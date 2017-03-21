₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
How To Avoid Scammers While Renting An Apartment
Part of the experience you get when you live in metro cities like Lagos, is that you get the street knowledge on how fraudsters operate and update their trades. You don’t need a crash course to know that real estate agents, landlords and land grabbers defraud people of their hard-earned money every other day. With the demand for accommodation rising far more than supply, it’s no wonder that some people can be easy targets since they are in desperate need of the properties at the time.
Sometimes, real estate agents also perpetuate this kind of scam by renting out an apartment that is currently occupied to unsuspecting tenement seekers. Another scam agents perpetuate, is to rent houses that are for sale to people. Unsuspecting are then swindled of their hard earned money. Sometimes, it may not even be the agents, perpetuating the fraud, it may be the landlord, his son, or even a ‘sharp guy’ who stays around.
Safety Tips :
1. Avoid Overconfidence:
Arguably one of the smartest precautions you can take is to avoid fooling yourself into believing that it couldn’t happen to you. You may be street-wise and all that, but the truth is that anybody can be scammed. Many of these guys have fine-tuned their ‘art’ such that before you can begin to detect what is happening, money may have exchanged hands. Ask those that stay around if they know the agent. Find out who the landlord is. Do some mini investigation. Don’t just come and pay, except the agency handling it is a well-known, high-integrity corporate entity.
2. Don’t Rush:
The excitement of being in a new home is overwhelming. You have been looking for an apartment perhaps for months, and suddenly, you come across this really interesting one—the environment is cool, the space is cool, the price is cool and then someone somewhere is asking you to waste some time trying to find out who the landlord really is and who the sister of the landlord’s daughter is. It happens, but if by any chance you don’t want to lose all that money, you may want to wait out some time.
3. Look Through The Papers :
Be sure to look at the agreement details. If a lawyer is involved, find out who he is. Be sure to involve your own lawyer as well.
4. Yet-To-Be Completed Apartments:
It is almost common to come across yet-to-be completed apartments in your search. Where the landlord asks you to pay that the place will be ready at a later time. Make him state clearly (in writing) when it will be ready, and to what extent. You don’t want to start a breach of contract case with landlord when after six months of paying, the place is not yet ready.
5. Be Sure It Really Is Unoccupied:
If you are renting a place, be really sure that no one is putting up there and that no one has rented it. You can find out from other tenants. Some agents can rent a space to two or more people and then disappear. Be sure to have your dealings with registered and reputable real estate firms that has integrity as their watchword.. Visit our website today for a life changing experience.
PropertiesNaija:
This is very correct, I'm a agent, but I actually concur with what you've just written, people need to be extra careful while house hunting, there are a lot of unscrupulous people in the business. But I'd like to correct the erroneous impression that people have about agents. Not all agents are "hungry" and scammers. All I'm saying in effect is that everyone should do their thorough due diligence before he or she goes into any real estate transaction.
