|Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by dre11(m): 8:32am
Samson Folarin
http://punchng.com/developer-defrauds-new-couple-11-others-from-kirikiri-prison/
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by DrDeji20: 8:34am
hmmmm ... awọn wọnyi ni irú ti awọn eniyan mu itiju ati ajalu si awọn Yorùbá ẹyà. Mo ni lati wa ni otitọ, a buburu eniyan ni a buburu eniyan, nigba ti o ba de si unpleasant awọn ipo. nwọn o si han ohun ti won gan ni o wa.
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by absoluteSuccess: 8:37am
The ultimate criminal.
Still committing advance fee fraud from the four walls of a maximum prison yard.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by kingphilip(m): 9:15am
Ok
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by ijustdey: 9:55am
executive criminal using fone in cell
see his head like that of coconut fruit
1 Like
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by sakalisis(m): 10:38am
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by enesty77(m): 10:38am
wickedness at its peak
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by EmekaBlue(m): 10:39am
That's his softwork....employ him for foreign negotiations na
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by gurunlocker: 10:40am
See his head like coconut
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by AustineCJ: 10:41am
nawa ooo.... right inside the prison but nija system sef, well let them watch out for these dude ooo he can hack CBN outside prison.
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by otijah2: 10:41am
Thank God nobody has come to come names
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by princechurchill(m): 10:42am
Lukman adewale making a way for himself even from the prison, the Lord is your muscle
Sophisticated Waste quote me and die by fire...
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by OsitaJustice: 10:42am
Issorite. Recession effects
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by wildchild1: 10:43am
Na wa ooo .. Everybody shine your eyes
Na wa ooo .. Everybody shine your eyes
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by Jabioro: 10:43am
Super thief
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by myfantasies(f): 10:45am
Dis man na DON
From inside prison
Only God know d thing wey he go do if he no dey cell
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:45am
Kk..
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by alexistaiwo: 10:48am
Imagine if all mental effort of fraudsters in Nigeria was to be invested in a legitimate business. Nigeria will be a better place to live in.
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by jericco1(m): 10:48am
Lukman, rhymes with a certain name.
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by Arnoldo(m): 10:49am
Criminal using phone in prison.. i am not understand
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by Olateef(m): 10:51am
The evilest thing I can imagine is if this man should be out of prison..
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by Onwardvic(m): 10:51am
power to reform a man is with the LORD JESUS alone,prisons are just means of taking pound of flesh
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by Mr2kay3: 10:52am
Nigeria is just too corrupt.
Nigeria is just too corrupt.
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by ruggedised: 10:52am
Na dem
NCA Israel
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by ekensi01(m): 10:53am
ok, but many people are devil in human form but we have a help.
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by johnummi(m): 10:54am
this is ridiculous
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by ipreach(m): 10:54am
Than ghan
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by SirWere(m): 10:58am
Lukman Adewale #Wehdone
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by Oladelson(m): 10:59am
he looks like a destoryer
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by RosaConsidine: 10:59am
Now the fake lawyer would need a real lawyer
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by seunlayi(m): 11:01am
this person really tried
|Re: Developer Defrauds New Couple, 11 Others From Kirikiri Prison (pic) by Wolfbrother(m): 11:03am
When i saw developer, i thought....
