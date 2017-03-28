₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,881 members, 3,461,076 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 10:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says (6241 Views)
BBNaija: Profiles Of Efe, Tboss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise (25M & SUV) / BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Marvis And Debie-Rise / Soma & Marvis Kissing In Bed On Big Brother Naija (Photos/Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by emefav: 7:37pm
Just after we reported that the Rivers State Government is canvassing for votes for their Marvis, through the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, an aide to the Rivers State Governor, Oyinemi Nicholas Endeley, has just written a post on Facebook, disclosing that "creek militants" have started supporting Marvis, who is one of the top housemates in the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show, to win the reality TV show which ends this Sunday.
According to him, Isam votes from Sagbama Creeks have started coming in for Marvis who is from Onne, Rivers State. Here's what he wrote;
"THE ISAM VOTES FROM SAGBAMA CREEKS HAVE STARTED COMING IN............
- Some of my Creek militants said Oyin if you endorse it, we endorse it.
Abeg #TeamMarvis that need credit just inbox me..... The credits have started fallen from the sky like manna from heaven. IT'S TIME TO MAKE MARVIS WIN.
#Still on Jesus is Lord"
With this, we don't know if we should take the post literally.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-it-seems-niger-delta-militants.html
1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by Jodha(f): 7:46pm
They're not serious... Deep down they want EFE to win.. Vote EFE. ... Vote the streets... Vote credibility. . Vote EFE.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by ekems2017(f): 8:48pm
Ah!!! if militant don enter wahala dey o! Those people go use bunkering money of one day buy recharge card o. Oh Efe wetin we wan do now?
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by crackerspub: 8:48pm
Nawa this is my first time am commenting about this BBNaija stuff, initially i thought it was a waste of resources.
If BBNaija can unite Nigerians like football i have no problem with them
Officially supporting Efe
#Team_Efe
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by sunnyboi: 8:49pm
Mynd44 come and see oo. Militants have TV and 24hours power supply in the creeks while you and i in the comfort of our home don't even smell NEPA again. This is tuish militancy, in addition to their monthly allowance
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by MxtaMichealz(m): 8:49pm
.Chai.... PH City, Marvis ke... PLS READ >> VOTING FOR THE WINNER IN BBNAIJA IS A MANIPULATION FOR TBOSS >>
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/04/bbnaija-voting-winner-manipulation-tboss.html
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by iamtiredoflife: 8:49pm
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by verygudbadguy(m): 8:49pm
If only we can rally round and support our President in the fight against corruption, the way we are supporting BBN house mates, Nigeria will be a better place.
Not bad though, something is uniting Nigerians apart from Football....
#EfeForTheMulla
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by Ralphlauren(m): 8:49pm
Smh
Nigerians are the largest bunch of hypocrites.
At the start of this reality show, a lot of people were clamouring for its cancellation and questioning its morality.
Big brother is here to stay. FACT.
Nigerians love this programme. Multichoice is fully aware and all the do is "LOL" and "YIMU" when they hear people asking for its cancellation.
Multichoice makes so much money from this series. Even the network providers are also make decent money from all the votes casted via SMS. The programme keeps Nigerians happy and United. Talk about a win-win situation for everyone involved.
A lot of people will suffer from "withdrawal anxiety" and other medical conditions when this show finally ends.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by Culin(f): 8:49pm
She's not a contender
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by 0b10010011: 8:50pm
She is not even a threat to Her Excellence, Tboss
Efe sef never see her back, na hin Marvis supporters sef dey shout.
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by tommykiwi(m): 8:50pm
Militants dis one no be Oil or gun matter ooo. I stand with Efe.
How many likes for Efe to win?
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by onosprince(m): 8:50pm
Even if ISIS support Marvis, Efe for the money base on logistics.
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by OKorowanta: 8:50pm
Efe nor tight but people just dey vote foram
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by bjhaid: 8:50pm
Tired of this bb naija crap, when is this nonsense ending please?
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by Moferere: 8:50pm
End Time vote
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by emsco(m): 8:50pm
Useless news so millant now watch BBA
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by arosunshine(m): 8:50pm
#Teamefe can we please give efe 500 likes ?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by nenedima(f): 8:50pm
Nawa...
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by Divay22(f): 8:50pm
Hahahahahaha...
Mean while currently trending
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by neolboy(m): 8:51pm
Craziness
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by Zane2point4(m): 8:51pm
Lol
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by obailala(m): 8:51pm
Lol... Very soon we go hear say Shekau and his bokoharam faction are supporting Debby rice.
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by AuroraB(f): 8:52pm
Vote Efe
As plenty people have gathered against him like the biblical Joseph, there's more to him
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by Goldenheart(m): 8:52pm
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by rowspoetry(m): 8:52pm
Jodha:
vote the streets ko, vote the villages ni, #efe
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by Moneyyy: 8:52pm
Nigerians are too shallow
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by goldedprince: 8:52pm
stop giving ex militants a bad name. we have submitted our weapons. any of your claiming millitant is an arm robber
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by 0b10010011: 8:53pm
OKorowanta:
You talk truth!
Dude na confirmed village brought up who luckily got opportuned to go school and could still not learn from the institution as it totally had no impact on him.
very crude dude. Has absolutely nothing to offer
|Re: BBNaija: Niger-Delta Militants Are Supporting Marvis To Win - Facebook User Says by lesley457(m): 8:53pm
see how i make over #250k online every month here in nigeria without investment or ponzi schemes
http://www.famenaija.com/2017/03/28/make-n250000-naira-1500-internet-every-month-nigeria-working-home-2/
Femi Adebayo And Funke Akindele’s Affair Crash! / Another Porn Movie Enters Nigeria From Ghana / Gulder Ultimate Search 4 Is Out!
Viewing this topic: kevoh(m), gadpeter(m), franzis(m), kcynho(m), felixiho(m), RealDannie(m), Princehakeem, jemigold, ikchinkems80, dolandi, turawafett(f), bignene(m), dgifted, dopeJemi, slimzpresh(f), Asco9ty5(f), Allwility, jimohibrahim(m), bamlams(m), donsteady(m), Igboesika, best4momoh(m), nengisteph(f), Nigeriadondie, braining01, MosquitoLaps(m), dandadee, Adadio, Essence4real, myqel(m), djojo(m), dejirule, intswagga(m), Saintsammy59, lurojohn(m) and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24