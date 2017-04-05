₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by ebosie11(f): 6:59am
Meet Uzoma Miracle Chinonso,the 2014/15 & 2015/16 Overall Best Graduating Student Of The University Of Portharcourt.He graduated with a C.G.P.A of 4.82 from the department of PLANT SCIENCE AND BIOTECHNOLOGY, faculty of science.He was at UNIPORT's convocation on March 21st.
Congrats to him
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/meet-uzoma-miraclethe-overall-best.html?m=1
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by ebosie11(f): 7:00am
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by ebosie11(f): 7:00am
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by ademasta(m): 7:07am
Very handsome... He com resemble him papa like the way beans dey resemble themselves
God bless you boy
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:08am
Congratulations
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by CplusJason(m): 7:15am
And what will Uzoma Miracle Chinonso get as a reward?
A hand shake with the governor,
Unfufilled employment promise,
A paltry sum,(N50,000)
Cabin biscuit and caprisonne packaged in a N10 nylon.
The reward for Academic Excellence is zero.
But we all know the huge amout the winner of Bb9JA will go home with.
Congrats Nonso.
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Flexherbal(m): 7:30am
Congratulations to him !
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by ItsawrapOutfit: 7:33am
Congratulations
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by bastien: 7:33am
Congratulations
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by bukynkwuenu: 7:33am
congrats but am sure your reward is in heaven....
cos for here na flakes and #10000 dem go give you
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by point5: 7:33am
The guy head be like txt book...hahahah
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by sexybbstar(f): 7:34am
Pray they award him something good not MUG cup like that of UNIOSUN.
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Goldenheart(m): 7:34am
Nice to meet you. IGI IWE!
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by ipreach(m): 7:34am
What has the federal and state government done to motivate him?
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by triplec93(m): 7:35am
That boy that made a very long speech, gud for him, wetin him no get for looks e dey em brain.
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Amarabae(f): 7:36am
They should retain him as a lecturer.
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by nfemi1: 7:37am
Kudos to him... Hope he know the practical aspect also o
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Primusinterpares(m): 7:37am
Congrats bro...na man you be...
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by 0lumuyiwa: 7:38am
Great. Nigerians are making us proud. A Nigerian lady got admission letters from 8 ivy league universities in America including Harvard, Stanford, Yale etc.
https://olumuyiwaolayinka.wordpress.com/2017/04/05/meet-nigerian-teenager-got-admitted-8-american-top-universities-including-harvard-stanford/
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by yankeeguy(m): 7:39am
very gud
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Thisis2raw(m): 7:39am
Congrats to him. It's not easy
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by stanleyazo(m): 7:40am
Certificate of merit and no cash no votes .. no endorsement no media tour ... keep on bro . May this outstanding performance earn you greater heights .
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Pato23(m): 7:40am
CplusJason:A car
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Ontarget: 7:41am
I haven't heard of much of people who made a high grade in school and ended up achieving something great. Most of the popular successful people today do not have such high grades.
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by oluwatymylehyn(m): 7:41am
Congratulations to him, I wish him all the best in life.
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by rawpadgin(m): 7:41am
is this kid related to ifeanyi okowa
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Moving4: 7:41am
Congratulations
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Sylverly(m): 7:41am
This guy did his IT program in my department.. Though he is good, and disciplined . He almost had issues with some of my guys.. But fear oo, he can take your matter to the Dean.
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by cashreport: 7:42am
CplusJason:
Where you there ??
What did u graduate with??
U just sit in beer parlor and type trash.. Pathetic
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Lukenitheooo6: 7:43am
sometimes i go plan first class but since them give that best graduating student from pediatrics department #250 naira my mind dey change
|Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by juman(m): 7:43am
One thing, do not be like the clueless one and his illiterate wife.
Because both of them graduated from that university.
