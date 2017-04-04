₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:09am
By TonyeBarcanista
I read the statement credited to Presidential Spokesman Segun Adesina advocating that President Muhammadu Buhari, his boss should seek reelection in 2019 and even assured him of victory.
One of the problems with public administration in this country is the attitude of those around the corridors of power and their shameless sycophancy. It is only a sycophant that will suggest that a president, that not only failed woefully within two years of assuming power but also is caught up with the challenges that comes with his age as a 74 years old.
FEMI STATEMENT INSULTING ON NIGERIANS
I find it insulting on the intelligence of Nigerians that instead of the President Aide to advice his boss to consider bowing out in honor in 2019 if he wouldn't for the sake of his ego step down now, Femi instead is already pushing him to seek reelection, thereby exposing the President to further ridicule and a potential disgraceful defeat.
For the sake of posterity, the President has been battling ill-health since the first quarter of 2016. He has gone on medical trips to London for a record 5 times and spent a cumulative 82 days for this cause between the said period and now, the longest being the 50 days he spent in the first quarter of this year 2017.
WE CAN'T CONTINUE TO FUND HIS MEDICAL BILL:
In September 2016 alone, Buhari media Aide Shehu Garba admitted that the President spent a whopping N20,000,000 to treat his ear alone, even though Nigerians believed that the money expended was in the region of £3-£6Million, yet the quoted amount is too exorbitant when one consider the high level poverty rate in the country and the fact that N1,000,000 is considered a luxury for an average Nigerian. More worrisome is the fact that the President men never showed invoices or receipt to back up their N20,000,000 claim.
Only a couple of days ago, government spokesman Alhaji Lai Mohammed came out to tell Nigerians bluntly that the administration will not disclose what was expended on the President in his 50 days medical sojourn in the UK, a statement any rational being will consider insulting considering that the administration came on the change mantra and pledged transparency, as well as the existing Freedom of Information Act that was passed and practised during the PDP administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.
We cannot afford to be paying from the meagre resources of the country for the unending health challenges of the President. It is a shame that even the President admitted of returning to London to continue where his doctors stopped and Nigerians money in the range of millions will be expended on that trip. Such a lifestyle cannot be sustained for another 2 years not to talk of an additional 4 years.
BUHARI'S 2019 EXIT IS SACROSANCT
I wish to add that Nigeria constitution grants executive power on the President, it therefore means that the President must up and fit to perform his mandate, there is no room for part time or ceremonial presidency in Nigeria and we can't smuggle it in. It is either the President quit and face his health challenge or he remains in power and honorably bow out at the expiration of his mandate in 2019, this is what Nigerians expect of him, this is what is fair to him.
The President must bow out in 2019, he has made history by leading the country as both a military man and a civilian, he has made history has the first opposition politician to defeat a sitting president and ruling party in Nigeria, but he has largely failed in his duties, his health is posing a big challenge both to him and to the purse of Nigeria, the only honourable thing is for him to exit after the expiration of his term in 2019. Anything other than this will lead to his disgrace at the poll in 2019. Nigerians are prepared for this patriotic task.
May God Bless Us All And Bless Nigeria will
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by ikp120(m): 11:13am
Sacrosanct
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by engineerboat(m): 11:15am
Femi Adeshina is suffering from mouth diarrhoea
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:15am
ikp120:i am sure you aren't hearing the word for the first time
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:17am
engineerboat:I think he is trying to keep his job
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by PRYCE(m): 11:19am
NOT just Sacrosanct but Stamped and Sealed!
The old chap's a goner!
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by madridguy(m): 11:20am
Another article from the stable of PDP's mouthpiece on nairaland to paint Sai Baba black. Laughing in Kanuri, PDP is dead and buried long time ago and no amount of sermon will bring back the satanic party.
Never again. Tonye, go back to your party and tell them it is over. 16 wasted years under the useless party is enough.
I stand with Sai Baba
I'm with APC
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by ikp120(m): 11:20am
TonyeBarcanista:Not at all. But na big grammar be that o. Some aboki for here no sabi grammar o.
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by engineerboat(m): 11:20am
ikp120:
Is this a new language to you
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by Mynd44: 11:23am
This will be decided by Nigerians and not members of the PDP who have put us where we are with their brazzen corruption, fiscal anmonetary, carelessness and madness.
If you think the PDP have any say, refer to the poll they had on twitter (that was shamelessly deleted when they saw that they lost)
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:24am
ikp120:Hahaha I no know the simple term wey I go use o. I no want use "Inevitable".... That one sef big for some of us wey no finish primary school
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by ikp120(m): 11:24am
engineerboat:Nope!
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:29am
Mynd44:Waht is it with your obsession with PDP? Who is PDP? Is it PDP that told Buhari to be wasting our common patrimony on his ill-health? Is it PDP that brought us to recession? Is it PDP that send him abroad?
As per the Poll, can you say your life has improved within the last two years? can your relatives and neighbors say same? Manipulation of opinion poll does not invalidate the reality on ground.
BTW How many Buharists of 2015 are proud of him. today?
Nigeria first!
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by ikp120(m): 11:29am
TonyeBarcanista:Boys for NL just dey ask Google "Abeg wetin be the meaning of 'sacrosanct' that year?"
You na politician na. When you wan contest na?
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:31am
ikp120:Lol me sef ask Google before I jonze o.... hehehehe
My brother, you know say I from Rivers state, person need to consider the political environment and safety before them use him head do suya
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by ZombieTERROR: 11:33am
Mynd44:It's shouldn't be about party
It should be about Nigeria and Nigerians
Believe me when I tell u that majority are tired of Buharis incompetency
He is unfit to be called a president
Removing Buhari from aso rock is a task that must be accomplished by any sane citizen of this country
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by MaziOmenuko: 11:33am
You want your PDP of rouges to return to power baa? The dark days of bold corruption in all quarters are about to be over. Did I hear you ask if PDP put us into recession? How do you even sleep at night?
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by menwongo(m): 11:35am
engineerboat:.
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by ZombieTERROR: 11:36am
TonyeBarcanista:Even though u are an unstable fellow( no .... Intended)
But I would say u took the words out of my mouth
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by ikp120(m): 11:37am
TonyeBarcanista:
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:37am
ZombieTERROR:He is highly incompetent, medically unfit, politically incapacitated and lacks leadership.
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by ZombieTERROR: 11:38am
MaziOmenuko:If someone call u a zombie now
E go be like insult
See Wetin comot from ur brain
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:39am
ZombieTERROR:Let us first get Buhari out before we talk about stability and instability. I'm sure we can sort that out..
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by Mynd44: 11:40am
TonyeBarcanista:
Again, I said it will be decided by Nigerians that elected him there in the first place. As far back as 2015, a lot of us knew Nigeria was headed for stormy waters and as long as I am seeing, this present administration has its own faults but it has been on the avergae satisfactory.
Boko Haram has been beaten back and Nigeria is gradually coming out of the recession. Perhaps you forgot that just two years ago, we were paying salaries with loans but not again and for the first time in +3 years our foreign reserves is actually growing.
You can chose to look at primary stats (yeah myopia is real) or look at secondary figures.
As long as you can come here to talk about removing someone who has become a lesson other countires want to learn from about terrorism and has stopped us from going the path of Venezuela, ilaugh
Remember I told you this same thing in 2015 when you went all Buhari will lose?
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by MaziOmenuko: 11:40am
ZombieTERROR:
You wouldn't be the first
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by Mynd44: 11:41am
ZombieTERROR:
So anyone who votes for him is insane?
I am sure the PDP handle on twitter thought the same.
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by Mynd44: 11:42am
MaziOmenuko:I wonder ooooo
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by amc: 11:42am
Who rules from 2019 onward will be decided by Nigerians at the poll. But feel free to express your opinion being that you also have one vote.
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by Omoluabi16(m): 11:42am
The average nigerian electorate is not an objective person. The next election, like the last one will be interpreted as Christian vs muslim, north vs south. when you have such mindset concerning a national election then there is a problem. I'm a redeemed member, some people voted for Apc because of osinbajo, our folks up north because buhari is a muslim. south..most because Jonathan was their bro, some igbos just because they hated buhari. Core issues like transparency, security and antecedents of these contestants were not even considered. How nigeria wan take better with this mindset?
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:43am
Ok
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by Goke7: 11:43am
TonyeBarcanista:
Mr, you too would have done the same, stop being hypocritical, politics is all about interest, and you have your own interest.
Focus on mobilizing folks and convince them about your party [if its still exists] and leave others to do their job, ok?
|Re: 2019: Why Buhari's Exit Is Sacrosanct by ZombieTERROR: 11:44am
TonyeBarcanista:Lol
It's hard not to love you sha
