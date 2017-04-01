₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by ObiOmaMu: 9:49am
Funke Akindele's husband, Producer/Musician, Abdul Rasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz shared these lovely family photos with her and his three kids as he turns 40 years today. The three kids; 20-year-old daughter, Tamira, his first son who is 17 and his last baby boy who is 12 are from 3 different women.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/awww-check-out-these-beautiful-family.html
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by ObiOmaMu: 9:51am
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by Pamelayoung: 9:54am
Na wah!
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by sonofspada(m): 10:17am
Na real Wah!
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by opeyemiieblog(m): 10:21am
so so beautiful
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by sholatem(f): 10:25am
Very encouraging, keeping cool with her step children, they are mature enough to drive her nut if she proof otherwise
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:52am
K.. Tuface dey learn work 4 wre dis guy dey joor, b4 tuface start to dey fuucck, dis guy don dey on his second child 4rm anoda lady
Bros i carry hand 4 u, u r a true legend 4 d baby mama level, top rank senior 4 dat mata
Oga bello all ur free kicks na highlight oooh
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by Keneking: 10:52am
Where are the steps?
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by buygala(m): 10:52am
Moral of the story ...
Funke has no reason not to get pregnant since JJC is a proven striker, having distinguished himself in different leagues
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by Mr2kay3: 10:52am
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by Fonereporters: 10:52am
Swag
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by kennyblaze007(m): 10:53am
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by amakufrancis(m): 10:53am
This one strong
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by ajebuter(f): 10:54am
Soonest, her own children will be among and she will cease to be just step mom but a mom herself...wish her well because she deserves it ..
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by coolshegs10(m): 10:54am
Jésù! 3 children from 3 different women. This one pass polygamous family o.... What do we call it now?
BTW, are the women still alive?
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by pmc01(m): 10:55am
So he divorced their three different mothers or what exactly?
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by ekems2017(f): 10:55am
God pls give her children from her womb so that her joy may be full.
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by Goldenheart(m): 10:55am
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by olaolaking(m): 10:55am
3 children, for 3 different women? Ok. Funky baby, I wish you luck.
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by verygudbadguy(m): 10:56am
Love looks not with the eyes but with the mind.
Love looks past things like he already has 3 children...
Ride on Funke.. Seek God and happiness, every other things (including children of your own children) shall be added onto you.
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by sjchr57(m): 10:56am
step children??
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by Tenim47(m): 10:57am
mumu
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by Ursino(f): 10:57am
Make she do quick go born her own naaaaaaw. I love Funke, though!
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by kittykollinxx(m): 10:57am
cute pictures
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by Culin(f): 10:57am
Just saw this on IG
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by MisterGrace: 10:58am
sholatem:
Prove
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by orjikuramo(m): 10:58am
Funke is a strong woman, she caters and houses him knowing well he has 3 kids from 3 women.
Kai! JJC has nothing to loose in this issh
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:58am
Beautiful family
|Re: JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren by Divay22(f): 10:58am
