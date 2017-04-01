Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Adams Oshiomhole Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife Iara (Photos) (13639 Views)

Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday With His Wife, Others At His Ikoyi Residence / Bola Tinubu Celebrates His 65th Birthday Today / Fayose Congratulates Tinubu On His 65th Birthday (VIDEO) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; Former governor of Edo state Adams Oshiomhole celebrated with family and friends as he clocked a year older today. The All Progressives Congress politician was joined by his pretty wife Iara Oshiomhole, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources; Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, business mogul; Ayiri Emami and others. See photos below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/adams-oshiomhole-celebrates-birthday.html 1 Like

Hmmmm, thought dey said money fine 2 Likes

clocked one keh?

edo state one and only FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT na him baba carry as him retirement package 30 Likes

Hbd sir..the man is now enjoying his wife in peace,it's good he didn't allow Nigerians and their mouthiness to deter him 1 Like 1 Share

osho baba, enjoying fresh blood...

see the man that said he's a comrade. Comrade living large while the people dey suffer 13 Likes

I see baby bump 28 Likes

Lara gorgeous 1 Like

This lady will leave very soon, I'm sure! As oshio don comot for government 1 Like

K

Oshio Baba shey u no wan give diz Lara belle sef? Abi na withdrawal method u dey do? 3 Likes





Baba don score goal.......(Goodnight everyone Do have a lovely night rest) Baby Bump spottedBaba don score goal.......(Goodnight everyone Do have a lovely night rest) 13 Likes

Beauty and the beast. 6 Likes

so this couple are still together? haven't heard much from him since he had his stint with the government house... I just pray this their union is finally sealed with a child.





Happy Birthday Oshobaba

happy birthday

Ugly people are getting married to the beautiful ones this days all na money

All I looked at were his wife's bweasts, mehn d melons don big ooh, How can I apply as security or houseboy in Adams house, some bolts needs oiling 4 Likes

PapiNigga:

I see baby bump No baby bump o wen Oshio Baba dey adopt withdrawal technique No baby bump o wen Oshio Baba dey adopt withdrawal technique





See as the man short like Ell ruffai Beauty and the beastSee as the man short like Ell ruffai 3 Likes

I came to see the wife. 8 Likes

PapaNnamdi:

All I looked at were his wife's bweasts, mehn d melons don big ooh,

How can I apply as security or houseboy in Adams house, some bolts needs oiling Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaashaaaaaaaaawoooooooo Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaashaaaaaaaaawoooooooo

subtlemee:

Hbd sir..the man is now enjoying his wife in peace,it's good he didn't allow Nigerians and their mouthiness to deter him

1 Like

Twale!! Baba is enjoying fresh bloodTwale!!

Baba niyen,carry on joooo ooo, mony nd power speakin

oboy





is he that old? Hmmmm see wife





whoever say money is everything, should have his/her head examined





happy birthday sir

Osho baba is 65? Can he still do this with that young woman? 7 Likes 1 Share

ore94:

see the man that said he's a comrade. Comrade living large while the people dey suffer abeg the man don do e part he done try if to say lucky do wetin he do Edo state for Don fine finish, abeg leave am make he enjoy he fresh blood in peace abeg the man don do e part he done try if to say lucky do wetin he do Edo state for Don fine finish, abeg leave am make he enjoy he fresh blood in peace 3 Likes