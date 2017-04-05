₦airaland Forum

Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by Tennyrank(m): 1:31pm
An FCT High Court has dismissed the 18-count charge filed by the Department of State Services (DSS), against Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court, Abuja.



Reading the judgement, Justice Jude Okeke said the defendants have no case to answer on the charges bordering on corruption and possession of firearms.

According to Justice Okeke, some of the charges do not meet constitutional standards and, in his words, no court can base its judgement on speculation.

The court, therefore, discharged Justice Ademola and the other defendants in the case, including his wife, Olabode.

Among other allegations before the Court, the DSS had accused Justice Ademola of receiving 30 million Naira from a senior lawyer, through a Guarantee Trust bank account operated by his wife, who was the former Head of Service in Lagos state.

https://www.channelstv.com/2017/04/05/court-dismisses-charges-justice-ademola-others/

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by Tennyrank(m): 2:02pm
BReaking news. The court has discharged and acquitted the defendants after dismissing the 18coumts charge against the defendants

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:04pm
GOD BLESS THE JUDICIARY


The last hope of the common man

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by tuniski: 2:11pm
We have hope with this ruling tyranny cannot be foisted in a democracy. Kudos to the judiciary. Next?

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by greatcrown: 2:20pm
Were they acquitted because of sordid investigation by DSS or they were truly innocent?

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by Aspireahead(m): 2:25pm
chai

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by kingivie: 2:25pm
This is why buhari neva wanted an independent judiciary. The new CJN is doing a great job. Thanks to all members of d judiciary. Atleast dere is still hope

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by Aspireahead(m): 2:25pm
alright
Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by Yorubaangel(m): 2:29pm
Media-political trial of Buhari is only encouraging corruption among his peeps

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by kiyosaki1(m): 2:34pm
Waste of time
Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by freeze001(f): 2:35pm
Full story:


A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama, Abuja, on Wednesday dismissed all the 18 counts, including gratification charges preferred against Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court, his wife Olubowale, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Joe Agi.

Justice Jude Okeke discharged the three defendants in a ruling upholding the respective no-case submissions filed by the defendants.

The charges were filed last year by the Office of the Attorney-General Federation following the raid by Department of State Service’s operatives on the judge’s house on October 7, 2016.

Justice Okeke ruled on Wednesday that the prosecution was unable to make out a prima facie case with respect to any of the 18 counts on concluding its case with 19 witnesses and exhibits A to ZZZ to warrant calling on the defendants to enter their defence.

Justice Okeke in his final comments noted that the case of the prosecution was built on strong suspicion and speculation fueled by the feeling of fight against corruption which not reasonable court could base any conviction on.

So after all said and done, they couldn't establish even one count! Such a shame! As to those supporting impunity in the name of fighting corruption, u are all officially cuckoo!

The bold summarises the useless dance of shame executed by the shameless Executive.

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by freeze001(f): 2:37pm
greatcrown:
Were they acquitted because of sordid investigation by DSS or they were truly innocent?

It is the duty of the prosecution to prove the guilt of the one they accuse. Once they are unable to do that then it means the defendant is innocent and name free. He is in fact entitled to damages for the trauma he'd been put through by the accusers who had no proof.

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by Emassive(m): 2:38pm
Media trial is what we will also give give Buhari in 2019...

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by Ezenwammadu(m): 2:39pm
After media trial...... The arrogant stupidity of these people has no limit.

The good justice should sue the DSS for trespass, intimidation and defamation

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by Maxymilliano(m): 2:40pm
The fact is that there was no case, even the prosecution witnesses were giving evidence in favour of the defendants. Media trial is different actual trial ...

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by Firefire(m): 2:43pm
Interesting episode.

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by Firefire(m): 2:45pm
freeze001:
Full story:




So after all said and done, they couldn't establish even one count! Such a shame! As to those supporting impunity in the name of fighting corruption, u are all officially cuckoo!

The bold summarises the useless dance of shame executed by the shameless Executive.

This administration is only fighting corruption on the pages of newspaper.

Impunity at its peak.

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by snika: 2:48pm
Nigeria is not a zoo - Zombies cheesy

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by agitator: 3:05pm
APC media trial with the Zonb hyperventilating and mastu.......ing grin grin grin

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by cathodekazim: 3:12pm
corrupt chief justice

who appointed him

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by sunbilor(m): 3:20pm
Buhari and APC, ab initio, did not set out to fight corruption. They only intended to appear to be fighting corruption, while fighting their political enemies.

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by Nbote(m): 3:24pm
Wait ooo, has anyone seen @sarki? He's been nowhere to b seen recently and was last seen trekking towards lokoja bridge. If found Pls tell him his ogas have failed again ooo... Back to back now.. So is it now becoming a clear case of witch hunting or ur expected response of d judiciary is corrupt?

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by adadadon(m): 3:26pm
Tennyrank:
Report reaching us revealed that a High Court of the FCT trying Justice AFA Ademola, his wife, former Lagos State Head of Service and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Ago, for corruption and money laundering allegations has so far dismissed 14 of the charges. Ruling is still in progress. The Ruling is on the no case submission of the counsel of the defendants.
It would be recalled that operatives of the Department of State Services raided the official residence of some justices including two supreme court justice on 8th October, 2016. In the process, millions of naira and foreign currency were recovered. It is pertinent to state that the arrest of the judicial officers generated mixed reaction then. Details to come later
SOurce http://www.lawyard.ng/high-court-acquitts-adeniyi-ademola-wife-san/
Lalasticlala
Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by neocortex: 3:33pm
ok
Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by Dcomrade(m): 3:39pm
After all the media trial and conviction undecided

You see why we always tell our APC friends not to always jump into conclusion whenever they hear corruption cases in the media.

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by zik4ever: 3:42pm
Ha ha. but I trust EFCC to quickly arrest them outside the court premises oh! I think our agencies should quite the TV and media trials. They should be more diligent -do rigorous investigations and come up with hard core evidence.

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by Daviddson(m): 3:47pm
See how these people are rejoicing and celebrating corruption. Nigerian youth, what is your hope? Can you tell me how you think this judge is innocent? You mean having hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash at home as a public official is a good thing? Or you mean he got those cash through legitimate means? Those were the monies he was bribed with! Was it not this same Ademola who acquitted a Lebanese arms smuggler back in 2014 or thereabouts after hard currencies exchanged hands? Haba! You mean everything now is about politics? How did Buhari come into the equation? Keep on cheering these thieves on, you hear? And then complain that government is not recording success in fighting corruption. Mtchew..

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by Juciano1(m): 3:48pm
Prof. Sagay can you be kind enough to explain this show of shame by the FG? Abi corruption is fighting back?#Nonsense

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by stephnie1(f): 3:48pm
i stand with pmb
Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by omofunaab(m): 3:56pm
Is it that the prosecution counsel failed to do his job very well or what.

Or DSS just arraigned someone in court without providing enough evidence.

Someone needs to give us some explanations

Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by abouzaid: 4:00pm
jjj
Re: Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife by abouzaid: 4:10pm
Juciano1:
Prof. Sagay can you be kind enough to explain this show of shame by the FG? Abi corruption is fighting back?#Nonsense
buhari was indicted in the case so there's no way it could go on.

