m), elniro, wengerly(m), LEXYCOM, coldsummer, MiguelKingII(m), vicbef1000, Jerrylove4u, CFC1(m), overall90, harcole, OGmoney19(m), adblack10(m), julietene(f), kingofabia(m), EWAagoyin(m), Divay22(f), Sidoka, Dieps(m), bahyor, chimeziepaul, godshandmaiden, douglasameh, tipdrips, golddealer(m), dominique(f), okunega1, missioner(m), tdesh(f), Ubyy, DEllaluv(f), maxiuc(m), EXLOVER(m), Loveydoveyx, wiseguy(m), AgbaNgohile(f), lamalang(m), Dorxxy, faites(f), logica(m), Ursino(f), RNchinny(f), elhafeez(m), milowys77(m), Aurhelius(m), SafetyFirst(m), Neyoyo(m), oluwayimika123, tgmservice, POTUS01, Ninii, Shorsky1, Acetyl(m), Costello559(m), Skullano(m), W3xy1(m), malbro(m), mdoub, obi123, Rigging(m), darelar(m), ticker(m), FILEBE(m), mescanap, Emekus92(m), Handsomeemmy(m), Stanleysteno(m), malware, talktonase(m), Idrhas(m), Lilyomi2, tamertery(m), Emmysky(m) and 162 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24