|Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by TriumphJohnson: 9:29am
Lawal Kareem, who is reportedly the younger brother of Nollywood producer, Seun Egbegbe has been arrested alongside two others, Olalekan Yusuf, and Muyideen Shoyombo after they were implicated by Egbagbe, alleging that they took part in carrying out criminal activities with them.
Seun Egbegbe who was arrested with one Oyekan Ayomide in February for attempting to dupe Alhaji Isa Adamu pleaded not guilty to a 40-count charge when they were arraigned. They have since been held in prison custody as they were unable to perfect their bail condition.
Following the arrest of the three new suspect, the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) of the Lagos State Police Command on Monday presented an amended charge before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos to enable the police to arraign the suspects arrested in connection with the criminal offenses levied against Olajide Oluwaseun Kareem, popularly known as Seun Egbegbe.
According to the amended charge sheet, the three were involved only in counts one and two, which accused them of conspiring to obtain the sum of N2,450,000 and 3,000 pounds sterling from one Alhaji Isa Adamu.
The offenses contravened the provisions of section 8 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.
Kareem who spoke to reporters when he was paraded at the police command in Ikeja denied his involvement in his brother’s criminal acts, adding that Mr. Egbegbe only wanted to incriminate him.
He also said that Mr. Egbegbe sent him a text while in prison custody.
'On the day Seun was arrested at Ikeja, it was my boss that told me that he saw the story on Facebook and went to Area F to see him,' Mr. Kareem said.
'But after then, he was charged to court and I didn’t go to see him, only for me to receive an SMS from him saying that he heard I was partying while he was languishing in prison,” he added.
However, Seun Egbegbe still has an outstanding iPhone theft case, which was adjourned to sometime in April 2017.
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/seun-egbegbe-implicates-younger-brother.html
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by adorablepepple(f): 9:41am
so the brother cannot live his life because the prodigal son is in prison. Radarada
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by goldbim(f): 9:56am
family drama...maybe the younger brother enjoyed a larger part of his money with him before he was arrested..
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by MadCow1: 10:37am
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by brunofarad(m): 10:38am
This guy don cast
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:38am
K... The snitch bitcch out his brother for partying, hmmm cool story
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by Louiscutedude(m): 10:39am
Family case...
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by kingthreat(m): 10:39am
A warning to all friends of thieves and criminals. Please keep them at an arms length. When gbege enter, they go talk say na your phone them they use receive call. And trust Nigerian police, they go rope you in
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by favelli(m): 10:39am
lol... and the story continues
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by Oblitz(m): 10:39am
hmm family trouble
call moi if you like the picture below............................
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by skarz: 10:40am
baba o
greatest fraudster teaching his students the way of the world
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by Passy089(m): 10:40am
This Seun is very Stupid..even if he's involved ,why would u want to implicate ur blood brother ??
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by henrydadon(m): 10:40am
it runs in the family
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by Louiscutedude(m): 10:40am
Family case... Someone pls summarize no tym to read
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by frugal(m): 10:40am
He's not only a thief, but a snitch too. Now that takes the cake.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by smudge2079: 10:40am
Rat! I don't support Stealing, being fraudulent & oda vices ,it's a sin against nature & God. But wait, did he just rat out his lil bro.? Snitch bi-tch!
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by ybalogs(m): 10:42am
Omo ale jatijati ni bobo Seun yi sha
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by yusfatedeeprof(m): 10:42am
how come?
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by rusher14: 10:42am
Perhaps it runs in the family.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by Pavore9: 10:42am
So he is angry his younger brother was partying.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by sjchr57(m): 10:44am
see gobe
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by kennyblaze007(m): 10:44am
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by ybalogs(m): 10:45am
Nairaland owner should just change his name now ? Anytime I hear Seun Egbegbe ,Seun Oshewa comes to mind.
Nah play I dey play ooo.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by Semper247(m): 10:46am
Whoever made this justice procedures /system nonsense...
Even when caught with hard evidences, criminals will still plead NOT GUILTY. What rubbish! I think the justice system was designed to profit professionals(lawyers/judges) and not to dispense due judgements to Victims.
Somebody seeing strangling another person to death (physical witnesses and video evidences) but still will plead not guilty when asked. If justice is to the victim and not some lawyers charging exorbitantly for prolonged cases, why not just pronounce judgement immediately and move on. This world sef
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by BobHIGHNESS(m): 10:46am
Hehehe...They better investigate their whole family, i suspect the family blood vein has been infected by theft by their ancestors, maybe by curse or incarnation
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by Dindondin(m): 10:48am
Seun Ole!
He ll be a good actor for Anini.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by Tenim47(m): 10:49am
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by YoungG18(m): 10:49am
seun egbegbe and the brother of theives. Well he had to snitch on his bro. Beta family drama. Dis guy needs a touch from God
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by Ishilove: 10:50am
A family that steals together...
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by TinaAnita(f): 10:53am
Passy089:
Double wahala for dead body. He has only succeeded in making things worse for his family.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Implicates Lawal Kareem, His Younger Brother In His Criminal Case by CokersClub: 11:00am
OK.
