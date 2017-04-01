₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by ikorodureporta: 2:01pm
Lagos chairman, Nigerian Instituton of Surveyor, Mr. Alara Olugbenga
Source: http://guardian.ng/property/new-land-survey-fees-begin-in-lagos-threaten-homeownership/?
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by FirstCounsel(m): 2:09pm
Well,we're waiting to see how this pans out in the end...
1 Like
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Jetleeee: 2:54pm
goingape1:
If you don't like it, go back to Ala Biafuro
2 Likes
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Flexherbal(m): 2:55pm
Na only big men go dey build houses now ooo
"The chapter had raised the land survey plan fees by over 300 per cent, starting from April 1. "
1 Like
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by kenajonas: 2:55pm
omo onile people will be the biggest losers
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Neduzze5(m): 2:55pm
Hmm
Enlighten me please.... What are the duties of a surveyor and the advantages of employing the services of a surveyor?
1 Like
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by three: 2:55pm
What!
It seems Fashola has gone with flower propaganda but APC (AC/AD Lagos) continues with its elitist and anti-people programs!
From Car Radio Tax, to potential increase in Refuse Disposal costs, to 300‰ increase in survey fees.
Yes Lagos is the 'star' of Nigeria with massive IGR!
Have various Lagos governments (save that of Lateef Jakande) delivered on Value for Money?!
Capital NO!
http://www.nairaland.com/3658813/lagos-state-increase-cost-survey
http://nigeriarealestatehub.com/survey-plan-fee-three-times-current-fee.html/
http://www.blueprint.ng/lagos-govt-raises-survey-plan-fee-the-lagos-state-government-has-disclosed-that-effective-1st-of-april-2017-survey-plan-fee-for-lagos-state-will-be-increased-by-three-hundred-percent-the-government/
The spin being put on this news is that it is not the Lagos State Government. Who then issued the directive?
1 Like
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Tazdroid(m): 2:56pm
Hm
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Rayhandrinni(m): 2:56pm
im moving to prague
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by ademusiwa3r: 2:56pm
It is illegal for people to pay.
Because local government are illegal under the law.
The military are suppose to be the staff of state.
It is illegal for civilian to collect such money. Because civilian don't have power to enforce a law.
The military and police are already been paid to perform all this task
The civilian now setup a parallel workers program. When the military has already been paid.
The Nigeria system is not well setup
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Kobicove(m): 2:56pm
What is the justification for the increment?
2 Likes
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by itiswellandwell: 2:57pm
We have a lot of problems in this Nigeria Sha.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by aboyaji(m): 2:57pm
Lagos state. over hyped State.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by CaptainBomb(m): 2:57pm
okay we hear
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Tazdroid(m): 2:57pm
kenajonas:just say "omonile", no need to add "people"
2 Likes
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by TheLordIsGr8(m): 2:57pm
Yeye overhyped state.
1 Like
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by WeRblessed: 2:57pm
Everything going up but food items and minimum wage. God go judge una plus una children's children join.
2 Likes
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Keneking: 2:58pm
Useless decision
1 Like
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Tazdroid(m): 2:58pm
aboyaji:
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by iamozipatrick(m): 2:58pm
if lag no favor u come Kaduna the Lagos of the North damn lag
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by goingape1: 2:58pm
ikorodureporta:AFONJA have damage Lagos to no return
1 Like
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by yomalex(m): 3:00pm
chai
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Reediano(m): 3:02pm
Hmmmm
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Forex2020247: 3:02pm
Before nko monkey dey work ba bull dey chop
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Mancentral(m): 3:04pm
ikorodureporta:
That is why the housing construction industry especially property developers need to adopt the use of Drones for surveying their proposed property. The data quality is much better and it will not only provide survey data, it will also provide 3D data that can be used for land clearing, cut and fill and design of the estates.
I hope someone here understands this solution i'm proffering. Hit me up if you need more info.
2 Likes
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Fogman(m): 3:04pm
This is ridiculous
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Sketchandcraft(m): 3:06pm
Na by force for surveor... No be to draw am for paper give Mason to develop go remain
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by xynerise(m): 3:10pm
Wait, does it mean existing landlords will also pay?
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Myself2(m): 3:11pm
Madness, who increases rates from 300k to 1 million
They better scale it down to a more reasonable amount
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by SalamRushdie: 3:11pm
kenajonas:
No tenants will be the biggest losers as the whole idea is to pass the cost to them which will mean increase in house rents
1 Like
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by Acidosis(m): 3:13pm
N1m for ordinary survey??
Ogun all the way!
|Re: New Land Survey Fees Begin In Lagos, Threaten Home Ownership by femo122: 3:14pm
A welcome development abuja should follow suit
I deliver within 24-48hrs click below
