Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abuja High Court Dismisses Charges Against Justice Ademola & His Wife (2233 Views)

Nnamdi Kanu Arrives Abuja High Court In Handcuffs Ahead Of His Bail Hearing.PICS / Justice Ademola Arrested For Granting Kanu Bail –IPOB / Profile Of Justice Okon Abang Of Abuja High Court (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

An FCT High Court has dismissed the 18-count charge filed by the Department of State Services (DSS), against Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court, Abuja.







Reading the judgement, Justice Jude Okeke said the defendants have no case to answer on the charges bordering on corruption and possession of firearms.



According to Justice Okeke, some of the charges do not meet constitutional standards and, in his words, no court can base its judgement on speculation.



The court, therefore, discharged Justice Ademola and the other defendants in the case, including his wife, Olabode.



Among other allegations before the Court, the DSS had accused Justice Ademola of receiving 30 million Naira from a senior lawyer, through a Guarantee Trust bank account operated by his wife, who was the former Head of Service in Lagos state.

https://www.channelstv.com/2017/04/05/court-dismisses-charges-justice-ademola-others/ 1 Like

BReaking news. The court has discharged and acquitted the defendants after dismissing the 18coumts charge against the defendants 5 Likes

GOD BLESS THE JUDICIARY





The last hope of the common man 14 Likes 3 Shares

We have hope with this ruling tyranny cannot be foisted in a democracy. Kudos to the judiciary. Next? 12 Likes

Were they acquitted because of sordid investigation by DSS or they were truly innocent? 1 Like

chai 1 Like

This is why buhari neva wanted an independent judiciary. The new CJN is doing a great job. Thanks to all members of d judiciary. Atleast dere is still hope 12 Likes

alright

Media-political trial of Buhari is only encouraging corruption among his peeps 13 Likes

Waste of time







A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama, Abuja, on Wednesday dismissed all the 18 counts, including gratification charges preferred against Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court, his wife Olubowale, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Joe Agi.



Justice Jude Okeke discharged the three defendants in a ruling upholding the respective no-case submissions filed by the defendants.



The charges were filed last year by the Office of the Attorney-General Federation following the raid by Department of State Service’s operatives on the judge’s house on October 7, 2016.



Justice Okeke ruled on Wednesday that the prosecution was unable to make out a prima facie case with respect to any of the 18 counts on concluding its case with 19 witnesses and exhibits A to ZZZ to warrant calling on the defendants to enter their defence.



Justice Okeke in his final comments noted that the case of the prosecution was built on strong suspicion and speculation fueled by the feeling of fight against corruption which not reasonable court could base any conviction on.

So after all said and done, they couldn't establish even one count! Such a shame! As to those supporting impunity in the name of fighting corruption, u are all officially cuckoo!



The bold summarises the useless dance of shame executed by the shameless Executive. Full story:So after all said and done, they couldn't establish even one count! Such a shame! As to those supporting impunity in the name of fighting corruption, u are all officially cuckoo!The bold summarises the useless dance of shame executed by the shameless Executive. 17 Likes 3 Shares

greatcrown:

Were they acquitted because of sordid investigation by DSS or they were truly innocent?

It is the duty of the prosecution to prove the guilt of the one they accuse. Once they are unable to do that then it means the defendant is innocent and name free. He is in fact entitled to damages for the trauma he'd been put through by the accusers who had no proof. It is the duty of the prosecution to prove the guilt of the one they accuse. Once they are unable to do that then it means the defendant is innocent and name free. He is in fact entitled to damages for the trauma he'd been put through by the accusers who had no proof. 7 Likes 1 Share

Media trial is what we will also give give Buhari in 2019... 10 Likes 1 Share

After media trial...... The arrogant stupidity of these people has no limit.



The good justice should sue the DSS for trespass, intimidation and defamation 10 Likes

The fact is that there was no case, even the prosecution witnesses were giving evidence in favour of the defendants. Media trial is different actual trial ... 8 Likes

Interesting episode. 1 Like

freeze001:

Full story:









So after all said and done, they couldn't establish even one count! Such a shame! As to those supporting impunity in the name of fighting corruption, u are all officially cuckoo!



The bold summarises the useless dance of shame executed by the shameless Executive.

This administration is only fighting corruption on the pages of newspaper.



Impunity at its peak. This administration is only fighting corruption on the pages of newspaper.Impunity at its peak. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria is not a zoo - Zombies 8 Likes 1 Share

APC media trial with the Zonb hyperventilating and mastu.......ing 1 Like

corrupt chief justice



who appointed him 1 Like

Buhari and APC, ab initio, did not set out to fight corruption. They only intended to appear to be fighting corruption, while fighting their political enemies. 3 Likes

Wait ooo, has anyone seen @sarki? He's been nowhere to b seen recently and was last seen trekking towards lokoja bridge. If found Pls tell him his ogas have failed again ooo... Back to back now.. So is it now becoming a clear case of witch hunting or ur expected response of d judiciary is corrupt? 3 Likes

Tennyrank:

Report reaching us revealed that a High Court of the FCT trying Justice AFA Ademola, his wife, former Lagos State Head of Service and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Ago, for corruption and money laundering allegations has so far dismissed 14 of the charges. Ruling is still in progress. The Ruling is on the no case submission of the counsel of the defendants.

It would be recalled that operatives of the Department of State Services raided the official residence of some justices including two supreme court justice on 8th October, 2016. In the process, millions of naira and foreign currency were recovered. It is pertinent to state that the arrest of the judicial officers generated mixed reaction then. Details to come later SOurce

Lalasticlala SOurce http://www.lawyard.ng/high-court-acquitts-adeniyi-ademola-wife-san/ Lalasticlala

ok





You see why we always tell our APC friends not to always jump into conclusion whenever they hear corruption cases in the media. After all the media trial and convictionYou see why we always tell our APC friends not to always jump into conclusion whenever they hear corruption cases in the media. 6 Likes

Ha ha. but I trust EFCC to quickly arrest them outside the court premises oh! I think our agencies should quite the TV and media trials. They should be more diligent -do rigorous investigations and come up with hard core evidence. 1 Like

See how these people are rejoicing and celebrating corruption. Nigerian youth, what is your hope? Can you tell me how you think this judge is innocent? You mean having hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash at home as a public official is a good thing? Or you mean he got those cash through legitimate means? Those were the monies he was bribed with! Was it not this same Ademola who acquitted a Lebanese arms smuggler back in 2014 or thereabouts after hard currencies exchanged hands? Haba! You mean everything now is about politics? How did Buhari come into the equation? Keep on cheering these thieves on, you hear? And then complain that government is not recording success in fighting corruption. Mtchew.. 4 Likes 1 Share

Prof. Sagay can you be kind enough to explain this show of shame by the FG? Abi corruption is fighting back?#Nonsense 3 Likes

i stand with pmb

Is it that the prosecution counsel failed to do his job very well or what.



Or DSS just arraigned someone in court without providing enough evidence.



Someone needs to give us some explanations 2 Likes

jjj