https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI0tdeJE17M Iyanya Rocks His Female Fans Butt On Stage During His Album Launch As Tekno, Tiwa savage Don Jazzy , Koredebello, Reekado Banks And Dr Sid Watch .





Nine months later..the girl be like

The boyfriend of that lady right now

Not new and neither is it news. This isn't the first time and won't be the last.







Daz fvccking amazing Fvccking real doggy

The guy above me

focus on how to tackle boko haram not nairaland 1 Like

OP it's EP launch, not album. Olodo blogger

All these babes sha. And if all those Yaba boys grab dem for waist dey will rain abuses.

Iyanya when be like Johnny Bravo dey manhandle your waist you dey smile sheepishly..



Kwantinu..

SNOWCREAM:

OP it's EP launch, not album. Olodo blogger Brain Blogger Is That Not The Name Of The Album

2 Likes

Celebslifestyle:

This one pass signature EP O, Na Butt Launch

Celebslifestyle:

Iyanya , Do You Know What Kills A Man ,

Celebslifestyle:

Is it Tinyanya Or Iyanya, If I Catch You With My Babe Eh , Thunder, Thunder , Na Press Up He d do Wait For You.

Celebritieslife:



Hahahah, Shield Your Woman Well O If Not Eye Go Tear You

The babe looks stiff

Iyanya be like "all I want is your waist"...#baby mama loading

Babymama loading!



Meanwhile, the babe was trying to lnformed him her twitter/ig username like dm me i'm @ ur service iyanya!

somebody bae

Na person Gf be dat o

Iyanya the ...... I don't know what to call him.

And she is someone's girlfriend oo

oforo

Why is she covering her face? Some ladies are just potential baby mama!



No vex o

Somebody future wife oh

Before u know it he will start queueing behind the likes of tuface, wizkid, Davido and flavor

GreenMavro:

419 are you not one of the MMM promoters, thief, God punish you.

i loved this dude before....no homo, but i think av developed hatred for him over time,.....nigga been looking like who knws?