

Coca-Cola, Fanta , Sprite, Schweppes and Limca in the sparkling beverage category; and 5 Alive and Eva in the still beverage category.

In line with our mission of enriching the lives of our local communities, we train and equip youths with employable skills in vocational areas, who will subsequently contribute to Nigeria’s capacity development.



2017 NBC Technical Skills Development Training Programme (Trainee Technician)

Job Type – Full Time Nigerian Bottling Company

Qualification – BA/BSc/HND

Experience – 1 year

Location – Lagos

Job Field – Engineering / Technical

Job Reference: TTC/04/2017

Location: Lagos

Functional areas: Manufacturing

Department: Manufacturing



Job Details

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), in collaboration with Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd, wishes to admit qualified young Nigerians of sound character and learning potential to undertake an intensive Eighteen Months Training Programme on Technical Skills Development in the following areas:





Basic Bottling Process

Machine Shop Operation

General Fittings and Welding

Utility Maintenance and Operations

Industrial Mechatronics

Automation and Process Control Engineering



The Programme

Successful candidates will enjoy free tuition, lunch and a monthly stipend (not salary) for the entire duration of the program. It is a non-residential training at our Technical Training Centre located in Ikeja, Lagos.

Trainees will be exposed to classroom, hands-on sessions and on-the-job training experience in any of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd Plants in Abuja, Asejire, Benin, Challawa, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Maiduguri, Owerri and Port Harcourt On successful completion of the training program, trainees will receive internal certificates of participation, while trainees will be prepared for the City and Guilds (London) external examination and they may be offered permanent employment as Technicians or Technical Operators with the company



Objectives



To train and equip youths with employable skills in the vocational areas listed above

To promote a Public-Private Sector Model in Technical and Vocational skills training

To contribute to the capacity development of our country.



Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess the following qualifications among others:





BSc Second Class Lower and Higher National Diploma or its equivalent in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from recognized and accredited institutions.

Industrial experience will be an added advantage.

Desired candidate profile:



BSC 2ND Class Lower and Higher National Diploma or its equivalent in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from recognized and accredited institutions.

Minimum of 1 year experience

Industrial experience will be an added advantage.

Note:



Only applications made on the website will be accepted.

Candidates who meet the stated criteria will be contacted via email or by phone.

Applicants shall sit for a Computer Based Test and successful candidates will be invited for an oral interview & medical examination.

Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted



Method of Application



Interested and qualified? Go to Nigerian Bottling Company career website on





Source - Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC) – anchor bottler for Coca-Cola with the franchise to bottle Coca-Cola products in 28 countries. We bottle Coca-Cola products in Nigeria, offering iconic non-alcoholic beverages such as:Coca-Cola, Fanta , Sprite, Schweppes and Limca in the sparkling beverage category; and 5 Alive and Eva in the still beverage category.In line with our mission of enriching the lives of our local communities, we train and equip youths with employable skills in vocational areas, who will subsequently contribute to Nigeria’s capacity development.2017 NBC Technical Skills Development Training Programme (Trainee Technician)Job Type – Full Time Nigerian Bottling CompanyQualification – BA/BSc/HNDExperience – 1 yearLocation – LagosJob Field – Engineering / TechnicalJob Reference: TTC/04/2017Location: LagosFunctional areas: ManufacturingDepartment: ManufacturingThe Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), in collaboration with Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd, wishes to admit qualified young Nigerians of sound character and learning potential to undertake an intensive Eighteen Months Training Programme on Technical Skills Development in the following areas:Basic Bottling ProcessMachine Shop OperationGeneral Fittings and WeldingUtility Maintenance and OperationsIndustrial MechatronicsAutomation and Process Control EngineeringSuccessful candidates will enjoy free tuition, lunch and a monthly stipend (not salary) for the entire duration of the program. It is a non-residential training at our Technical Training Centre located in Ikeja, Lagos.Trainees will be exposed to classroom, hands-on sessions and on-the-job training experience in any of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd Plants in Abuja, Asejire, Benin, Challawa, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Maiduguri, Owerri and Port Harcourt On successful completion of the training program, trainees will receive internal certificates of participation, while trainees will be prepared for the City and Guilds (London) external examination and they may be offered permanent employment as Technicians or Technical Operators with the companyTo train and equip youths with employable skills in the vocational areas listed aboveTo promote a Public-Private Sector Model in Technical and Vocational skills trainingTo contribute to the capacity development of our country.BSc Second Class Lower and Higher National Diploma or its equivalent in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from recognized and accredited institutions.Industrial experience will be an added advantage.Desired candidate profile:BSC 2ND Class Lower and Higher National Diploma or its equivalent in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from recognized and accredited institutions.Minimum of 1 year experienceIndustrial experience will be an added advantage.Note:Only applications made on the website will be accepted.Candidates who meet the stated criteria will be contacted via email or by phone.Applicants shall sit for a Computer Based Test and successful candidates will be invited for an oral interview & medical examination.Only Shortlisted candidates will be contactedInterested and qualified? Go to Nigerian Bottling Company career website on www.nbcltdcareers.com to applySource - http://www.ideologieshub.com.ng/nigerian-bottling-company-graduate-trainee-technicians-recruitment/