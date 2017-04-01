₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,764 members, 3,460,632 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 05:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) (1910 Views)
Raji Fashola Visits Governor Fayose (Photos) / Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day / Governor Fayose Turns Spider Man In Ekiti State House (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by tiwaz(m): 1:31pm
Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose turns DJ. Lol!..
See photos below..
Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2017/04/governor-fayose-turns-dj-photosvideo/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40ltHKpjE7g
1 Like
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by rheether(f): 1:36pm
At least , Ekiti state isn't hungry.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by tukdi: 1:38pm
Oshokomale
The peoples Governor!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:39pm
GOD BLESS FAYOSE
1 Like
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by sarrki(m): 1:41pm
Ayodele omo fayoshe
Leaders of the wailers
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by Progressive01(m): 1:41pm
Comedian of the Federal Republic.
Those people wey dey always hail this man mumuness ehn, if him for be governor from their region, them for don kill am with insults.
Fayose, I give up. You don win.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by SalamRushdie: 1:41pm
Zombies will need more panadol over this oo
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by snika: 1:42pm
Fayose my man. The greatest afonja person I know. I choose him over opolo eye Tinubu any day. Far better than the civil war betrayer who drank poison Awolowo.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by Splinz(m): 1:43pm
That's the people's governor.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by sarrki(m): 1:44pm
SalamRushdie:
He will join Nnamdi kanu next year on kuje
N he will be named otunba onikuje
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by arosunshine(m): 1:44pm
Oshokomole the nightmare of Apc members
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by yarimo(m): 2:02pm
Mtcheeew you can never see anywhere in the news were FAYOSE is Commissioning any meaningful projects in the state, people governor KO failure governor NI
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by ObikeNkem: 2:08pm
Fayose, the headache of the APC minions
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by egbabiekperemo1: 2:11pm
This man's case is more than what meets the eye
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by Archaa(m): 2:59pm
All work and no play. .... .
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by fergie001(m): 3:02pm
I hope my eyes are not playing tricks on me.
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by ufuosman(m): 3:57pm
DJ fasoye, Yoruba best DJ.....
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by Igboesika: 4:02pm
h
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 4:05pm
This man ehnnnn
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by profhezekiah: 4:09pm
Why do U think the guy was elected again when he was throw out it was because he was the people' governor he was down to earth with his pple, he was never exceptional but U can always get to him with little effort,even my brother and I don't miss his ekiti reform normally shown on tv den,he is so friendly
Progressive01:
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by philGeo(m): 4:40pm
Progressive01:The most foolish people on planet earth are Buhari supporters take it or leave it. That is fact.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by Progressive01(m): 4:44pm
philGeo:Do I look like i care?
Which bush this one jump comot from sef? Who knows you? Jetleeee, you sabi am?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by Jetleeee: 4:45pm
Progressive01:
I no sabi am oo
Most likely an Ipob thug. You don't need a soothsayer to know that
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by Progressive01(m): 4:46pm
profhezekiah:Okay, thank you for your amebo. I'm so proud of you and your brother. Please keep on watching a his friendliness transforms Ekiti.
Anything else you wanna share?
1 Like
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by IpobExposed: 4:47pm
Full grown terrorist
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by Progressive01(m): 4:50pm
Jetleeee:Most of them are sad and lonely in life. Always desperate to get someone to jaw jaw with them. Jumping into people's business like circus performers.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by samcodin: 4:59pm
Gov. Fayose remebers the good old days when Disc Jockey was fun. Making people happy with your mixes and overdubs.
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by Jetleeee: 5:00pm
Progressive01:
I hope they haven't started sending you emails cos the average Ipob thug is a psycho.
These clowns are very soft, cry babies and they have no thick skin for insults. Sometimes, I'm deliberately lenient when dealing with them and I try to spice it up with some humor so they don't use the rope
Ipob thug: Afonjas bastards brown roof dwelling savages
Ipob thug2: Useless conehead afonja that uses his mother for rituals
Ipob thug3: Stupid Afonja. See their ugly faces *posts pictures of Yoruba men with scarifications*
Jetleeee: See them! Dusty, unfortunate red-mud descendant of Shuku Alabiabia
Ipob thugs 1, 2, 3: You Afonjas are so bitter, tribalistic afonja, Mynd.44
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by AceRoyal: 5:04pm
sarrki:U said same thing about Saraki remember?
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by Progressive01(m): 5:09pm
Jetleeee:No mails these days. Got alot of their stupid threats in the past though. Of course i ignored them. These days, all they do is follow me and stalk me.
Just look at this.. .
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by joeyfire(m): 5:10pm
sarrki:
Gba be!! Leader for such a time as this. One man opposition party. One of the few men up there that make me tolerate and even sometimes like being a Nigerian
|Re: Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) by dman4mdmoon(m): 5:13pm
hmm
Why Is It That Nigerians Complain At Any Sign Of Development! / Nigerian Press Has Been Bought And Corrupted / Femi Pedro in Peckham, London this Friday!
Viewing this topic: cross50(m), littlewonders, djlawex02(m), lanreunlimited(m), GreatMahmud, kalu01(m), Handsomecole(m), Alexious(m), malahbu(m), arosunshine(m), ozento, Cuntslayer, biodun83L(m), abbccc(m), whiskystan, boyontee, Fhonhix(m), wellmax(m), spygadgets(m), MayorXB, Freelancer007(m), Nwabachulo(m), bulletproofmonk, Bossforeva, Ozep(f), Confor(m), femi4love(m), lakeside30, AutoReportNG, Johnsmartinyang(m), goryorhal(m), beejay247, vncntluv(m), fmarshal(m), salemdv(m), haulforte123, olisasegun(m), Kbshow007(m), wassade, BoombGodpikin, timay(m), Mentcee(m), Yinkatolu, seyerich(m), jampro123(m), Vhalentino09(m), Dipville(m), alizma, Noblequin(f), kelvinstan96, drsugar, adonshow(m), positivelord, Badboiz(m), kolafolabi(m), engrsyer, labking, Segol, banksnature, kpompey, yusufu16, dapsoneh, zswq(f), LOT111(f), dimssy(m), tapzy(m), kellystech(m), gidimasters(m), godwinnd, VictorAB, bamideleolushol(m), Megabig, skukimania(f), Abeyjide, sammyj, HerbertObi(m), yurme(m), NeonDee(m), archsaintspirit(m), seunakin231(m), 1234onyekwe, Olukokosir(m), osemoses1234(m), Pesuzok(m), mhiztaexpensive(m), LAGATA(m), idibuzo(m), haildeji, originalKsp(m), Micostarmall, expee06(m), dukie25, Spinshark(m), XJAYCEEU4K, Vickiweezy(m), bettymatty, Rhema0011, kolawole247, tayooluwole, Pebcak, RisingStar1(m), yurmeeh(m), enjoy1100(m), Iyalodeofcanada, aby1976(m), snika, Remzie(m), krane007(m), Saib4Jesus, sugarbelly, Marvel1206, Locked(m), MikaelJP(m), chibike309, austin4real(m), jide219(m), Lifestone(m), dapsondou(m), Tpave(m), viexcey(f), ettybaba(m), olrotimi(m), Qyubee(m), Smellymouth, dejiyomi, invectives(m), Sonney01(m), hadura29(m), Decrozz(m), neoclassical, aribs, fatymore, henrydadon(m), Bmedels26(m), sensisosu, yommyflo1, bonnyhope, olusholaonipede(f), OlaMiki, Jssamuel33(m), Hoodfriend(m), ikechemez(m), headTO, uzoclinton(m), IYANGBALI, mbhs139(m), Henrick007, sugerbaby(f), silos(m), Lamitan, deathwing(m), walsa(m), gboyegz(m), a4jasper(m), Charlesdegaulle, malware, Diplomaticbeing(m), DonBenny77, Jetleeee, Blizzle(m), infotainment(m), bluesky30(f), obaataaokpaewu, Daffar, helpee, hazyfm1, Kolawoleblgn, waletosin, gurunlocker, BruzMoney(m), sirvvy, Taofiq120(m), Chidex2442(m), masters80, Maxcollins042(m), ekensi01(m), ENOCH123, jeffe2000, superfelix, Nakuza(m), libertyagroltd and 341 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22