|Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by ideologies(m): 6:43pm On Apr 04
Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC) – anchor bottler for Coca-Cola with the franchise to bottle Coca-Cola products in 28 countries. We bottle Coca-Cola products in Nigeria, offering iconic non-alcoholic beverages such as:
Coca-Cola, Fanta , Sprite, Schweppes and Limca in the sparkling beverage category; and 5 Alive and Eva in the still beverage category.
In line with our mission of enriching the lives of our local communities, we train and equip youths with employable skills in vocational areas, who will subsequently contribute to Nigeria’s capacity development.
2017 NBC Technical Skills Development Training Programme (Trainee Technician)
Job Type – Full Time Nigerian Bottling Company
Qualification – BA/BSc/HND
Experience – 1 year
Location – Lagos
Job Field – Engineering / Technical
Job Reference: TTC/04/2017
Location: Lagos
Functional areas: Manufacturing
Department: Manufacturing
Job Details
The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), in collaboration with Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd, wishes to admit qualified young Nigerians of sound character and learning potential to undertake an intensive Eighteen Months Training Programme on Technical Skills Development in the following areas:
Basic Bottling Process
Machine Shop Operation
General Fittings and Welding
Utility Maintenance and Operations
Industrial Mechatronics
Automation and Process Control Engineering
The Programme
Successful candidates will enjoy free tuition, lunch and a monthly stipend (not salary) for the entire duration of the program. It is a non-residential training at our Technical Training Centre located in Ikeja, Lagos.
Trainees will be exposed to classroom, hands-on sessions and on-the-job training experience in any of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd Plants in Abuja, Asejire, Benin, Challawa, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Maiduguri, Owerri and Port Harcourt On successful completion of the training program, trainees will receive internal certificates of participation, while trainees will be prepared for the City and Guilds (London) external examination and they may be offered permanent employment as Technicians or Technical Operators with the company
Objectives
To train and equip youths with employable skills in the vocational areas listed above
To promote a Public-Private Sector Model in Technical and Vocational skills training
To contribute to the capacity development of our country.
Educational Qualification
Candidates must possess the following qualifications among others:
BSc Second Class Lower and Higher National Diploma or its equivalent in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from recognized and accredited institutions.
Industrial experience will be an added advantage.
Desired candidate profile:
BSC 2ND Class Lower and Higher National Diploma or its equivalent in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from recognized and accredited institutions.
Minimum of 1 year experience
Industrial experience will be an added advantage.
Note:
Only applications made on the website will be accepted.
Candidates who meet the stated criteria will be contacted via email or by phone.
Applicants shall sit for a Computer Based Test and successful candidates will be invited for an oral interview & medical examination.
Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to Nigerian Bottling Company career website on www.nbcltdcareers.com to apply
Source - http://www.ideologieshub.com.ng/nigerian-bottling-company-graduate-trainee-technicians-recruitment/
|Re: Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by wunmi590(m): 8:40pm On Apr 04
Lala biko, come ooo
|Re: Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by Franchise21(m): 10:42pm On Apr 04
Na Engineering n Technical line
|Re: Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by ideologies(m): 11:36pm On Apr 04
you mean lalasticlala, lol
wunmi590:
|Re: Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by ideologies(m): 8:09am On Apr 05
yes, Electrical or Mechanical
Franchise21:
|Re: Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by joeleerules: 9:16am On Apr 05
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by ideologies(m): 7:47am On Apr 06
1
|Re: Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by uzoclinton(m): 4:27pm
When will Seun start his own end of year giveaway 4 we Nairalanders sef? #EndofYearGiveAway4NL
|Re: Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by sobmos(m): 4:32pm
Upon all the wahala, dem no go retain person o. Money no dey Nigeria, but dem dey meet 500 million naira inside person shop. Hmmmmmm. Oga gan o.
|Re: Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by nmreports: 4:34pm
Nice
|Re: Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by BestySam(m): 4:37pm
Na wa o.
Graduate trainee program.
One year experience ?
Na wa o
|Re: Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by jide219(m): 4:38pm
Not for political science education like me
Walks out of thread
When there are vancancy in ministry of education contact me
|Re: Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by GloriaNinja(f): 4:42pm
Lol what about a non-graduate? not all the graduate know poo! some even have fake certificate.
|Re: Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by versashee: 4:44pm
2'1 cannot apply
|Re: Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by lonelydora(m): 4:46pm
I don't want to hear people protested after sometime. They spelt it out now that it is "stipend" and not salary. Usually when you give Nigerians an opportunity, they will demand for more.
Good one coca_cola.
Buhari is working
|Re: Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by dingbang(m): 4:48pm
ideologies:but they included BA degree also... Smh
|Re: Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Programme 2017 by Tisham20(m): 5:27pm
Bubu is working, what about administrators?
(0) (Reply)
