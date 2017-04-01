Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos (1525 Views)

Soldier Carrying Sand After Kiling Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest(pic / APC Leaders And Blocs In Fierce Battle Over Buhari's Ministerial List / Nigerian Troops Recapture Baga After Fierce Battle With Terrorists (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A brave Soldier, Sani Mohammed, has shared photos showing aftermath of a fierce battle with Boko Haram insurgents in the deep war front in Sambisa Forest. He also shared photos of the bodies of some slain terrorists. See graphic pictures below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/aftermath-of-fierce-battle-with-boko.html

hmmm,Islamabad.

kill them all Anybody with a black spot on their forehead,fulani herdsmen are terrorist. Spare them not. kill them allAnybody with a black spot on their forehead,fulani herdsmen are terrorist. Spare them not. 2 Likes

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

This Boko boys no dey finish? Where are they getting reinforcement from?

All Muslims are book haram sympathizers they will never win that war! That is why we need Biafra

Our soldiers are doing there best.

Good will always overcome evil... carry on gallant men

pray!

Good for them

Jesus

kill dem all.........

NwaforIgbo:

All Muslims are book haram sympathizers they will never win that war! That is why we need Biafra



Have sense!





Borrow if u can't afford! Have sense!Borrow if u can't afford!

NwaforIgbo:

All Muslims are book haram sympathizers they will never win that war! That is why we need Biafra wee u keep shut ur stinky dirty mouth wee u keep shut ur stinky dirty mouth

odiegwu

Y

Bravery at its peak

Kudos To Our Galant Men.





someone will just be busy fighting a war he knows je cannot win those guys should really call this a quit, aint they getting tired of getting slain one after the other.someone will just be busy fighting a war he knows je cannot win