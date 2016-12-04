₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by ebusfav: 7:05am
An online poll which was created, as soon as the housemates up for eviction this week were announced, has seen Marvis in staggering lead.
The housemates up for eviction this week alongside Marvis includes Bally, Tboss, Debbie Rise. Efe who was nominated for eviction, was saved by Bisola who won the head of house challenge this week.
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by habeeb2773(m): 7:06am
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by kanicorp9(m): 7:09am
I just love her
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by rheether(f): 7:13am
And yes! Tboss is going home.. But she will be bigger and better after #BBN.
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by kingphilip(m): 7:15am
No be person wey de early lead de win most times
If you think say na lie as Jona
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by missnawty(f): 7:18am
U guys still bliv online poll? E go shock una wen u wie see 14prcnt as her actual vote on Sunday . Ask them tboss disciples they will explain beta
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by Smellymouth: 7:18am
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by Rapsowdee01(m): 7:47am
http://www.nairaland.com/3710137/nairaland-polls-win-big-brother
Check that out... Vote for your favourite
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by Smellymouth: 7:48am
missnawty:
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by IamAirforce1: 7:49am
Could this be the end of road for Tboss
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by handsam(m): 8:32am
That poll is fake, She ain't getting votes and it's clear on the TV.
Meanwhile, Tboss be balling like.
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by enemmo(f): 9:01am
From what I see on my screen,Debie rise should have the highest votes,followed by Bally,Marvis then Tboss.
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by skarz(m): 9:19am
they'll do mago mago so tboss would stay
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by Emeskhalifa(m): 9:29am
this Sunday it's either Tboss or Debbie Rise
I really wish Big Brother can even tell both of them to comman be going home
they've over stayed their welcome in that house
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by Akshow: 9:29am
The white witch must go.
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by Integrityfarms(m): 9:30am
If it will cost my credit to vote, what's the need? What's my gain?
They can go to the nearest lagoon!
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by geostrata(m): 9:30am
Tpurse must go home
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by okonji11: 9:30am
Efe blessings dey follow Marvis
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by BestySam(m): 9:30am
The people voting for her I just don't understand.
Debie-Rise is everything she's not.
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by TPAND: 9:30am
Marvis deserves to win. She's so true to herself and has carries herself well
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by martineverest(m): 9:31am
initial gra gra....tboss will still stay
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by Dhaffs(m): 9:31am
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by mona1ene: 9:31am
if it boils down to voting, efe will win the bb naija show
Everybody loves Efe... marvis joined the right cliq
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by Naughtytboy: 9:31am
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by dangote7510(m): 9:32am
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by Eberex(m): 9:32am
There is still plenty of time for upsets, but what i do know is Debbie Rise will escape. Marvis will escape
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by femi4(m): 9:32am
rheether:like Rita....like Tboss
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by Emu4life(m): 9:32am
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by justjify(m): 9:33am
rheether:Glory to Jesus, pretty one.
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by Shortyy(f): 9:33am
LOL una Tbuss don go
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by koolcat: 9:33am
Akshow:giv one reason y u hate her
|Re: BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) by skarz(m): 9:33am
they'll manipulate tboss way back to the house
