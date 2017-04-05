₦airaland Forum

Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by Celebslifestyle: 9:42am
Iyanya Rocks His Female Fans Butt On Stage During His Album Launch As Tekno, Tiwa savage Don Jazzy , Koredebello, Reekado Banks And Dr Sid Watch .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI0tdeJE17M

Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by GreenMavro: 9:42am
grin

Nine months later..the girl be like cheesy

Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by arosunshine(m): 9:45am
The boyfriend of that lady right now

Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by SuperSuave(m): 9:45am
Not new and neither is it news. This isn't the first time and won't be the last. undecided

Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by youngberry001(m): 9:50am
Fvccking real doggy cheesy


Daz fvccking amazing cool

Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by Young03: 10:12am
The guy above me
focus on how to tackle boko haram not nairaland

Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by SNOWCREAM(m): 10:14am
OP it's EP launch, not album. Olodo blogger
Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by Smellymouth: 10:16am
All these babes sha. And if all those Yaba boys grab dem for waist dey will rain abuses.
Iyanya when be like Johnny Bravo dey manhandle your waist you dey smile sheepishly..

Kwantinu..

Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by Celebslifestyle: 10:37am
SNOWCREAM:
OP it's EP launch, not album. Olodo blogger
Brain Blogger Is That Not The Name Of The Album undecided undecided

Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by Yinkey6(m): 11:22am
angry grin

Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by 9jacelebsvideos(m): 12:17pm
Celebslifestyle:
Iyanya Rocks His Female Fans Butt On Stage During His Album Launch As Tekno, Tiwa savage Don Jazzy , Koredebello, Reekado Banks And Dr Sid Watch .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI0tdeJE17M
This one pass signature EP O, Na Butt Launch grin

Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by victorbemoh: 12:27pm
Celebslifestyle:
Iyanya Rocks His Female Fans Butt On Stage During His Album Launch As Tekno, Tiwa savage Don Jazzy , Koredebello, Reekado Banks And Dr Sid Watch .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI0tdeJE17M
Iyanya , Do You Know What Kills A Man ,

Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by Celebritieslife: 12:43pm
Celebslifestyle:
Iyanya Rocks His Female Fans Butt On Stage During His Album Launch As Tekno, Tiwa savage Don Jazzy , Koredebello, Reekado Banks And Dr Sid Watch .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI0tdeJE17M
Is it Tinyanya Or Iyanya, If I Catch You With My Babe Eh , Thunder, Thunder , Na Press Up He d do Wait For You. cry embarassed

Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by Celebslifestyle: 12:51pm
Celebritieslife:

Is it Tinyanya Or Iyanya, If I Catch You With My Babe Eh , Thunder, Thunder , Na Press Up He d do Wait For You. cry embarassed
Hahahah, Shield Your Woman Well O If Not Eye Go Tear You grin
Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by helphelp: 1:10pm
The babe looks stiff
Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by tuncosd38(m): 1:11pm
Iyanya be like "all I want is your waist"...#baby mama loading
Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by ychris: 1:12pm
Babymama loading!

Meanwhile, the babe was trying to lnformed him her twitter/ig username like dm me i'm @ ur service iyanya!
Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by gaetano: 1:14pm
somebody bae
Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by mizzytan(m): 1:14pm
Na person Gf be dat o
Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by GloriaNinja(f): 1:14pm
Iyanya the ...... I don't know what to call him.

Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by mccoy47(m): 1:14pm
And she is someone's girlfriend oo angry

Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by princeemmma(m): 1:15pm
oforo

Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by dessz(m): 1:16pm

Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by botad(m): 1:16pm
Why is she covering her face? Some ladies are just potential baby mama!

No vex o
Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by Elnino4ladies: 1:17pm
Somebody future wife oh
Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by Sultty(m): 1:17pm
Before u know it he will start queueing behind the likes of tuface, wizkid, Davido and flavor

Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by TrumporIdie: 1:18pm
GreenMavro:
grin
419 are you not one of the MMM promoters, thief, God punish you.
Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by wayceguy(m): 1:18pm
i loved this dude before....no homo, but i think av developed hatred for him over time,.....nigga been looking like who knws? grin
Re: Iyanya Rocking His Female Fan's Butt On Stage During His Signature EP Launch by blaqroy: 1:18pm
Best style ever

