Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos)

Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by CastedDude: 10:07pm On Apr 04
Former governor of Edo state Adams Oshiomhole celebrated with family and friends as he clocked a year older today. The All Progressives Congress politician was joined by his pretty wife Iara Oshiomhole, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources; Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, business mogul; Ayiri Emami and others. See photos below;

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/adams-oshiomhole-celebrates-birthday.html

1 Like

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by CastedDude: 10:08pm On Apr 04
see more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/adams-oshiomhole-celebrates-birthday.html

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by chris4gold(m): 10:10pm On Apr 04
Hmmmm, thought dey said money fine

2 Likes

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by xqzytchyca(f): 10:13pm On Apr 04
clocked one keh?
Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:16pm On Apr 04
edo state one and only FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT na him baba carry as him retirement package cry

30 Likes

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by subtlemee(f): 10:19pm On Apr 04
Hbd sir..the man is now enjoying his wife in peace,it's good he didn't allow Nigerians and their mouthiness to deter him

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by stephleena(f): 10:31pm On Apr 04
osho baba, enjoying fresh blood...
Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by ore94: 10:51pm On Apr 04
see the man that said he's a comrade. Comrade living large while the people dey suffer grin grin

13 Likes

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by PapiNigga: 10:51pm On Apr 04
I see baby bump

28 Likes

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by Donprayer(m): 10:52pm On Apr 04
Lara gorgeous

1 Like

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by austinosita(m): 10:52pm On Apr 04
This lady will leave very soon, I'm sure! As oshio don comot for government

1 Like

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by Ayoswit(f): 10:52pm On Apr 04
K
Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by mailingdgreat: 10:52pm On Apr 04
Oshio Baba shey u no wan give diz Lara belle sef? Abi na withdrawal method u dey do?

3 Likes

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by Divay22(f): 10:53pm On Apr 04
Baby Bump spotted cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

Baba don score goal.......(Goodnight everyone Do have a lovely night rest)

13 Likes

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by muller101(m): 10:53pm On Apr 04
Beauty and the beast.

6 Likes

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by christejames(m): 10:53pm On Apr 04
so this couple are still together? haven't heard much from him since he had his stint with the government house... I just pray this their union is finally sealed with a child.


Happy Birthday Oshobaba
Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by Tisham20(m): 10:53pm On Apr 04
happy birthday
Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by Loso777(m): 10:53pm On Apr 04
Ugly people are getting married to the beautiful ones this days all na money
Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by PapaNnamdi: 10:53pm On Apr 04
All I looked at were his wife's bweasts, mehn d melons don big ooh, How can I apply as security or houseboy in Adams house, some bolts needs oiling

4 Likes

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by mailingdgreat: 10:53pm On Apr 04
PapiNigga:
I see baby bump
No baby bump o wen Oshio Baba dey adopt withdrawal technique
Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by successmatters(f): 10:54pm On Apr 04
Beauty and the beast grin

See as the man short like Ell ruffai grin

3 Likes

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by Shelloween(m): 10:54pm On Apr 04
I came to see the wife.

8 Likes

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by mailingdgreat: 10:54pm On Apr 04
PapaNnamdi:
All I looked at were his wife's bweasts, mehn d melons don big ooh,
How can I apply as security or houseboy in Adams house, some bolts needs oiling
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaashaaaaaaaaawoooooooo
Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by Emasel(m): 10:55pm On Apr 04
subtlemee:
Hbd sir..the man is now enjoying his wife in peace,it's good he didn't allow Nigerians and their mouthiness to deter him

cheesy

1 Like

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by noble71(m): 10:55pm On Apr 04
Baba is enjoying fresh blood cheesy Twale!!
Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by michael03: 10:55pm On Apr 04
Baba niyen,carry on joooo ooo, mony nd power speakin
Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by exlinkleads(f): 10:55pm On Apr 04
oboy


is he that old? Hmmmm see wife


whoever say money is everything, should have his/her head examined


happy birthday sir
Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 10:56pm On Apr 04
Osho baba is 65? Can he still do this with that young woman?

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by Sarah20A(f): 10:56pm On Apr 04
ore94:
see the man that said he's a comrade. Comrade living large while the people dey suffer grin grin
abeg the man don do e part he done try if to say lucky do wetin he do Edo state for Don fine finish, abeg leave am make he enjoy he fresh blood in peace

3 Likes

Re: Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) by krestup: 10:56pm On Apr 04
Money speaks bullshit works..

