Ibori described the deceased as a patriotic leader, who was very courageous, outspoken and “stood on the side of his people at all times”.



He said he was devastated ‎when news of his death got to him in the United Kingdom as they both shared a common ideology and relationship which was very deep.



Ibori added that Alamieyeseigha fought against oppression and evil which “ultimately led to his untimely death”.



He urged the family to take solace in the fact that he was “a good man” who will forever be remembered by his legacies.



Hmmm....really? More like weeping for a striking partner. James Ibori actually lost a teammate.



Just like CR7 lamented about Ozil's departure from Real Madrid....so sad!



RIP though to D.S.P Alams if he actually died. 44 Likes 2 Shares

partner weeping for a befallen partner... 7 Likes

International thief thief 11 Likes

“a good man” who will forever be remembered by his legacies....... He urged the family to take solace in the fact that he waswho will forever be remembered by his legacies....... 4 Likes

Alamieseigha is NOT dead! 8 Likes 2 Shares

Bia! Is that the grave in the first photo? 1 Like

Thief crying for thief 2 Likes

were they waiting for ibori to come before they bury him?

Hmmm....really? More like weeping for a striking partner. James Ibori actually lost a teammate.



Just like CR7 lamented about Ozil's departure from Real Madrid....so sad!



RIP though to D.S.P Alams if he actually died. Your last four words earned you my like, I don't believe that nigga died, bruv. Your last four words earned you my like, I don't believe that nigga died, bruv. 13 Likes

Weeping for his partner in ...... I no talk to o

i understand how he feel his partner in crime is gone



but wait take a look at the amount of crowd this criminal of a man is still pulling.





any body who has been has been following the news lately will see how south korea president was publicly disgraced and kept in shackles for just allegations of bribe..with the way she was treated she won't come out in public for a very long time.



how can we still celebrate criminal like this and expect to be developed as a country..fela suffering and smiling statement comes to mind 6 Likes

And he keeps pulling crowd wherever he goes. When will our people wise up 5 Likes

ibori, don't mind Alamesiegha

he did not tell you which bank account he hid the $500B u guys promised to share.

don't worry, when you die u guys will settle it amicably 3 Likes

Hmmm....really? More like weeping for a striking partner. James Ibori actually lost a teammate.



Just like CR7 lamented about Ozil's departure from Real Madrid....so sad!



RIP though to D.S.P Alams if he actually died.

crocodile tears......after false weeping,he will meet the hidden alamieseigha in his secret room



alams is not dead 2 Likes 1 Share

His Fellow corrupt politician

Una sure say that man die? 4 Likes

Strong occult



Na inside house dem bury am!

They should open that tomb and throw Ibori in, crook;Two peas in a pod, why won't he miss him..

It's okay for a living "celebrated" criminal to mourn his former colleague. Ride on sir

I just dey laugh 1 Like

It is well. All our politicians can have a rethink that no matter the wealth acquired on earth, everything is vanity.

May God accept his soul & comfort the bereaved family.

He said he was devastated ‎when news of his death got to him in the United Kingdom as they both shared a common ideology and relationship which was very deep

That alone made me laugh. Share the same ideology in corruption. Hahaha Ibori and Alams are brothers in ....... That alone made me laugh. Share the same ideology in corruption. HahahaIbori and Alams are brothers in ....... 3 Likes