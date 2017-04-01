₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,275 members, 3,459,125 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 01:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) (13639 Views)
Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence / Bola Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday Today / Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by CastedDude: 10:07pm On Apr 04
Former governor of Edo state Adams Oshiomhole celebrated with family and friends as he clocked a year older today. The All Progressives Congress politician was joined by his pretty wife Iara Oshiomhole, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources; Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, business mogul; Ayiri Emami and others. See photos below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/adams-oshiomhole-celebrates-birthday.html
1 Like
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by CastedDude: 10:08pm On Apr 04
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by chris4gold(m): 10:10pm On Apr 04
Hmmmm, thought dey said money fine
2 Likes
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by xqzytchyca(f): 10:13pm On Apr 04
clocked one keh?
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:16pm On Apr 04
edo state one and only FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT na him baba carry as him retirement package
30 Likes
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by subtlemee(f): 10:19pm On Apr 04
Hbd sir..the man is now enjoying his wife in peace,it's good he didn't allow Nigerians and their mouthiness to deter him
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by stephleena(f): 10:31pm On Apr 04
osho baba, enjoying fresh blood...
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by ore94: 10:51pm On Apr 04
see the man that said he's a comrade. Comrade living large while the people dey suffer
13 Likes
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by PapiNigga: 10:51pm On Apr 04
I see baby bump
28 Likes
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by Donprayer(m): 10:52pm On Apr 04
Lara gorgeous
1 Like
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by austinosita(m): 10:52pm On Apr 04
This lady will leave very soon, I'm sure! As oshio don comot for government
1 Like
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by Ayoswit(f): 10:52pm On Apr 04
K
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by mailingdgreat: 10:52pm On Apr 04
Oshio Baba shey u no wan give diz Lara belle sef? Abi na withdrawal method u dey do?
3 Likes
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by Divay22(f): 10:53pm On Apr 04
Baby Bump spotted
Baba don score goal.......(Goodnight everyone Do have a lovely night rest)
13 Likes
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by muller101(m): 10:53pm On Apr 04
Beauty and the beast.
6 Likes
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by christejames(m): 10:53pm On Apr 04
so this couple are still together? haven't heard much from him since he had his stint with the government house... I just pray this their union is finally sealed with a child.
Happy Birthday Oshobaba
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by Tisham20(m): 10:53pm On Apr 04
happy birthday
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by Loso777(m): 10:53pm On Apr 04
Ugly people are getting married to the beautiful ones this days all na money
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by PapaNnamdi: 10:53pm On Apr 04
All I looked at were his wife's bweasts, mehn d melons don big ooh, How can I apply as security or houseboy in Adams house, some bolts needs oiling
4 Likes
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by mailingdgreat: 10:53pm On Apr 04
PapiNigga:No baby bump o wen Oshio Baba dey adopt withdrawal technique
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by successmatters(f): 10:54pm On Apr 04
Beauty and the beast
See as the man short like Ell ruffai
3 Likes
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by Shelloween(m): 10:54pm On Apr 04
I came to see the wife.
8 Likes
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by mailingdgreat: 10:54pm On Apr 04
PapaNnamdi:Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaashaaaaaaaaawoooooooo
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by Emasel(m): 10:55pm On Apr 04
subtlemee:
1 Like
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by noble71(m): 10:55pm On Apr 04
Baba is enjoying fresh blood Twale!!
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by michael03: 10:55pm On Apr 04
Baba niyen,carry on joooo ooo, mony nd power speakin
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by exlinkleads(f): 10:55pm On Apr 04
oboy
is he that old? Hmmmm see wife
whoever say money is everything, should have his/her head examined
happy birthday sir
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 10:56pm On Apr 04
Osho baba is 65? Can he still do this with that young woman?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by Sarah20A(f): 10:56pm On Apr 04
ore94:abeg the man don do e part he done try if to say lucky do wetin he do Edo state for Don fine finish, abeg leave am make he enjoy he fresh blood in peace
3 Likes
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by krestup: 10:56pm On Apr 04
Money speaks bullshit works..
Peter Obi At Nne Okonkwo's Burial In Anambra State (Photos) / Rival APC Factions Clash In Abeokuta / Afenifere, Ohanaeze Back Jonathan’s Declaration
Viewing this topic: selena(f), chiefmega, IecheM(m), Tonerochido, udopee(f), 9jakohai(m), BlackOnassis(m), layosweet(f), annie74(f), eddyline(m), Parko(m), bamiwale and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6