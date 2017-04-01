Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Fayose Turns DJ (photos/video) (1910 Views)

See photos below..



Source:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40ltHKpjE7g Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose turns DJ. Lol!..See photos below..Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2017/04/governor-fayose-turns-dj-photosvideo/ 1 Like

At least , Ekiti state isn't hungry. 2 Likes

Oshokomale



The peoples Governor!!! OshokomaleThe peoples Governor!!! 5 Likes

GOD BLESS FAYOSE 1 Like

Ayodele omo fayoshe



Leaders of the wailers 2 Likes 1 Share





Those people wey dey always hail this man mumuness ehn, if him for be governor from their region, them for don kill am with insults.



Zombies will need more panadol over this oo

Fayose my man. The greatest afonja person I know. I choose him over opolo eye Tinubu any day. Far better than the civil war betrayer who drank poison Awolowo. 1 Like

That's the people's governor. 2 Likes

He will join Nnamdi kanu next year on kuje



N he will be named otunba onikuje He will join Nnamdi kanu next year on kujeN he will be named otunba onikuje 7 Likes 1 Share

Oshokomole the nightmare of Apc members

Mtcheeew you can never see anywhere in the news were FAYOSE is Commissioning any meaningful projects in the state, people governor KO failure governor NI 3 Likes

Fayose, the headache of the APC minions

This man's case is more than what meets the eye

All work and no play. .... .

I hope my eyes are not playing tricks on me.

DJ fasoye, Yoruba best DJ.....

h

This man ehnnnn

Fayose, I give up. You don win. Why do U think the guy was elected again when he was throw out it was because he was the people' governor he was down to earth with his pple, he was never exceptional but U can always get to him with little effort,even my brother and I don't miss his ekiti reform normally shown on tv den,he is so friendly

Fayose, I give up. You don win. The most foolish people on planet earth are Buhari supporters take it or leave it. That is fact. The most foolish people on planet earth are Buhari supporters take it or leave it. That is fact. 1 Like

philGeo:

The most foolish people on planet earth are Buhari supporters take it or leave it. That is fact. Do I look like i care?



Which bush this one jump comot from sef? Who knows you? Jetleeee, you sabi am? Do I look like i care?Which bush this one jump comot from sef? Who knows you? Jetleeee, you sabi am? 2 Likes 1 Share

I no sabi am oo



Most likely an Ipob thug. You don't need a soothsayer to know that I no sabi am ooMost likely an Ipob thug. You don't need a soothsayer to know that 2 Likes

profhezekiah:

Why do U think the guy was elected again when he was throw out it was because he was the people' governor he was down to earth with his pple, he was never exceptional but U can always get to him with little effort,even my brother and I don't miss his ekiti reform normally shown on tv den,he is so friendly Okay, thank you for your amebo. I'm so proud of you and your brother. Please keep on watching a his friendliness transforms Ekiti.



Anything else you wanna share? Okay, thank you for your amebo. I'm so proud of you and your brother. Please keep on watching a his friendliness transforms Ekiti.Anything else you wanna share? 1 Like

Full grown terrorist

Most likely an Ipob thig. You don't need a soothsayer to know that Most of them are sad and lonely in life. Always desperate to get someone to jaw jaw with them. Jumping into people's business like circus performers. Most of them are sad and lonely in life. Always desperate to get someone to jaw jaw with them. Jumping into people's business like circus performers. 1 Like

Gov. Fayose remebers the good old days when Disc Jockey was fun. Making people happy with your mixes and overdubs.

I hope they haven't started sending you emails cos the average Ipob thug is a psycho.



These clowns are very soft, cry babies and they have no thick skin for insults. Sometimes, I'm deliberately lenient when dealing with them and I try to spice it up with some humor so they don't use the rope



Ipob thug: Afonjas bastards brown roof dwelling savages



Ipob thug2: Useless conehead afonja that uses his mother for rituals



Ipob thug3: Stupid Afonja. See their ugly faces *posts pictures of Yoruba men with scarifications*





Jetleeee: See them! Dusty, unfortunate red-mud descendant of Shuku Alabiabia



Ipob thugs 1, 2, 3: You Afonjas are so bitter, tribalistic afonja, Mynd.44



sarrki:



He will join Nnamdi kanu next year on kuje

N he will be named otunba onikuje U said same thing about Saraki remember? U said same thing about Saraki remember?

No mails these days. Got alot of their stupid threats in the past though. Of course i ignored them. These days, all they do is follow me and stalk me.



Just look at this.. . No mails these days. Got alot of their stupid threats in the past though. Of course i ignored them. These days, all they do is follow me and stalk me.Just look at this.. . 2 Likes

Gba be!! Leader for such a time as this. One man opposition party. One of the few men up there that make me tolerate and even sometimes like being a Nigerian Gba be!! Leader for such a time as this. One man opposition party. One of the few men up there that make me tolerate and even sometimes like being a Nigerian