₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,121 members, 3,458,722 topics. Date: Tuesday, 04 April 2017 at 07:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss (5240 Views)
7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss / 15 Tips To Maintain A Healthy Skin / 25 Best Food To Help Maintain A Balanced Diet (1) (2) (3) (4)
|7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by patogist: 12:53pm
Probably one of the most frustrating things ever is to go through all the work and effort to lose weight, and then in the blink of an eye, you gain back all your lost weight with some extra pounds. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares 7 ways to help maintain weight loss to avoid gaining back the excess weight.
Change Your Mindset
Avoid thinking of how you are eventually going to be free to eat whatever whenever when you finally lose the excess weight, and start accepting the very important fact that you became as big as you once were because you were nonchalant and careless with your eating. You thus need to change your lifestyle and start eating the right way at the right time, not eating whatever whenever.
Be Mindful of Your Food Intake
The exercise of watching what you eat is something that will never stop even after losing some or all of your excess weight. You should always be watchful of what you eat and how much you eat. Eat out of respect for your body, don’t be reckless with your food intake, don’t subscribe to just eating anything because you feel you can.
Avoid Restrictive Diets
Crash diets, detox diets and restrictive diets are three of the worst things ever conceived to help individuals lose weight. Because of how restrictive they are, they actually slow your metabolism and shift your appetite-regulating hormones which are two of the main factors that contribute to subsequent weight gain. Rather than considering these diets and their extreme and near impossible rules, stick with lifestyle changes that will help you develop habits you can incorporate to help maintain your weight loss in the long run.
Don’t be Immobile
Physical activity is important to maintain weight loss. If you’re not a gym or an exercise person, engage in activities that get you moving as opposed to just sitting and lounging all day. Physical activity helps to burn off extra calories, increase your metabolism and achieve energy balance. This energy balance means you burn the same or close to the same number of calories that you consume. As a result, your weight is more likely to remain the same.
Stay Hydrated
Don’t be so quick to chew on something, consider drinking water the next time you feel like eating something without actually being hungry. Most times, you really are just thirsty not particularly hungry. Water promotes fullness and helps you keep your calorie intake in check. Drinking water before meals also helps reveal your true level of hunger and reduces calorie intake by more than 10%.
Get Back On Wagon As Soon As Possible
Holidays, vacations, owambe’s and many other celebrations and activities happen that interfere with your plan to eat properly and responsibly. It happens. Even models fall off the wagon and overeat or eat carelessly sometimes. What matters is for you to get back on course as soon as possible. Make it a learning experience, not a failure. Remember, weight maintenance is a journey not a sprint.
Don’t Do It Alone
Weight maintenance is easier when you have support and are accountable to people. Get some help from family, friends and even co-workers you can trust to help keep you in check when they see you are starting to fall off the wagon.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/7-ways-maintain-weight-loss/
1 Like
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by Adesiji77: 5:47pm
Nice tips
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/7-ways-maintain-weight-loss/
cc: dominique, lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by Crauxx(m): 6:01pm
Come to Naija. Recession will help you loose weight by force.
4 Likes
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by clickbnkgod: 6:01pm
And some people are praying to be big o dis life sef
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by berrystunn(m): 6:02pm
Simple way just.... Stay poor.
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by Ikwokrikwo: 6:02pm
8. Be sick and senile like Buhari.
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by botad(m): 6:02pm
Other natural ways include:
1. When the girl you sponsored throughout university education went to marry another man after her NYSC.
2. When your fiancée present her engagement requirements and the number of things listed is equal to the number of local governments in Nigeria.
3. When you GH your house rent (MMM) in November and house rent is due in January.
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by dacblogger(f): 6:03pm
I need tips on how to control my food intake...
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by Tazdroid(m): 6:03pm
Hmm
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by henry921: 6:03pm
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by MNJournal: 6:03pm
Adesiji77:
Lol.
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by berrystunn(m): 6:04pm
dacblogger:
Fasting and prayer... Every week
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by olihilistic(m): 6:04pm
I want to be fat.
1 Like
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by CzarChris(m): 6:04pm
Just take, hamburger, Egusi soup and eba from me and I will be as slim as ever.
Not happening.
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by Gaara101: 6:05pm
That love handle in the picture sha.
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by Shelloween(m): 6:05pm
Gain weight or Loss weight..... We die eventually.
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by gurunlocker: 6:06pm
This your picture get as e be o, she get bress for hips?
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by superlanny: 6:06pm
maintain weight loss for this reccesion, op you must be mad, walahi
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by mantosa(m): 6:08pm
Here, this might be helpful:
http://tushmagazine.com.ng/calories-fat-burning-weight-loss/
dacblogger:
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by fhelihx: 6:08pm
This OP picture weak me..
Haba, This is obesity at its peak..
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by RaeMystix(f): 6:10pm
Stay KETOfied.
1 Like
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by Quinn22(f): 6:10pm
eat once a day and you'll be fine
fill your tummy with water 24/7
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by zadok60: 6:10pm
observed
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by Jacksparr0w127: 6:11pm
Me I've given up. Can't be bothered anymore
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by botad(m): 6:12pm
Just engage yourself in chewing "chewing stick" day and night!
dacblogger:
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by goingape1: 6:16pm
dacblogger:stop choping like dog
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by ajalawole(m): 6:16pm
dacblogger:dont eat the food at all. And stop eating food for month self
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by KentoBility(m): 6:17pm
Take enough Tramadol, and Have sex everyday, i swear, it helps alot.
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by goingape1: 6:18pm
Quinn22:when weight loss turn to poverty
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by ajalawole(m): 6:18pm
gurunlocker:the picture weak me ooo
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by Bitterleafsoup: 6:22pm
dacblogger:1. Eat only when hunger feels your tummy. 2. Eat fruits for breakfast and plenty of water no soda. 3. Always eat veggies all day.
|Re: 7 Ways To Maintain Weight Loss by jetroolowole(m): 6:29pm
I will comment on this later
Total Cure For Fibroid / Pain Free Injection Products Developed By Coolsense / How To Get Pregnant Fast
Viewing this topic: neyo7, kelvincoll(m), dogice(m), sambass(m), Kingjoshbaba(m), sissoko22, Greenerpasture, EMMYMON(m), Functionoftime, Caris77(f), yekparikpa(m), dukeokafor, Clembola, UIA04(f), bigboss80s(m), otutu101, proffnico(m), aribitoye(m), enny4real23(m), wesco73, InyinyaAgbaOku(m), horlarmiidey(f) and 75 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6