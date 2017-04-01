Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / JJC Skillz 40th Birthday: Family Photos Of Funke Akindele, Hubby & Stepchildren (6081 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/awww-check-out-these-beautiful-family.html Funke Akindele's husband, Producer/Musician, Abdul Rasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz shared these lovely family photos with her and his three kids as he turns 40 years today. The three kids; 20-year-old daughter, Tamira, his first son who is 17 and his last baby boy who is 12 are from 3 different women. 2 Likes

More...

Na wah! 7 Likes

Na real Wah! 7 Likes

so so beautiful 8 Likes

Very encouraging, keeping cool with her step children, they are mature enough to drive her nut if she proof otherwise 5 Likes

K.. Tuface dey learn work 4 wre dis guy dey joor, b4 tuface start to dey fuucck, dis guy don dey on his second child 4rm anoda lady





Bros i carry hand 4 u, u r a true legend 4 d baby mama level, top rank senior 4 dat mata





Oga bello all ur free kicks na highlight oooh 7 Likes

Where are the steps?







Funke has no reason not to get pregnant since JJC is a proven striker, having distinguished himself in different leagues Moral of the story ...Funke has no reason not to get pregnant since JJC is a proven striker, having distinguished himself in different leagues 18 Likes 1 Share

Check my signature

Swag

River State Governor supports Marvis

Bayelsa Governor supports Bisola

Private jets owners support Tboss

Kogi governor supports Debbie

Nigerians Efe has nobody to support him except us...Let's vote EFE..Be a part of the #FrmNothing2Sumthing story.. Just text EFE to 32052 7 Likes 1 Share

This one strong

Soonest, her own children will be among and she will cease to be just step mom but a mom herself...wish her well because she deserves it .. 5 Likes

Jésù! 3 children from 3 different women. This one pass polygamous family o.... What do we call it now?



BTW, are the women still alive? Jésù! 3 children from 3 different women. This one pass polygamous family o.... What do we call it now?BTW, are the women still alive? 2 Likes

So he divorced their three different mothers or what exactly?

God pls give her children from her womb so that her joy may be full. 4 Likes

3 children, for 3 different women? Ok. Funky baby, I wish you luck.

Love looks not with the eyes but with the mind.



Love looks past things like he already has 3 children...



Ride on Funke.. Seek God and happiness, every other things (including children of your own children) shall be added onto you.

1 Like

step children?? 1 Like

mumu

Make she do quick go born her own naaaaaaw. I love Funke, though! 1 Like

cute pictures

Just saw this on IG

sholatem:

Very encouraging, keeping cool with her step children, they are mature enough to drive her nut if she proof otherwise

Prove Prove 1 Like

Funke is a strong woman, she caters and houses him knowing well he has 3 kids from 3 women.

Kai! JJC has nothing to loose in this issh 2 Likes

Beautiful family



Check my signature for affordable and durable window blinds