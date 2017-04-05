Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 (5303 Views)

Congrats to him





Source: Meet Uzoma Miracle Chinonso,the 2014/15 & 2015/16 Overall Best Graduating Student Of The University Of Portharcourt.He graduated with a C.G.P.A of 4.82 from the department of PLANT SCIENCE AND BIOTECHNOLOGY, faculty of science.He was at UNIPORT's convocation on March 21st.Congrats to himSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/meet-uzoma-miraclethe-overall-best.html?m=1 3 Likes

More more more







God bless you boy Very handsome... He com resemble him papa like the way beans dey resemble themselvesGod bless you boy 4 Likes

Congratulations

And what will Uzoma Miracle Chinonso get as a reward?



A hand shake with the governor,



Unfufilled employment promise,



A paltry sum,(N50,000)



Cabin biscuit and caprisonne packaged in a N10 nylon.





The reward for Academic Excellence is zero.





But we all know the huge amout the winner of Bb9JA will go home with.





Congrats Nonso. 22 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations to him !

Congratulations

Congratulations

congrats but am sure your reward is in heaven....





cos for here na flakes and #10000 dem go give you 1 Like

The guy head be like txt book...hahahah

Pray they award him something good not MUG cup like that of UNIOSUN.

IGI IWE! Nice to meet you.IGI IWE!

What has the federal and state government done to motivate him?

That boy that made a very long speech, gud for him, wetin him no get for looks e dey em brain. 1 Like

They should retain him as a lecturer.

Kudos to him... Hope he know the practical aspect also o

Congrats bro...na man you be...





very gud

Congrats to him. It's not easy

Certificate of merit and no cash no votes .. no endorsement no media tour ... keep on bro . May this outstanding performance earn you greater heights . 1 Like

I haven't heard of much of people who made a high grade in school and ended up achieving something great. Most of the popular successful people today do not have such high grades. 1 Like

Congratulations to him, I wish him all the best in life.

is this kid related to ifeanyi okowa

Congratulations

This guy did his IT program in my department.. Though he is good, and disciplined . He almost had issues with some of my guys.. But fear oo, he can take your matter to the Dean.

Where you there ??

What did u graduate with??

U just sit in beer parlor and type trash.. Pathetic Where you there ??What did u graduate with??U just sit in beer parlor and type trash.. Pathetic

sometimes i go plan first class but since them give that best graduating student from pediatrics department #250 naira my mind dey change