New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by ikorodureporta: 2:01pm
Lagos chairman, Nigerian Instituton of Surveyor, Mr. Alara Olugbenga


Hopes of cheaper construction cost and land ownership for prospective property developers may still be a pipe dream going by fresh increase in land survey fees in Lagos area by the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS).

The increase by Lagos chapter of the institution, which may act as a test bed for professional scale of fees in the built environment sector has ruffled feathers in the housing industry. Other professional bodies are watching how events will unfold, while experts and private developers foresee increase in lands and housing cost.

The chapter had raised the land survey plan fees by over 300 per cent, starting from April 1. The fees cut across different zones of the state. For instance, Ikorodu, Epe, Badagry Ojo and Ajeromi Ifelodun local government that is currently N120, 000 it has been increased to N350, 000.


While Lagos Island, Eti- Osa, Ikeja and Papa, which is presently N300, 000 now is going for N1million. Somolu, Alimoso, Mushin, Agege, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe, Lagos Mainland, Amuwo Odofin Local Government, formerly pegged at N180, 000 has been hiked to N650, 000.
Some housing professionals that spoke to The Guardian criticised the move, saying it would also make prospective homeowners to cut corners and increase the cost of procurement of land documents.

President, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Dr. Bolarinde Patunola-Ajayi said that the development will make few people to invest in property as the new rate is higher than the cost of buying land in some locations.NIESV president, who dismissed call for the institution to increase its scale of fees, noted that such development would have dire consequence for the housing industry.

For the Second vice president, Nigerian Institute of Building, Mr. Kunle Awobodu, said that the institution is justified in increasing its fees as inflation has affected members of the built environment professionals. He disclosed that such fees will be pass on to the would-be subscribers of houses or landed property.

But, property developers under the aegis of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) are not allowing the matter to lie low. REDAN has engaged the services of a law firm and threatened to go court.

In a letter to the surveyors, counsel to REDAN, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, asked the surveyors to suspend the implementation of the proposed increment, in order to give room for further interaction and dialogue, with all stakeholders in the building industry.

REDAN also made a case that the increment will have a ripple effect on the cost of land as other professionals involved in the real estate business such as lawyers, architects, engineers, and town planners will also increase the cost of their own services, which will all be borne by the end users. “It will also rubbish the efforts of government towards achieving affordable housing.”

REDAN therefore appealed to the surveyors to convey a meeting of all stakeholders in order to discuss and agree on the best modality for any review of professional fees in land related matters.

Adegboruwa however warned that REDAN will challenge the proposed increment in court, should the surveyors insist on implementing the policy as stated.The letter read: “Our clients consider it improper to increase the cost of survey plans at this time of economic recession, especially considering the ripple effect that such a step may have on other stakeholders within the built industry, such as architects, engineers and lawyers, etc, who are also members of their association.

“The planned increment will also impact negatively on the policy of affordable housing being promoted by the present administration at all levels. Our clients have also consulted the various statutes regulating this matter and they are yet to be convinced of the legal basis of this increment at this time.

Consequently, we have our clients’ instructions to request you to kindly prevail on your organisation and its members to suspend the implementation of this policy and to allow for further interactions, dialogue and discussions, between all the relevant stakeholders in the real estate business.

“ In compliance with statutory requirement to explore alternative dispute resolution mechanism, kindly indicate to us in writing within five clear days of your receipt of this letter, of your kind disposition towards the meeting suggested herein, failing which we have our clients’ further instructions to take out a writ of summons in court to determine the legality of such increment, to take out an order of injunction to restrain the implementation thereof and to determine other ancillary legal issues,” they added.

The Guardian learnt that the new increase is supposed to be approved by the Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON), but the NIS and SURCON have been in a showdown over allegation and counter allegation bothering on induction of new members.Recently, the Surveyor General of the Federation, Prof Peter Nwilo accused the NIS President of trying to create a serious division in the profession of surveying.

Nwilo referred to the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, CAP 425 adding that according to the law, even the minister can give instructions of general nature. The profession of Surveying is regulated by the Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON), set up and empowered by CAP 425, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

Efforts to get the NIS Lagos chairman, Mr. Alara Olugbenga comment proved abortive. The Executive Secretary of the national body, could not respond to several calls and emails on issues raised on the matter.

Source: http://guardian.ng/property/new-land-survey-fees-begin-in-lagos-threaten-homeownership/?
Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by FirstCounsel(m): 2:09pm
Well,we're waiting to see how this pans out in the end...

Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Jetleeee: 2:54pm
goingape1:
AFONJA have damage Lagos to no return

If you don't like it, go back to Ala Biafuro

Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Flexherbal(m): 2:55pm
Na only big men go dey build houses now ooo


"The chapter had raised the land survey plan fees by over 300 per cent, starting from April 1. "

Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by kenajonas: 2:55pm
omo onile people will be the biggest losers
Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Neduzze5(m): 2:55pm
Hmm


Enlighten me please.... What are the duties of a surveyor and the advantages of employing the services of a surveyor?

Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by three: 2:55pm
What!

It seems Fashola has gone with flower propaganda but APC (AC/AD Lagos) continues with its elitist and anti-people programs!

From Car Radio Tax, to potential increase in Refuse Disposal costs, to 300‰ increase in survey fees.

Yes Lagos is the 'star' of Nigeria with massive IGR!

Have various Lagos governments (save that of Lateef Jakande) delivered on Value for Money?!

Capital NO!

http://www.nairaland.com/3658813/lagos-state-increase-cost-survey

http://nigeriarealestatehub.com/survey-plan-fee-three-times-current-fee.html/

http://www.blueprint.ng/lagos-govt-raises-survey-plan-fee-the-lagos-state-government-has-disclosed-that-effective-1st-of-april-2017-survey-plan-fee-for-lagos-state-will-be-increased-by-three-hundred-percent-the-government/


The spin being put on this news is that it is not the Lagos State Government. Who then issued the directive?

Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Tazdroid(m): 2:56pm
Hm
Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Rayhandrinni(m): 2:56pm
im moving to prague

Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by ademusiwa3r: 2:56pm
It is illegal for people to pay.

Because local government are illegal under the law.

The military are suppose to be the staff of state.

It is illegal for civilian to collect such money. Because civilian don't have power to enforce a law.


The military and police are already been paid to perform all this task

The civilian now setup a parallel workers program. When the military has already been paid.

The Nigeria system is not well setup
Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Kobicove(m): 2:56pm
What is the justification for the increment? undecided

Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by itiswellandwell: 2:57pm
We have a lot of problems in this Nigeria Sha.

Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by aboyaji(m): 2:57pm
Lagos state. over hyped State.

Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by CaptainBomb(m): 2:57pm
okay we hear
Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Tazdroid(m): 2:57pm
kenajonas:
omo onile people will be the biggest losers
just say "omonile", no need to add "people" grin

Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by TheLordIsGr8(m): 2:57pm
Yeye overhyped state.

1 Like

Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by WeRblessed: 2:57pm
Everything going up but food items and minimum wage. God go judge una plus una children's children join.

2 Likes

Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Keneking: 2:58pm
Useless decision

Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Tazdroid(m): 2:58pm
aboyaji:
Lagos state. over hyped State.

Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by iamozipatrick(m): 2:58pm
if lag no favor u come Kaduna the Lagos of the North damn lag
Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by goingape1: 2:58pm
ikorodureporta:


Source: http://guardian.ng/property/new-land-survey-fees-begin-in-lagos-threaten-homeownership/?
AFONJA have damage Lagos to no return

Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by yomalex(m): 3:00pm
chai
Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Reediano(m): 3:02pm
Hmmmm
Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Forex2020247: 3:02pm
Before nko monkey dey work ba bull dey chop
Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Mancentral(m): 3:04pm
ikorodureporta:


Source: http://guardian.ng/property/new-land-survey-fees-begin-in-lagos-threaten-homeownership/?

That is why the housing construction industry especially property developers need to adopt the use of Drones for surveying their proposed property. The data quality is much better and it will not only provide survey data, it will also provide 3D data that can be used for land clearing, cut and fill and design of the estates.

I hope someone here understands this solution i'm proffering. Hit me up if you need more info.

Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Fogman(m): 3:04pm
This is ridiculous
Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Sketchandcraft(m): 3:06pm
Na by force for surveor... No be to draw am for paper give Mason to develop go remain
Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by xynerise(m): 3:10pm
Wait, does it mean existing landlords will also pay? angry
Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Myself2(m): 3:11pm
shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked
Madness, who increases rates from 300k to 1 million shocked shocked shocked shocked
They better scale it down to a more reasonable amount
Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by SalamRushdie: 3:11pm
kenajonas:
omo onile people will be the biggest losers

No tenants will be the biggest losers as the whole idea is to pass the cost to them which will mean increase in house rents

Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Acidosis(m): 3:13pm
N1m for ordinary survey?? grin grin


Ogun all the way!
Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by femo122: 3:14pm
A welcome development abuja should follow suit

I deliver within 24-48hrs click below

