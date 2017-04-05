₦airaland Forum

Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by dre11(m): 6:52pm
Bribe-Seeking Policeman Accused Of Assaulting, handling Female Ondo University Student

According to Ms. Adekunle, the officer attacked her for spurning his demands for a bribe, adding that Mr. Ibrahim was irate that she had recently told him she was opposed to bribery.

A Nigerian police officer identified as Corporal Yusuf Ibrahim has been accused of assaulting and molesting Omoromoke Comfort Adekunle, a final year female student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA) in Ondo State.

Ms. Adekunle alleged that Corporal Ibrahim, whose police number is 364909, attacked her at a security checkpoint in Ago-yeye community along Owo/Akungba road. Several students who spoke to our correspondent described the police officer as a notorious extorter who is assigned to the ‘A Division’ of the Owo Divisional Police in Ondo State.

Ms. Adekunle, who suffered severe bodily injury in the assault, described her ordeal in a statement obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

In the statement, the final year student explained that she was in a vehicle headed for Akungba to submit her academic project at Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA) when Mr. Ibrahim ordered the vehicle to stop at a checkpoint at Ago-yeye on the Owo/Akunga road.

She said Corporal Ibrahim demanded that the driver pay a N50 bribe. She wrote that the driver, who did not have a N50 note, gave the police officer N500, expecting to receive change of N450. Instead, “the police officer went away with the money for more than five minutes without returning the change,” Ms. Adekunle wrote.

According to her, the police officer’s action infuriated the passengers who were losing patience with his behavior. She wrote that she and other passengers “became impatient with the policeman and even the driver for giving [a] bribe and wasting [their] time,” adding that rain was about to fall and she was anxious to get to the university to submit her academic assignment.

Ms. Adekunle stated that the driver went to the police officer to ask for change of N450. Instead of giving the change, Mr. Ibrahim walked to the vehicle and began rebuking and threatening passengers for criticizing him as a police officer.

According to Ms. Adekunle, as the passengers did not utter a word to him, the furious officer pointed to her “and asked if I was deaf or dumb because he was talking to us and we were not responding.” She said the officer hurled abuses at her and accused her of being a prostitute.

She added that the unruly officer at one point opened the front door of the vehicle, dragged her out, and punched her on her neck and mouth, causing her to bleed heavily from the nose.

Ms. Adekunle stated that the officer tore her blue and white-striped gown and, in the presence of other passengers, began to handle her breasts and to lewdly touch other parts of her body in the guise of searching her. She said her fellow passengers cried for help as she underwent her ordeal at the hands of Mr. Ibrahim.

She stated that Corporal Ibrahim seized her iPhone 7, which rang as he touched her, adding that, when she demanded for the phone, the officer pulled his gun and threatened to shoot her as well as the driver who was pleading with him to stop the molestation.

Ms. Adekunle’s statement said the officer “even threatened to burn our vehicle (bus) into ashes and that nothing would happen,” adding that the officer was eventually pacified by another transporter who pleaded with Mr. Ibrahim “to drop his gun to avoid killing us like animals.”

She said the officer threatened to spray teargas on her, and then punched her on the chest and neck.

“I fainted in the process but I was later revived by other passengers some minutes after,” wrote the student. “My mouth was full of blood and I was taken to a hospital where I received treatment and [got] placed on drugs due to the heavy attack,” she further recounted.

Our correspondent learnt that Ms. Adekunle’s lawyer has already petitioned the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison, over her harrowing experience that caused her physical and emotional injury.

The victim’s lawyer, Charles Titiloye, urged the Commissioner of Police to investigate the assault and to prosecute the accused police officer. Speaking to our correspondent, Mr. Titiloye said the randy police officer was apparently drunk when he assaulted his client.

He stated that the officer’s punch on Ms. Adekunle chest had left the student “terribly weak and in pain,” adding that the assaulted student continued to receive treatment and was put on drugs after being discharged from the hospital.

“Her health has since deteriorated as a result of the incident, so we are urging the Police Commissioner in Ondo State to fully investigate this incident and prosecute the said officer for the assault on our client,” Mr. Titiloye said.

A source at the Ondo State Police Command confirmed that the office of the Commissioner of Police had received the petition submitted by Ms. Adekunle’s lawyer. He added that Corporal Ibrahim had been summoned to appear at the Akure headquarters of the police command for interrogation.

“I’m sure the commissioner will be having a meeting with the lawyer and the two parties involved in this case sometime this week,” the source said.




http://saharareporters.com/2017/04/05/bribe-seeking-policeman-accused-assaulting-handling-female-ondo-university-student


Pic1: AAUA student Omoromoke Comfort Adekunle was assaulted by an Ondo State police officer
Pic2 : Ms. Adekunle's dress was torn by the police officer

Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by stephleena(f): 6:58pm
Hausa men and boobi no be here. just50 bucks,wey him go use buy aspen cigar...what nonsense .

Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by EbukaHades10(m): 7:12pm
Moral of the story;Always leave your house with change

Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by sammieguze(m): 8:31pm
it's high time military/paramilitary officers caught drinking on duty be summarily dismissed from the force.


The increase in police brutality in the country is worrisome. seems that their black cloth place them under a curse of some sort
Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by QuietHammer(m): 8:31pm
Ordinary sexual surprise you are calling it an assault

Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by juliusocean(m): 8:31pm
In other news if annie idibia a lady can come out and support efe I don't see the reason y a guy as in sumborri wit a preeq will vote tboss... are they doing you?

Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by calabaman(m): 8:32pm
"Corporal Ibrahim seized her iPhone 7"

Please how can anyone buy an iPhone 7 and still be using BUS?..

When that 500k + can buy her a Nigerian used baby boy

OR

land in ikorodu

OR

Investment..

Maybe she got it thru illicit means and is probably a prostitute as Corporal Ibrahim mentioned..nonetheless I abhor and detest molestation, shame on him.

Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by DEIFIED(m): 8:34pm
the new trend with this police men is to be harassing student around campuses. Here in AAU ekpoma, you can be arrested for visiting a resturant or putting on a nice shirt, and they will claim you are an internet fraudster.

Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by hunniebun(f): 8:37pm
and one idiot will be saying "police is our friend" tell me now if police is truly our friend

Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by CanadaLotteryX: 8:38pm
So sad
Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by CanadaLotteryX: 8:39pm
hunniebun:
and one idiot will be saying "police is our friend" tell me now if police is our friend

Sure
Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by excelsiorfarm(m): 8:39pm
if true & with your facts,commissioner of police might do nothing. Search for yomi shogunle whether fb or twitter,he is in charge of investigation & discipline of erring police officers in Nigeria.
Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by OkoYiboz: 8:39pm
[quote author=EbukaHades10 post=55296258]Moral of the story;Always leave your house with change[/quote

Buhari promised you change, not the police.
Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by koolguy88(m): 8:39pm
This story is one sided.
I refuse to believe this trash. One hausa police man cannot do all these things you said with you not doing or saying abusive words to him.

Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by shegzan(m): 8:39pm
aww... why are these guys behaving like this nah?
Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by Carter4luv(m): 8:40pm
Naija police, instead if saving lives they are wasting lives. Bullshit olupa
Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by YourWife(f): 8:40pm
Is d police office an Animal
Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by kufre2010: 8:40pm
something told me this story is being exagerated
Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:41pm
This is serious. The appropriate authority should do the needful by looking into the matter.
Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by freedom96: 8:41pm
stephleena:
Hausa men and boobi no be here. just50 bucks,wey him go use buy aspen cigar...what nonsense .
ever had one of them operate on yours? sad
Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by hunniebun(f): 8:42pm
calabaman:
"Corporal Ibrahim seized her iPhone 7"

Please how can anyone buy an iPhone 7 and still be using BUS?..

When that 500k + can buy her a Nigerian used baby boy

OR

land in ikorodu

OR

Investment..

Maybe she got it thru illicit means and is probably a prostitute as Corporal Ibrahim mentioned.

doesn't make sense to me! so anyone using iPhone 7 shouldn't take bus to their destinations they should goan buy a car because they could afford the phone? :/
be talking anyhow o

Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by Harmored(m): 8:42pm
QuietHammer:
Ordinary sexual surprise you are calling it an assault
angry

Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by Gentlesoul96(m): 8:42pm
This is unfair..... The way police behave at times is a disgrace to human being
Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by JustinSlayer69: 8:43pm
calabaman:
"Corporal Ibrahim seized her iPhone 7"

Please how can anyone buy an iPhone 7 and still be using BUS?..

When that 500k + can buy her a Nigerian used baby boy

OR

land in ikorodu

OR

Investment..

Maybe she got it thru illicit means and is probably a prostitute as Corporal Ibrahim mentioned..nonetheless I abhor and detest molestation, shame on him.

YES I personally think buying an expensive phone is a foolish investment TO ME.

BUT it isn't your business / mine / anyone else's to dictate how she would spend her money.

Learn to respect women and stop rushing to call them names...even if you have no sis, you have a mum don't you ?

PS - I suspect the story is greatly embellished....

Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by seunlayi(m): 8:43pm
I just tire for all this our p-men
Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by ipobarecriminals: 8:44pm
some Niagara police are GOATS

