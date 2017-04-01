₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by CastedDude: 9:06am
A brave Soldier, Sani Mohammed, has shared photos showing aftermath of a fierce battle with Boko Haram insurgents in the deep war front in Sambisa Forest. He also shared photos of the bodies of some slain terrorists. See graphic pictures below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/aftermath-of-fierce-battle-with-boko.html
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by stephleena(f): 9:07am
hmmm,Islamabad.
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by CastedDude: 9:08am
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by ipobarecriminals: 9:09am
kill them all Anybody with a black spot on their forehead,fulani herdsmen are terrorist. Spare them not.
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by CastedDude: 9:09am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by rottennaija(m): 9:12am
This Boko boys no dey finish? Where are they getting reinforcement from?
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by NwaforIgbo: 11:04am
All Muslims are book haram sympathizers they will never win that war! That is why we need Biafra
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by Flexherbal(m): 11:25am
Our soldiers are doing there best.
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by Elliotwiz1(m): 11:26am
Good will always overcome evil... carry on gallant men
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by promohouse: 11:26am
pray!
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by ipreach(m): 11:26am
Good for them
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by zadok60: 11:26am
Jesus
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by Famocious(m): 11:27am
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by Nasige(m): 11:27am
kill dem all.........
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by 0b10010011: 11:27am
NwaforIgbo:
Have sense!
Borrow if u can't afford!
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by Israeljones(m): 11:27am
NwaforIgbo:wee u keep shut ur stinky dirty mouth
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by DatblackBoi(m): 11:27am
odiegwu
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by ObiomaA: 11:28am
Y
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by Cajetanspeaks(m): 11:28am
Bravery at its peak
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by mekonglobal(m): 11:28am
Kudos To Our Galant Men.
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by slimthugchimee2(f): 11:29am
those guys should really call this a quit, aint they getting tired of getting slain one after the other.
someone will just be busy fighting a war he knows je cannot win
|Re: Aftermath Of A Fierce Battle With Boko Haram In Sambisa Forest. Graphic Photos by EmekaBlue(m): 11:30am
Army dry cheat dem with weapon power....They seem broke
