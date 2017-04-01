Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Olamide Shows Support For Efe (15007 Views)

Olamide has joined the bandwagon, as he recognises the street.



He shared a picture with DJ Kentalky to show his support, he wrote;



Oshey @DJkentalky awon ti BBNaija but as I be Wobey so na based on logistics #TeamEfe make una no vex God bless everyone's hustle.





https://www.instagram.com/p/BSduaCpDOcT/?taken-by=baddosneh&hl=en



as per,street niggas ,but efe no get the real vibes at all.. 24 Likes

that efe that efe 3 Likes 1 Share

Efe to Fame 8 Likes

still based on logistics 13 Likes

On logistics









But Tboss for the money 37 Likes 3 Shares

BreezyCB:

On logistics









But Tboss for the money

OK now. And you are waiting for miracles Continue!



Making the rich richer will not bring any miracle to you. Miracles come to those that help the needy.

Baddo has said it.. So shall it be... Team EFE.. We're rising up.. Going further.. Higher and forward.. No tokunbor can stop EFE's shine..



Wait oo.. See that osho free that posted "I'm looking for a musician that'll promote my music" or so.. Guy instead of yhu to beg the beg.. Straight forward.. You're doing corner.. Corner.. 49 Likes 2 Shares

He dn finish, if i hear say Efe no win? 20 Likes

Jodha:

Baddo has said it.. So shall it be... Team EFE.. We're rising up.. Going further.. Higher and forward.. No tokunbor can stop EFE's shine..



Wait oo.. See that osho free that posted "I'm looking for a musician that'll promote my music" or so.. Guy instead of yhu to beg the beg.. Straight forward.. You're doing corner.. Corner.. i think say na only me see am o. The guy mumu sha.

Him no even believe in hin career because if him believe,him for just beg Olamide straight off



If Tboss wins,big brother should better not come back to naija Team Efe# i will withdraw all the money in my account if thats what it takes to vote efe...If Tboss wins,big brother should better not come back to naija 22 Likes 1 Share

King of the street don talk





Make una check my signature 2 Likes

Small brother 9ja

Lol... Him say make the others no vex 4 Likes

Na the kind artiste wey he kuku dey sign 2 Likes

My 2 favs 9 Likes

dacblogger:

Team Efe# i will withdraw all the money in my account if thats what it takes to vote efe...

how much do you have in the account? i dare you, show me the pic of before and after

Efe for the money o 4 Likes

austinosita:





OK now. And you are waiting for miracles Continue!



but big Broda is not a poverty alleviation program na?

Even if Efe doesn't win, I think he may be well celebrated more and if he is well represented well (a good manager) probably rake in more money than the actual winner. 2 Likes

Sneh!





And the winner goes home with 25Million... -Voters stays at home without shi shi...



Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in South Africa, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money.



Now here is the PrayerPoint for today My father, Anywhere they have tied our sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now Oya



Everybody begin to pray.



U can pray in Latin



Swahili

Portuguese

Chinese

French

Spanish



Prophesy...

Efe won't win...

Prophesy...
Efe won't win...
Quote me anywhere

based on Logistics. Anyway hw interesting.

Who e dey support 1 Like

based on logistics 4 Likes

Grace will definitely lead you to where Hustle can't

It has been God's grace that sustained Efe to this level... #IHEARTHIM!!!!! 4 Likes







but wait oh



So i heard 11million people voted for this BBNaija, N30 per vote

thats about a whooping 330Million naira



where are the people shouting they should shut down BBN

claiming it is immoral and all

where are they?

Are they not the ones on nairaland shouting based on logistics?



Anyways, this is the lesson in life

Keep being whom you are... do not change or pretend

One day they will realise how unique you are

Based on logistics things
but wait oh
So i heard 11million people voted for this BBNaija, N30 per vote
thats about a whooping 330Million naira
where are the people shouting they should shut down BBN
claiming it is immoral and all
where are they?
Are they not the ones on nairaland shouting based on logistics?
Anyways, this is the lesson in life
Keep being whom you are... do not change or pretend
One day they will realise how unique you are
And you will become their HERO

