₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,881 members, 3,461,076 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 10:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) (18758 Views)
Bribe-seeking Police In Lagos Instigate Mob To Beat Motorcyclist To Coma (pics) / Man Slices Lover’s Face In Lagos, Assaults Rival On Valentine’s Day / Tenant Assaults Landlady Over Marijuana In Lagos (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by dre11(m): 6:52pm
Bribe-Seeking Policeman Accused Of Assaulting, handling Female Ondo University Student
According to Ms. Adekunle, the officer attacked her for spurning his demands for a bribe, adding that Mr. Ibrahim was irate that she had recently told him she was opposed to bribery.
A Nigerian police officer identified as Corporal Yusuf Ibrahim has been accused of assaulting and molesting Omoromoke Comfort Adekunle, a final year female student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA) in Ondo State.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/04/05/bribe-seeking-policeman-accused-assaulting-handling-female-ondo-university-student
Pic1: AAUA student Omoromoke Comfort Adekunle was assaulted by an Ondo State police officer
Pic2 : Ms. Adekunle's dress was torn by the police officer
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by stephleena(f): 6:58pm
Hausa men and boobi no be here. just50 bucks,wey him go use buy aspen cigar...what nonsense .
1 Like
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by EbukaHades10(m): 7:12pm
Moral of the story;Always leave your house with change
10 Likes
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by sammieguze(m): 8:31pm
it's high time military/paramilitary officers caught drinking on duty be summarily dismissed from the force.
The increase in police brutality in the country is worrisome. seems that their black cloth place them under a curse of some sort
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by QuietHammer(m): 8:31pm
Ordinary sexual surprise you are calling it an assault
1 Like
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by juliusocean(m): 8:31pm
In other news if annie idibia a lady can come out and support efe I don't see the reason y a guy as in sumborri wit a preeq will vote tboss... are they doing you?
11 Likes
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by calabaman(m): 8:32pm
"Corporal Ibrahim seized her iPhone 7"
Please how can anyone buy an iPhone 7 and still be using BUS?..
When that 500k + can buy her a Nigerian used baby boy
OR
land in ikorodu
OR
Investment..
Maybe she got it thru illicit means and is probably a prostitute as Corporal Ibrahim mentioned..nonetheless I abhor and detest molestation, shame on him.
9 Likes
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by DEIFIED(m): 8:34pm
the new trend with this police men is to be harassing student around campuses. Here in AAU ekpoma, you can be arrested for visiting a resturant or putting on a nice shirt, and they will claim you are an internet fraudster.
1 Like
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by hunniebun(f): 8:37pm
and one idiot will be saying "police is our friend" tell me now if police is truly our friend
2 Likes
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by CanadaLotteryX: 8:38pm
So sad
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by CanadaLotteryX: 8:39pm
hunniebun:
Sure
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by excelsiorfarm(m): 8:39pm
if true & with your facts,commissioner of police might do nothing. Search for yomi shogunle whether fb or twitter,he is in charge of investigation & discipline of erring police officers in Nigeria.
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by OkoYiboz: 8:39pm
[quote author=EbukaHades10 post=55296258]Moral of the story;Always leave your house with change[/quote
Buhari promised you change, not the police.
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by koolguy88(m): 8:39pm
This story is one sided.
I refuse to believe this trash. One hausa police man cannot do all these things you said with you not doing or saying abusive words to him.
1 Like
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by shegzan(m): 8:39pm
aww... why are these guys behaving like this nah?
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by Carter4luv(m): 8:40pm
Naija police, instead if saving lives they are wasting lives. Bullshit olupa
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by YourWife(f): 8:40pm
Is d police office an Animal
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by kufre2010: 8:40pm
something told me this story is being exagerated
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:41pm
This is serious. The appropriate authority should do the needful by looking into the matter.
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by freedom96: 8:41pm
stephleena:ever had one of them operate on yours?
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by hunniebun(f): 8:42pm
calabaman:
doesn't make sense to me! so anyone using iPhone 7 shouldn't take bus to their destinations they should goan buy a car because they could afford the phone? :/
be talking anyhow o
11 Likes
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by Harmored(m): 8:42pm
QuietHammer:
9 Likes
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by Gentlesoul96(m): 8:42pm
This is unfair..... The way police behave at times is a disgrace to human being
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by JustinSlayer69: 8:43pm
calabaman:
YES I personally think buying an expensive phone is a foolish investment TO ME.
BUT it isn't your business / mine / anyone else's to dictate how she would spend her money.
Learn to respect women and stop rushing to call them names...even if you have no sis, you have a mum don't you ?
PS - I suspect the story is greatly embellished....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by seunlayi(m): 8:43pm
I just tire for all this our p-men
|Re: Bribe-seeking Policeman Assaults, Female AAUA Student, Handles Her Breast (Pics) by ipobarecriminals: 8:44pm
some Niagara police are GOATS
Auditor-general, Wife And Children Kidnapped In Abuja / Ibori’s Conviction Gulped £14m, Says Senate / 32 Year Old Obiora Ikenna Arrested With Cocaine In India
Viewing this topic: Chiebunigom, Splendblex(f), nuelzz04(m), Bintus2much(m), Highvotage, igwedaboss(m), psante(m), sojayy(m), ndianthony(m), ShobayoEmma, Emmanuel950(m), gqboyy(m), moskito36(m), ademide0710(f), Loketo, olaric(m), princekalani, toyetade, independent12, Uchefame(m), Tlontin(m), alexov(m), oluangelkay(f), AsiwajuAdedapo(m), Suyaman2015, tuzeriouz, Kingjacko, fellowblack, 15kwebng, Treash(m), arbass(m), oluikotun, Unionised(m), Toppytek(m), Swegzfreak, texmi2u(m), Atom57(m), akinwole21, Goalsniper, Stancity(m), Tedassie(m), ade2003, ahmedee, esosuo, tyangel, larrygee05, myk2mic, tewoayo(m), oxyG, MYMINDER(m), edubs, PapiNigga, Rockcalvary(m), yangzee2(m), Femoje, lordm, Rio84(m), superemmy(m), industrious, louken(m), excelsiorfarm(m), Godlovesme521, JustinSlayer69, adeola777, NaijaMutant(f), Josephamstrong1(m), merikowa, richardmba(m), stharley, okpakovicky(f), baldwin84, Ajet001(m), bjcuntis(m), tundefamuyide, Talk2david1(m), hunniebun(f), alt3r3g0, salawustyles(m), Bukfab, kentoplash(m), Edix85, mistermoi(m), fifty234, Ijobaorun(m), Kfaaji(m), Tholuwaniey(m), Simpleguy11(m), emmaboy33(m), Serendip, chukswag(m), Goddey18(m), jayM, Ethanegos(m), nduchucks, Mcowubaba, DrinkWater10, femi4(m), Ayomax(m), luvisdkey, dappyboy and 201 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8