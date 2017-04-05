₦airaland Forum

Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by ebosie11(f): 6:59am
Meet Uzoma Miracle Chinonso,the 2014/15 & 2015/16 Overall Best Graduating Student Of The University Of Portharcourt.He graduated with a C.G.P.A of 4.82 from the department of PLANT SCIENCE AND BIOTECHNOLOGY, faculty of science.He was at UNIPORT's convocation on March 21st.

Congrats to him


Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by ebosie11(f): 7:00am
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by ademasta(m): 7:07am
Very handsome... He com resemble him papa like the way beans dey resemble themselves grin


God bless you boy

Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:08am
Congratulations
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by CplusJason(m): 7:15am
And what will Uzoma Miracle Chinonso get as a reward?

A hand shake with the governor,

Unfufilled employment promise,

A paltry sum,(N50,000)

Cabin biscuit and caprisonne packaged in a N10 nylon.


The reward for Academic Excellence is zero.


But we all know the huge amout the winner of Bb9JA will go home with.


Congrats Nonso.

Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Flexherbal(m): 7:30am
Congratulations to him !
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by ItsawrapOutfit: 7:33am
Congratulations
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by bastien: 7:33am
Congratulations
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by bukynkwuenu: 7:33am
congrats but am sure your reward is in heaven....


cos for here na flakes and #10000 dem go give you

Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by point5: 7:33am
The guy head be like txt book...hahahah

Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by sexybbstar(f): 7:34am
Pray they award him something good not MUG cup like that of UNIOSUN.
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Goldenheart(m): 7:34am
Nice to meet you. grin IGI IWE!
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by ipreach(m): 7:34am
What has the federal and state government done to motivate him?
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by triplec93(m): 7:35am
That boy that made a very long speech, gud for him, wetin him no get for looks e dey em brain.

Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Amarabae(f): 7:36am
They should retain him as a lecturer.
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by nfemi1: 7:37am
Kudos to him... Hope he know the practical aspect also o grin
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Primusinterpares(m): 7:37am
Congrats bro...na man you be...
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by 0lumuyiwa: 7:38am
Great. Nigerians are making us proud. A Nigerian lady got admission letters from 8 ivy league universities in America including Harvard, Stanford, Yale etc.

Click this link below
https://olumuyiwaolayinka.wordpress.com/2017/04/05/meet-nigerian-teenager-got-admitted-8-american-top-universities-including-harvard-stanford/
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by yankeeguy(m): 7:39am
very gud

Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Thisis2raw(m): 7:39am
Congrats to him. It's not easy
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by stanleyazo(m): 7:40am
Certificate of merit and no cash no votes .. no endorsement no media tour ... keep on bro . May this outstanding performance earn you greater heights .

Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Pato23(m): 7:40am
CplusJason:
And what will Uzoma Miracle Chinonso get as a reward?

A hand shake with the governor,

Unfufilled employment promise,

A paltry sum,(N50,000)

Cabin biscuit and caprisonne packaged in a N10 nylon.


The reward for Academic Excellence is zero.


But we all know the huge amout the winner of Bb9JA will go home with.


Congrats Nonso.
A car
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Ontarget: 7:41am
I haven't heard of much of people who made a high grade in school and ended up achieving something great. Most of the popular successful people today do not have such high grades.

Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by oluwatymylehyn(m): 7:41am
Congratulations to him, I wish him all the best in life.
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by rawpadgin(m): 7:41am
is this kid related to ifeanyi okowa
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Moving4: 7:41am
Congratulations
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Sylverly(m): 7:41am
This guy did his IT program in my department.. Though he is good, and disciplined . He almost had issues with some of my guys.. But fear oo, he can take your matter to the Dean. grin
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by cashreport: 7:42am
CplusJason:
And what will Uzoma Miracle Chinonso get as a reward?

A hand shake with the governor,

Unfufilled employment promise,

A paltry sum,(N50,000)

Cabin biscuit and caprisonne packaged in a N10 nylon.


The reward for Academic Excellence is zero.


But we all know the huge amout the winner of Bb9JA will go home with.


Congrats Nonso.

Where you there ??
What did u graduate with??
U just sit in beer parlor and type trash.. Pathetic
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by Lukenitheooo6: 7:43am
sometimes i go plan first class but since them give that best graduating student from pediatrics department #250 naira my mind dey change
Re: Uzoma Miracle Chinonso: UNIPORT Best Graduating Student With A C.G.P.A Of 4.82 by juman(m): 7:43am
One thing, do not be like the clueless one and his illiterate wife.

Because both of them graduated from that university.

