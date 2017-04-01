₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,764 members, 3,460,634 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 05:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) (8346 Views)
I'm Being Accused Of Theft At My Work Place. / How Chinese-owned Huawei Mistreats Its Staff And The Nigerian State / Konga Lays Off 10% Of Its Staff (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 4:19pm
An alarm has been raised as Coca-Cola company is being accused of abandoning its staff who sustained an industrial injury that led to his amputation in the course of his duty. A lawyer Kingsley Ughe shared an update on what happened to the young man identified as Ugochukwu Okoeomo who is now depending on a good Samaritan for survival.
Read what the lawyer shared below;
He is 27, tall, athletically built. A six footer of a sort, with a face that is pleasant to the eyes. His name is Ugochukwu Okoeomo
He was employed by Coca Cola Nigeria Limited (Nigerian Bottling Company Limited) as a Truck Loading Assistant. He worked and served the company dutifully for years without blemish. He was subsequently promoted and confirmed as a staff of Coca Cola Nigeria Limited and transfered to the Oyingbo office of Coca Cola.
His scope of duties included loading , ensuring the loading of coca cola trucks for distributions, and overseeing the movement and operational tracking of all the trucks loading coca cola products at the Oyingbo office of the company.
On this fateful day , he was assigned to work with one Christopher Oyemofu, staff of Coca Cola who is the driver of Truck No; XM 151LND.
As is the custom in his job description, he was directing the coca cola truck fully loaded with drinks within the premises of the Oyingbo office of the company when suddenly the truck zigged zagged and ran backward in a fatal case of break failure.
He made to avoid being crushed to death by the truck. He escaped but one of his legs was trapped under the truck with the heavy tyres screeching and tearing at his skin and his bones crushed and mangled.
He lost consciousness in the ensuing unearthly pain. He was rushed to Lagoon Hospital, Apapa, Lagos by the management of Coca Cola Nigeria Limited. Doctors verdict was unambiguous and definitive; He must be amputated.
So Ugochukwu lost his leg and became permanently disabled. He was given artificial rubber legs and abandoned in the hospital. His medication ; strong anti biotics, heavy pain relief drugs were too expensive for poor Ugochukwu.
He subsequently left the hospital without fully recovering from the pains of the whole ordeal. Jobless without a help, he was thrown out of his rented apartment by his landlord. He now leaves in a makeshift store where he helps a good Samaritan to sell and get his food for the day.
What is even more remarkable is the fact that Ugochukwu actually came to JLAA to donate to the course of justice. At the office, we were curious and very unwilling to accept donation from one needing donation.
We contacted the pastor of the church where he worships. The pastor confirmed the story and told us that even in that state and his travails, Ugochukwu is sold out to charity.
He Steps forward to pay tithes every Sunday from the stipends he earns from his efforts and visits motherless babies home around Ikorodu with biscuits and indomie every Sunday. Givers they say never lack. Ugochukwu will not be allowed by JLAA to walk the unadorned high road of justice alone.
JLAA is firmly determined to pursue justice for Ugochukwu. We have contacted Coca Cola Nigeria Limited. We have informed them of our resolute intentions and readiness to approach the court for justice to assert Ugochukwu's legal rights.
God willing , we shall institute an action within the week and neither funds nor faintness of spirit shall weaken our resolve in this matter. Join us today to seek justice for Ugochukwu.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/coca-cola-accused-of-abadoning-its.html
1 Like
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 4:20pm
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 4:21pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:22pm
Buhari why
2 Likes
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by profhezekiah: 4:32pm
God this is pathetic, coca cola should be magnanimous enough to place him on a life salary because he suffered this in their company.
5 Likes
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by lampard01: 4:33pm
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by burkingx(f): 4:33pm
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by profhezekiah: 4:33pm
must U show ur hatred and depression everywhere
CROWNWEALTH019:
3 Likes
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by Juticemnadu(m): 4:34pm
nawo
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by ephi123(f): 4:35pm
Where are the lawyers when you need them? This is a Personal Injury Claim.
Coco-cola should do the right thing and PAY UP.
Once companies get to Nigeria, they start misbehaving, doing things they wouldn't dream of doing in their base countries. Who do we blame anyway if not for the useless Labour laws we've got which are never implemented.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by wakes(m): 4:35pm
They should support him!
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by Julietcutie(f): 4:35pm
Jesus this is bad, the Coca Cola company should do d right thing ,they have to compensate him
1 Like
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 4:35pm
What was your expectation, If the government can't take her citizens serious, do you now expect foreigners to take them serious, Charity they say begins at home. Nigeria is a failed Nation, The Legislative, Judiciary and Executives are all corrupt
2 Likes
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by Akan(m): 4:35pm
I guess a lifetime supply of coke is what they would probably offer if worse comes to worse. We are truly suffering in this country
1 Like
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by Kidaakudz: 4:36pm
Fixed Correct score AVAILABLE for PAY AFTER WIN
A single game
WhatsApp +234 818 6936 802 to get the game
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by SageTravels: 4:37pm
WICKEDNESS
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by zadok60: 4:37pm
pretty unfair
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by Jodha(f): 4:37pm
Nawa Naija which way... This cannot happen outside Naija.. Impossicant.. Coca-Cola should be sued appropriately and they shouldn't run from responsibility...
Smh.. Cowards... And they have enough money to take care of the young man.. This is sheer wickedness..
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by emperorAY(m): 4:37pm
Do workers still have right, there ar many cases of neglect after accidents by nigerian companies
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by grandstar(m): 4:38pm
Before you start blaming Coca Cola company in America, please not that they've franchised it to Nigerian Bottling Company in Nigeria. The major shareholders are Greek Cypriots and they should carry the blame. Greek Cypriots also control Nigerian flour mills. Their country was once poor hence their people emigrated all over the world seeking a better life.
Workers in such a company should be properly insured in case of such hazards. They however bark at doing so because of the cost. Someone, a Nigerian who works for their flour mills told me so and even seemed to support it. I SMH!
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by Oyadoa: 4:38pm
An iPhone 5s (16g) +charger is up for #Swap for a Samsung s6 edge plus (Willing to Add cash to meet up Value).
Interested?
Call - 07066350493 and let the Swapping Continue!
Buy, Sell and Swap with only the Best... #BartercomNG
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by nmreports: 4:38pm
It is well...
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 4:38pm
this is sad..
you can see the sadness in his eyes
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 4:39pm
If it was in the western world, cocacola would have been sued.
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 4:39pm
Wickedness
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by ichommy(m): 4:39pm
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by Freshboye1: 4:40pm
Hmm.. speechless.. may God elp him
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by ojogbengasamuel: 4:40pm
you are lifted.
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by BigBrother9ja: 4:43pm
They should be sued
Useless people
Plastic bottle coke is now sold for N150! For what
Even when dollar was N500, it was still N100, what has happened now?
USELESS GREEDY BASTARDS
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by LordVoldemort(m): 4:43pm
That's why they made its advisable for manufacturing companies to get Group personal accidents insurance for their staff, I don't believe a company of coca cola statue won't have such insurance.
And if they have someone might have collected the money from the insurance company insuring them and pocket the money.
I find it hard to believe coca cola won't have GPA or workmen compensation.
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by jumbohidi(m): 4:44pm
this is a clear example of things that happens within various companies
|Re: Coca-Cola Accused Of Abandoning Staff Who Was Amputated After Injury (Photos) by ademega(m): 4:44pm
Life of a worker
Can You Work Under Your Wife? / Computer & IT Professionals' Hub / ::why I Chose To Study Law::
Viewing this topic: exe0(m), Mmadu111, numerouno01(m), pastie(m), DRESSRITE, kayDooo(m), razor123(m), Thadford(m), shayma(m), Abdulwaliyy7, Nero928(m), mayorkent(m), mescanap, AkumahTalk(m), anuoladipupo(m), Davidlekkzy(m), Nturguy1122, palsenator(m), Mrfixitxtech, funketina(f), MercyMercy(f), angelamina(f), ricflare(m), benrichie46, Lovelyboy007, Grammy08, chigoziri2403(m), Akag(m), chidozeze(m), Okuda(m), komzygirl(f), kanada(m), linearity, joshmideng, EngracedMay(f), softy(m), owabor(f), mystry(m), lanetrips, neoapocalypse, Fantisha(m), teabully(m), kirchofff(m), BASHMAN1991, ozoneboy, wilson007, ThePathfinder(m), doctorbabs(m), ukeme200(m), godsluvee(f), Skilme(m), swissobed, dFroshie(m), Bobby4090, Chipappii(m), Jamiu48, sensisosu, Taofiq120(m), biggestmanhood(m), enuelsmith, strrev, mekasyns, tunezvic(m), TCD, bayfam(m), egbaguy2, segmatt, KingsleyCEO(m), djmask(m), Niyi6(m), reservd(m), justlaw(m), desertboom(m), ladyju(f), Darey207(m) and 161 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11