According to him, Isam votes from Sagbama Creeks have started coming in for Marvis who is from Onne, Rivers State. Here's what he wrote;



"THE ISAM VOTES FROM SAGBAMA CREEKS HAVE STARTED COMING IN............



- Some of my Creek militants said Oyin if you endorse it, we endorse it.

Abeg #TeamMarvis that need credit just inbox me..... The credits have started fallen from the sky like manna from heaven. IT'S TIME TO MAKE MARVIS WIN.

#Still on Jesus is Lord"



With this, we don't know if we should take the post literally.



They're not serious... Deep down they want EFE to win.. Vote EFE. ... Vote the streets... Vote credibility. . Vote EFE.

Ah!!! if militant don enter wahala dey o! Those people go use bunkering money of one day buy recharge card o. Oh Efe wetin we wan do now?

Nawa this is my first time am commenting about this BBNaija stuff, initially i thought it was a waste of resources.





If BBNaija can unite Nigerians like football i have no problem with them







Officially supporting Efe





#Team_Efe

Mynd44 come and see oo. Militants have TV and 24hours power supply in the creeks while you and i in the comfort of our home don't even smell NEPA again. This is tuish militancy, in addition to their monthly allowance

If only we can rally round and support our President in the fight against corruption, the way we are supporting BBN house mates, Nigeria will be a better place.



Not bad though, something is uniting Nigerians apart from Football....



#EfeForTheMulla





Nigerians are the largest bunch of hypocrites.



At the start of this reality show, a lot of people were clamouring for its cancellation and questioning its morality.



Big brother is here to stay. FACT.



Nigerians love this programme. Multichoice is fully aware and all the do is "LOL" and "YIMU" when they hear people asking for its cancellation.



Multichoice makes so much money from this series. Even the network providers are also make decent money from all the votes casted via SMS. The programme keeps Nigerians happy and United. Talk about a win-win situation for everyone involved.



Militants dis one no be Oil or gun matter ooo. I stand with Efe.

How many likes for Efe to win?

Even if ISIS support Marvis, Efe for the money base on logistics.

Efe nor tight but people just dey vote foram

Tired of this bb naija crap, when is this nonsense ending please?

End Time vote

Useless news so millant now watch BBA

#Teamefe can we please give efe 500 likes ?

Nawa...



Mean while currently trending Hahahahahaha...Mean while currently trending

Craziness

Lol

Lol... Very soon we go hear say Shekau and his bokoharam faction are supporting Debby rice.



As plenty people have gathered against him like the biblical Joseph, there's more to him Vote Efe

Jodha:

They're not serious... Deep down they want EFE to win.. Vote EFE. ... Vote the streets... Vote credibility. . Vote EFE.

vote the streets ko, vote the villages ni, #efe

Nigerians are too shallow

stop giving ex militants a bad name. we have submitted our weapons. any of your claiming millitant is an arm robber

OKorowanta:

Efe nor tight but people just dey vote foram









You talk truth!



Dude na confirmed village brought up who luckily got opportuned to go school and could still not learn from the institution as it totally had no impact on him.





very crude dude. Has absolutely nothing to offer You talk truth!Dude na confirmed village brought up who luckily got opportuned to go school and could still not learn from the institution as it totally had no impact on him.very crude dude. Has absolutely nothing to offer