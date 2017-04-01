₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017
James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by dainformant(m):
James Ibori, former governor of Delta state, on Wednesday shed tears at the graveside of Diepreye Alamieyeseigha in Amassoma, Bayelsa state. Alamieyeseigha, former governor of Bayelsa, was Ibori’s ally. He died under controversial circumstances in October 2015.
Ibori described the deceased as a patriotic leader, who was very courageous, outspoken and “stood on the side of his people at all times”.
He said he was devastated when news of his death got to him in the United Kingdom as they both shared a common ideology and relationship which was very deep.
Ibori added that Alamieyeseigha fought against oppression and evil which “ultimately led to his untimely death”.
He urged the family to take solace in the fact that he was “a good man” who will forever be remembered by his legacies.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/james-ibori-weeps-at-alamieyeseighas.html
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by Realdeals(m):
We need revolution!
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by Aufbauh(m):
Hmmm....really? More like weeping for a striking partner. James Ibori actually lost a teammate.
Just like CR7 lamented about Ozil's departure from Real Madrid....so sad!
RIP though to D.S.P Alams if he actually died.
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by stephleena(f):
partner weeping for a befallen partner...
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by spartan117(m):
International thief thief
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by Pavore9:
He urged the family to take solace in the fact that he was “a good man” who will forever be remembered by his legacies.......
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by Progressive01(m):
Alamieseigha is NOT dead!
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by Kowor(f):
Bia! Is that the grave in the first photo?
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by Baawaa(m):
Thief crying for thief
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by OKUCHI11(m):
elitICIDE IS COMING
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by okosodo:
What do you want us to do?
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by Lanretoye(m):
were they waiting for ibori to come before they bury him?
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by Artistree:
Aufbauh:Your last four words earned you my like, I don't believe that nigga died, bruv.
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by nickxtra(m):
Weeping for his partner in ...... I no talk to o
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by johntaiwo123(m):
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by henrydadon(m):
i understand how he feel his partner in crime is gone
but wait take a look at the amount of crowd this criminal of a man is still pulling.
any body who has been has been following the news lately will see how south korea president was publicly disgraced and kept in shackles for just allegations of bribe..with the way she was treated she won't come out in public for a very long time.
how can we still celebrate criminal like this and expect to be developed as a country..fela suffering and smiling statement comes to mind
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by gift01:
And he keeps pulling crowd wherever he goes. When will our people wise up
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by ekanDamie:
ibori, don't mind Alamesiegha
he did not tell you which bank account he hid the $500B u guys promised to share.
don't worry, when you die u guys will settle it amicably
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by izzou(m):
Aufbauh:
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by martineverest(m):
crocodile tears......after false weeping,he will meet the hidden alamieseigha in his secret room
alams is not dead
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by bjhaid:
His Fellow corrupt politician
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by ekems2017(f):
Una sure say that man die?
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by brixton:
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by 0b10010011:
Strong occult
Na inside house dem bury am!
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by Baroba(m):
They should open that tomb and throw Ibori in, crook;Two peas in a pod, why won't he miss him..
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by shammah1(m):
It's okay for a living "celebrated" criminal to mourn his former colleague. Ride on sir
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by Mznaett(f):
I just dey laugh
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by Lanre4uonly(m):
It is well. All our politicians can have a rethink that no matter the wealth acquired on earth, everything is vanity.
May God accept his soul & comfort the bereaved family.
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by gift01:
dainformant:
That alone made me laugh. Share the same ideology in corruption. Hahaha Ibori and Alams are brothers in .......
Re: James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha's Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos by GlorifiedTunde(m):
Thief weeping for fellow thief.
