Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / How To Avoid Scammers While Renting An Apartment (1906 Views)

Factors To Consider When Buying / Renting A House - Comfortable Housing / Important Checks To Make Before Renting An Apartment / We Paid For An Apartment But Could Not Occupy It, Yet No Refund Made (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Sometimes, real estate agents also perpetuate this kind of scam by renting out an apartment that is currently occupied to unsuspecting tenement seekers. Another scam agents perpetuate, is to rent houses that are for sale to people. Unsuspecting are then swindled of their hard earned money. Sometimes, it may not even be the agents, perpetuating the fraud, it may be the landlord, his son, or even a ‘sharp guy’ who stays around.



Safety Tips :

1. Avoid Overconfidence:

Arguably one of the smartest precautions you can take is to avoid fooling yourself into believing that it couldn’t happen to you. You may be street-wise and all that, but the truth is that anybody can be scammed. Many of these guys have fine-tuned their ‘art’ such that before you can begin to detect what is happening, money may have exchanged hands. Ask those that stay around if they know the agent. Find out who the landlord is. Do some mini investigation. Don’t just come and pay, except the agency handling it is a well-known, high-integrity corporate entity.



2. Don’t Rush:

The excitement of being in a new home is overwhelming. You have been looking for an apartment perhaps for months, and suddenly, you come across this really interesting one—the environment is cool, the space is cool, the price is cool and then someone somewhere is asking you to waste some time trying to find out who the landlord really is and who the sister of the landlord’s daughter is. It happens, but if by any chance you don’t want to lose all that money, you may want to wait out some time.



3. Look Through The Papers :

Be sure to look at the agreement details. If a lawyer is involved, find out who he is. Be sure to involve your own lawyer as well.



4. Yet-To-Be Completed Apartments:

It is almost common to come across yet-to-be completed apartments in your search. Where the landlord asks you to pay that the place will be ready at a later time. Make him state clearly (in writing) when it will be ready, and to what extent. You don’t want to start a breach of contract case with landlord when after six months of paying, the place is not yet ready.



5. Be Sure It Really Is Unoccupied:

If you are renting a place, be really sure that no one is putting up there and that no one has rented it. You can find out from other tenants. Some agents can rent a space to two or more people and then disappear. Be sure to have your dealings with registered and reputable real estate firms that has integrity as their watchword.. Visit our website today for a life changing experience.





Source:

www.naijapropertiesonline.com Part of the experience you get when you live in metro cities like Lagos, is that you get the street knowledge on how fraudsters operate and update their trades. You don’t need a crash course to know that real estate agents, landlords and land grabbers defraud people of their hard-earned money every other day. With the demand for accommodation rising far more than supply, it’s no wonder that some people can be easy targets since they are in desperate need of the properties at the time.Sometimes, real estate agents also perpetuate this kind of scam by renting out an apartment that is currently occupied to unsuspecting tenement seekers. Another scam agents perpetuate, is to rent houses that are for sale to people. Unsuspecting are then swindled of their hard earned money. Sometimes, it may not even be the agents, perpetuating the fraud, it may be the landlord, his son, or even a ‘sharp guy’ who stays around.Safety Tips :1. Avoid Overconfidence:Arguably one of the smartest precautions you can take is to avoid fooling yourself into believing that it couldn’t happen to you. You may be street-wise and all that, but the truth is that anybody can be scammed. Many of these guys have fine-tuned their ‘art’ such that before you can begin to detect what is happening, money may have exchanged hands. Ask those that stay around if they know the agent. Find out who the landlord is. Do some mini investigation. Don’t just come and pay, except the agency handling it is a well-known, high-integrity corporate entity.2. Don’t Rush:The excitement of being in a new home is overwhelming. You have been looking for an apartment perhaps for months, and suddenly, you come across this really interesting one—the environment is cool, the space is cool, the price is cool and then someone somewhere is asking you to waste some time trying to find out who the landlord really is and who the sister of the landlord’s daughter is. It happens, but if by any chance you don’t want to lose all that money, you may want to wait out some time.3. Look Through The Papers :Be sure to look at the agreement details. If a lawyer is involved, find out who he is. Be sure to involve your own lawyer as well.4. Yet-To-Be Completed Apartments:It is almost common to come across yet-to-be completed apartments in your search. Where the landlord asks you to pay that the place will be ready at a later time. Make him state clearly (in writing) when it will be ready, and to what extent. You don’t want to start a breach of contract case with landlord when after six months of paying, the place is not yet ready.5. Be Sure It Really Is Unoccupied:If you are renting a place, be really sure that no one is putting up there and that no one has rented it. You can find out from other tenants. Some agents can rent a space to two or more people and then disappear. Be sure to have your dealings with registered and reputable real estate firms that has integrity as their watchword.. Visit our website today for a life changing experience.Source:





Oakwood Gardens: Lakowe, Ajah.

Description: 675sqm = #13.5M // 900sqm = #18M

Title: Governor's Consent



Oakwood Gardens phase 2

Description: 600sqm = #5.4M

Title: C of O



Destiny Gardens phase 1: Ibeju Lekki

Description: 600sqm = #5M

Title: Government's Excision



Destiny Gardens phase 2: Ibeju Lekki

Description: 600sqm = #4M

Title: Government's Excission



Legacy Gardens phase 1: Eleranigbe

Description: 600sqm = #3M

Title: Government's Excission



Legacy Gardens phase 2: Eleranigbe

Description: 600sqm = #3M

Title: Government's Excission



Oakwood Gardens phase 3: Ibeju Lekki

Description: 600sqm = #5M

Title: Government's Excision



Paradise Gardens: FTZ Ibeju Lekki

Description: 600sqm = #3.5M

Title: Government's Excission



Open Heavens phase 2: Eleranigbe

Description: 600sqm = #1.7M



Diamond Estate phase 1: Off Monastery road, Sangotedo, Ajah

Description: 600sqm = #7.7M

Title: Government's Excision



Trinity Gardens phase 2: Eleranigbe

Description: 600sqm = #1.4M



Atlantic Bay Estate: Behind May Fair Gardens, Awoyaya.

Description: 600sqm = #4.5M

Title: Government's Excission





Call/WhatsApp: +2348138718647; +2348023480776

info@naijapropertiesonline.com





www.naijapropertiesonline.com AFFORDABLE LANDS FOR SALE AROUND AJAHOakwood Gardens: Lakowe, Ajah.Description: 675sqm = #13.5M // 900sqm = #18MTitle: Governor's ConsentOakwood Gardens phase 2Description: 600sqm = #5.4MTitle: C of ODestiny Gardens phase 1: Ibeju LekkiDescription: 600sqm = #5MTitle: Government's ExcisionDestiny Gardens phase 2: Ibeju LekkiDescription: 600sqm = #4MTitle: Government's ExcissionLegacy Gardens phase 1: EleranigbeDescription: 600sqm = #3MTitle: Government's ExcissionLegacy Gardens phase 2: EleranigbeDescription: 600sqm = #3MTitle: Government's ExcissionOakwood Gardens phase 3: Ibeju LekkiDescription: 600sqm = #5MTitle: Government's ExcisionParadise Gardens: FTZ Ibeju LekkiDescription: 600sqm = #3.5MTitle: Government's ExcissionOpen Heavens phase 2: EleranigbeDescription: 600sqm = #1.7MDiamond Estate phase 1: Off Monastery road, Sangotedo, AjahDescription: 600sqm = #7.7MTitle: Government's ExcisionTrinity Gardens phase 2: EleranigbeDescription: 600sqm = #1.4MAtlantic Bay Estate: Behind May Fair Gardens, Awoyaya.Description: 600sqm = #4.5MTitle: Government's ExcissionCall/WhatsApp: +2348138718647; +2348023480776info@naijapropertiesonline.com

Thanks op









Check my signature guys

Dasuki

1St thing is to avoid those hungry agents



Check my signature for your football jerseys

OP why you wan spoil bizness for some people now

Yawns................ Okay good morning guys....

Scammers everywhere even on nairaland. I don tire for them. That was how barbiequeen scammed me with Adsense

Nice

Very nice

for this naija them go scam u ..unless u get soldiers... lol

Which agent no dey do am.



Anything Nigeria, there is always a fraud.



Going to school, u forge the school receipts to do exam



After u failed, then u forge your certificate



Get work, and defraud your company.



And so on and so forth



Forget!



Agents are Nigerians, so expect it and play smart always



Ma go ra e



Jesus is not from Mushin

ikombe:

OP why you wan spoil bizness for some people now what nonsense business Good tips. Some don't want to work but are waiting to scam pple of their hard earned moneywhat nonsense business



Faculties: Gym, swimming pool and event centre.

Location: Lekki, Lagos.

Flexible payment options available.





Call/WhatsApp: +2348138718647; +2348023480776

Info@naijapropertiesonline.com



www.naijapropertiesonline.com/listings/2nd-toll-gate-ochid-hotel-road-eleganza/ Semi and fully detached five (5), four (4) and two (2) bedroom duplexes with all rooms ensuite and BQ, are up for sale.Faculties: Gym, swimming pool and event centre.Location: Lekki, Lagos.Flexible payment options available.Call/WhatsApp: +2348138718647; +2348023480776Info@naijapropertiesonline.com

"He who will be scammed will be scammed, no matter what" its in the Bible



2. Ensure you deal with online platforms with verified agents. platforms like: www.nigeriapropertycentre.com 1. Make use of online platforms that show you detailed photos of the property you want2. Ensure you deal with online platforms with verified agents. platforms like: www.Moovedin.com

Always demand to see the NEPA bill 1 Like

INTRODUCING WESTWOOD PARK ESTATE II, SANGOTEDO, LAGOS

Inspired by the International Premium Real Estate Group, Westwood Park Estate is proposed to be a sophisticated and luxurious land space with fast and speedy developments that reflects that magical merging of inspiration and architecture.



To be created by the renowned architectural company Jefferson Cole and Services PMC Builders, the estate is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship featuring (Magnificent layout, electronic gate entrance, Visitors Park, green area and co)



The Westwood Park Estate is situated behind The Novare Lekki Mall, other fantastic estates with great environment and a lovely atmosphere.

LOCATION: Monastery Road, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos.

ESTATE FEATURES INCLUDE:



Good road network

Gated & Secured environment

Sports Corridors

Landscaping

Shopping centers

Street light

WHY YOU MUST BUY INTO WESTWOOD PARK ESTATE



The estate will appreciate by over 150% in 12 months

Excellent location,10 minutes to VGC

Excellent facilities

Good title

Free from any known Government acquisition

NEIGHBOURHOOD:



Oluwa-ni-n-sola Estate, Chevron, Lekki, Lagos – The largest private Estate in Lagos

The Lagos Business School, Sangotedo & Pan Atlantic University

Novare Mall, Lekki (Sangotedo) – The largest shopping mall in Lagos

Emperor Estate, Sangotedo – One of the most expensive housing estates in Lagos

The Monastery, Sangotedo: The Catholic Monastery

Lagos Homes, Sangotedo

Grenadines Estate, Sangotedo

TITLE: Global CofO

SIZE: 600sqm



PRICE: #9,500,000 (5% Discount)



Payment Plans and half plots are available!!



For further enquiry and purchase contact Victor Eze on 08092724970 or 08158961762

BRICKS AND BARS ESTATE PHASE 2 is a place you can buy your land and build your dream Home without stress or any wahala from Omonile issues or Government land seizure issues. This is a little Heaven on Earth having the best quality plans and quality facilities.



Bricks and bars ESTATE phase 2 is located in Akodo Ise Town, 2 mins after La Campagne Tropicana. The Beautiful Estate is situated in a serene environment, I can say at the middle of bed of roses.



Bricks and bars Estate Phase 2 is affordable to every Lagosian or Non – Lagosian willing to have a home or buying for INVESTMENT to resell in futute.



STANDARD OF THE ESTATE:

Free from Government Acquisition and Free from Omonile issues, Dry land and tarred road to the estate.



BASIC FACILITIES:

Gated with Perimeter Fencing, Good Road Networks, Drainage and Street lights.



BEAUTY OF THE ESTATE:

Mall, Gardens and Parks, Recreational Club, School and Clinic.



AVAILABLE PLOTS:

Commercial Plots for Schools, Clinic, Mall, Worship place, etc.

Residence Plots for Service Plots and Communal Plots.



TITLE DOCUMENTS:

Registered Survey, Deed of Assignment signed by the family and Lagos state Land Bureau and High Court, Approved Layout plan, and Power of Attorney signed by the family, Vendor and Lagos State.

Gazette Document is now in view.



PLOTS SIZE: 600 Sqm



Outright: N600,000

ALLOCATION TYPE: Immediate

DEVELOPMENT: Immediate



INSTALLMENT PLAN:

PERIOD: 3 Months

PRICE: N700,000

Spread: 1st Month: N300,000, 2nd and 3rd Months: N200,000



NOTE: EASTER PROMO:

Buy 6 Plots , get 1 plot free.





BENEFITS:

• No Omonile issues, Free from Government Acquisitions, Dry land and tarred Road, Security and fast Development.

• You are responsible for building your structures to your taste and no hidden charges.

• Closeness to prominent Developments i.e. Free Trade Zone, Refineries, Deep Sea Port etc.



These lands are cheap doesn't make them any less genuine, remember a plot of land in Lekki phase 1 was being sold for about 700k in the '80s. As far as Ibeju-Lekki is concerned Bricks and bars phase 2 is enough for the wise.



For more enquiries, site inspection and purchase kindly contact Victor Eze on 08092724970 or 08158961762





(1) A plot and half of dry land facing road

Location: owode lamgbasa road ajah Lagos

Title: gazette and register deed

Price: #25m



(2) A plot and half with 2 bedroom flat and 3 shops on it facing road

Location: owode lamgbasa road ajah Lagos

Title: village excision and register deed

Price: #23m



(3) A plot at Ajah, both sides are fenced on dry land, inside a big estate

Price: #10M





(4) Acres of land in Oku, Ajah

Price: #5M Per plot





(5) Acres of land in Elerangbe

Price: #1 .5M per plot



(6) Parcels of land in Sangotedo

Price: #7M per plot





(7) Acres of land in Eti osa ibeju

Price: #7M per plot





( Two (2) plots of land at Oworonsoki, Bariga, facing the main road. Suitable for banks and other office set ups.

Price: #300m



(9) Acres of land at Ayeteju

Price: #2.5M per plot



(10) One plot of land at Ajah (dry land), fenced both sides

Documents: SURVEY, C OF O.

Price: #10M



(11) Building with four (4) flats apartment at Iyana Ipaja

Price: #46M



(12) Building with four (4) flats at Agege

Price: #45M



(13) Building with four (4) flats at Alagbado

Price: #18M



NOTE: PRICES ARE NEGOTIABLE.





Call/WhatsApp: +2348138718647

info@naijapropertiesonline.com





www.naijapropertiesonline.com LAND SALES AROUND AJAH(1) A plot and half of dry land facing roadLocation: owode lamgbasa road ajah LagosTitle: gazette and register deedPrice: #25m(2) A plot and half with 2 bedroom flat and 3 shops on it facing roadLocation: owode lamgbasa road ajah LagosTitle: village excision and register deedPrice: #23m(3) A plot at Ajah, both sides are fenced on dry land, inside a big estatePrice: #10M(4) Acres of land in Oku, AjahPrice: #5M Per plot(5) Acres of land in ElerangbePrice: #1 .5M per plot(6) Parcels of land in SangotedoPrice: #7M per plot(7) Acres of land in Eti osa ibejuPrice: #7M per plotTwo (2) plots of land at Oworonsoki, Bariga, facing the main road. Suitable for banks and other office set ups.Price: #300m(9) Acres of land at AyetejuPrice: #2.5M per plot(10) One plot of land at Ajah (dry land), fenced both sidesDocuments: SURVEY, C OF O.Price: #10M(11) Building with four (4) flats apartment at Iyana IpajaPrice: #46M(12) Building with four (4) flats at AgegePrice: #45M(13) Building with four (4) flats at AlagbadoPrice: #18MNOTE: PRICES ARE NEGOTIABLE.Call/WhatsApp: +2348138718647info@naijapropertiesonline.com

iye

Nice tips



Click My Name & View That Resource You Need To Earn Huge Cash Returns Very Quickly!

Ok