₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,121 members, 3,458,723 topics. Date: Tuesday, 04 April 2017 at 07:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe (15007 Views)
Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway / Olamide Shows Off His Blonde Hairstyle As He Stylishly Steps Out In Toronto / Olamide Shows Off His New Hairstyle; Also Flaunts His Son In New Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by JamieNaija(m): 2:27pm
Big Brother Housemate, Efe is gaining the majority vote as the finale of the show approaches.
Olamide has joined the bandwagon, as he recognises the street.
He shared a picture with DJ Kentalky to show his support, he wrote;
Oshey @DJkentalky awon ti BBNaija but as I be Wobey so na based on logistics #TeamEfe make una no vex God bless everyone's hustle.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSduaCpDOcT/?taken-by=baddosneh&hl=en
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/go-efe-rapper-olamide-shows-support-for.html
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by stephleena(f): 2:28pm
as per,street niggas ,but efe no get the real vibes at all..
24 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by adorablepepple(f): 2:35pm
that efe
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by Nnwannsukka(m): 2:38pm
Efe to Fame
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by jessejunior: 2:39pm
still based on logistics
13 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by BreezyCB(m): 2:40pm
On logistics
But Tboss for the money
37 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by austinosita(m): 2:47pm
BreezyCB:
OK now. And you are waiting for miracles Continue!
Making the rich richer will not bring any miracle to you. Miracles come to those that help the needy.
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by Jodha(f): 2:51pm
Baddo has said it.. So shall it be... Team EFE.. We're rising up.. Going further.. Higher and forward.. No tokunbor can stop EFE's shine..
Wait oo.. See that osho free that posted "I'm looking for a musician that'll promote my music" or so.. Guy instead of yhu to beg the beg.. Straight forward.. You're doing corner.. Corner..
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by SNOWCREAM(m): 3:02pm
He dn finish, if i hear say Efe no win?
20 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by southniyikaye(m): 5:14pm
Jodha:i think say na only me see am o. The guy mumu sha.
Him no even believe in hin career because if him believe,him for just beg Olamide straight off
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by dacblogger(f): 5:17pm
Team Efe# i will withdraw all the money in my account if thats what it takes to vote efe...
If Tboss wins,big brother should better not come back to naija
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by clickbnkgod: 6:06pm
King of the street don talk
Make una check my signature
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by berrystunn(m): 6:07pm
Small brother 9ja
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by Jacksparr0w127: 6:07pm
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by SlimBrawnie(f): 6:08pm
Lol... Him say make the others no vex
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by lifestyle1(m): 6:08pm
Na the kind artiste wey he kuku dey sign
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by Rapsainot: 6:08pm
My 2 favs
9 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by babacares: 6:08pm
dacblogger:how much do you have in the account? i dare you, show me the pic of before and after
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by Divay22(f): 6:08pm
Efe for the money o
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by MOSICATED5(m): 6:09pm
austinosita:but big Broda is not a poverty alleviation program na?
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by mantosa(m): 6:09pm
Even if Efe doesn't win, I think he may be well celebrated more and if he is well represented well (a good manager) probably rake in more money than the actual winner.
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by Tazdroid(m): 6:09pm
Sneh!
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by Aburi001: 6:09pm
Big Brother Naija records 11Million votes... -1vote = 30naira... -11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million...
And the winner goes home with 25Million... -Voters stays at home without shi shi...
Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in South Africa, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money.
Now here is the PrayerPoint for today My father, Anywhere they have tied our sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now Oya
Everybody begin to pray.
U can pray in Latin
Swahili
Portuguese
Chinese
French
Spanish
In facts ur local dialect.
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by olola4(m): 6:09pm
ok
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by Mouthgag: 6:10pm
Rubbish
I'm not in support of any of them
Prophesy...
Efe won't win...
Quote me anywhere
9 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by Nickymezor(f): 6:10pm
Warri, Areaaaaaaaaaa... Their fada based on Logistics . Anyway hw interesting.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by Oyind18: 6:10pm
Who e dey support
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by 666Antichrist: 6:10pm
based on logistics
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by Wuuworld(m): 6:11pm
Grace will definitely lead you to where Hustle can't
It has been God's grace that sustained Efe to this level... #IHEARTHIM!!!!!
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by fufuNegusi(m): 6:11pm
Based on logistics things
but wait oh
So i heard 11million people voted for this BBNaija, N30 per vote
thats about a whooping 330Million naira
where are the people shouting they should shut down BBN
claiming it is immoral and all
where are they?
Are they not the ones on nairaland shouting based on logistics?
Anyways, this is the lesson in life
Keep being whom you are... do not change or pretend
One day they will realise how unique you are
And you will become their HERO
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by Crauxx(m): 6:11pm
Shoo
|Re: BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe by tribalistseun: 6:11pm
Tboss will win it . People go cry this weekend. Na so team Efe overhype marvis and bally, but they came last. We the billionaire club stand with Queen Elizabeth Tboss come rain come sun shine
5 Likes
Monalisa Chinda Falls In Love Again / Sammie Okposo Arrested In Scotland / If You Had To Choose? Wiche One?
Viewing this topic: topeorekoy(m), jsayor(m), oyeropaul(m), jsben(m), pyman11(m), Sunexy(m), Qmerit(m), randomperson, kayodejide92, HASSANAASIA(f), apache4, theorist, Adex7004(m), Milldon(m), Saliman22(m), Tgold1(m), feyiad12(f), ukachy69, jonsnow92, asid, kaykay1980, ObiOmaMu, yungest(m), zoedicus, zikkyzikky, bezimo(m), Kingsoft19(m), Winken, pinkpebbles(f), Pita99(m), chiboy7(m), Kusibe77(m), DeRuggedProf, k2fresh, smartty68(m), Moving4, jaey(m), alllffy(m), Umarlulu, ayusco85(m), Rio84(m), Neroanna(f), Maccollins21(m), klem93(m), areghan, tansi, DESTINY41(m), Akin619(m), Moseslimz(m), OlowoB(m), Dipville(m), Ndukings92(m), ife01(m), Ashley87(f), sharpman1(m), kolarex19(m), NastyBitches(m), bony92(m), isaac19, otunbaphemie(m), vinz0499(m), McBrooklyn(m), keishik, Tonerochido, Kingeni, Ojim07(m), Arrow24, warriiboguy, DrKlever(m), footprintD55(m), Celcius, chykmoni(m), frankdudus(m), Jerrosky1986(m), yungkelz(m), Icaretoo, Kaydans, BreezyCB(m), batista73, RoyalSleek, folarin65, ugochuks95, chichichilolo1(f), illustrious(m), ishowdotgmail(m), Justpassingby45(m), Fidelis070(m), teeboynaij, Abbycite(m), Bathuayi(m), Gazettemovement, stred, 2point5, Kompressor, nkshona(f), mhizlicious25, Fkhalifa(m), yussuff(m), musty47(m), kingDELE(m), OkuFaba(m), 2muchopoTBdope(m) and 144 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23