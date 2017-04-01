₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by noetic5: 9:02am
Minister of Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, rode in a Made in Nigeria car with wooden body at the annual “Technology and Innovation Expo” #Techno2017 in Abuja yesterday April 3rd.
The maker of the wooden-body car named “Amara”, Ahmed Aliyu drove the car to the arena in company of the Minister.
Aliyu who is from Niger state, said he rode the car from Bida, Niger state to Abuja and used only 23 liters of fuel. The car uses a motorcycle engine. All other materials used in the making of the car were sourced locally except the Wheel, engine and Tyres.
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by noetic5: 9:02am
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by PrinzCarter(m): 9:12am
Is dis Mazda in keke form
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by Kingingdave: 9:22am
How will this help the country?
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by Funlordmaniac(m): 9:22am
He should _fuck off! Is this an achievement? All these naija politicians that enjoy celebrating mediocrity! You just carry Keke hide inside remixed tree come dey form one kind thing!
Benz,bmw, toyota, Kia, ferrari and co need to slap you simultaneously!
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by noetic5: 9:55am
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by dikeigbo2(m): 10:04am
Nigerians got talents but government are talent(s)killers,dream killers
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by farokkunle: 10:05am
piece of junk
JUNK every local wood carver in ijaw-land can close their eye and carve a coffin that look exactly like a real car .
go to ijawland and see for your self .
the use of CAD and CNC machine and English wheel or Marglio hammer will tell you that north Nigeria is backward .
so you rejoice over savagery ? useless country . you will remain backward for another 800 years .
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by slimfit1(m): 10:11am
What kind of standard is this man settling?
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by jasawa: 10:16am
farokkunle:If this was from the South east by now you would have called Genius, but since its from North its useless .My your life remain useless forever.
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by farokkunle: 10:20am
jasawa:
PIECE OF JUNK .
PIECE OF TRASH JUNK
SHAME SHAME SHAME
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by farokkunle: 10:24am
JUNK JUNK JUNK JUNK
PILES OF BRAINLESS . SHAME
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by Keneking: 10:42am
But where is lalasticlala sef
Igbos are now doing very well
- 23 liters of fuel from Bida to Abuja
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by olrotimi(m): 10:49am
This failure of a government would latch onto anything with a semblance of goodness and turn it into propaganda.
M0ron minister doesn't know that a wooden automobile that runs on fuel is a road safety risk.
Let's continue our deception.
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by MadCow1: 10:49am
In other news, Man has landed on the Moon since 1969.
This is like an Arts project fit for a museum. Nice one to whoever built it, it's ingenious but the Minister of technology of a Nation celebrating this is ridiculous.
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by coolshegs10(m): 10:49am
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by opalu: 10:49am
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by sjchr57(m): 10:49am
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by Oblitz(m): 10:50am
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by pmc01(m): 10:50am
What's with all the bitterness on this thread?
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by Culin(f): 10:50am
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by mary9991: 10:51am
Keneking:
nice one...meanwhile.... He picks his nose (WE LIKE HIM LIKE DAT) he's got hard face (WE LIKE HIM LIKE DAT) him no get talent (WE LIKE HIM LIKE DAT) im no sabi rap ((WE STILL LIKE HIM LIKE DAT)):......King Efe 4 d money
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by izzou(m): 10:51am
Funlordmaniac:
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by yusfatedeeprof(m): 10:52am
what if, the wood start to shrink
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by sapientia(m): 10:52am
Nigeria deserve serious pity...
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 10:52am
letme start working on the engine
|Re: Ogbonnaya Onu Rides In A Wooden Car (Photos) by gurunlocker: 10:53am
We have a long way to go in this country, UAE that got independence and have same source of income like us is 100 years above us.... We are here celebrating wood car and next year it will be pencil production.
