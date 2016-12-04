Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Marvis Leads Online Polls (Photo) (8016 Views)

The housemates up for eviction this week alongside Marvis includes Bally, Tboss, Debbie Rise. Efe who was nominated for eviction, was saved by Bisola who won the head of house challenge this week.





I just love her 5 Likes

And yes! Tboss is going home.. But she will be bigger and better after #BBN. 17 Likes 1 Share

No be person wey de early lead de win most times



If you think say na lie as Jona 7 Likes

mtchwwwwwwwwww

U guys still bliv online poll? E go shock una wen u wie see 14prcnt as her actual vote on Sunday . Ask them tboss disciples they will explain beta 14 Likes

Hhmmm :

Could this be the end of road for Tboss 1 Like





Meanwhile, Tboss be balling like. That poll is fake, She ain't getting votes and it's clear on the TV.Meanwhile, Tboss be balling like. 5 Likes

From what I see on my screen,Debie rise should have the highest votes,followed by Bally,Marvis then Tboss. 2 Likes

they'll do mago mago so tboss would stay 2 Likes 1 Share

this Sunday it's either Tboss or Debbie Rise



I really wish Big Brother can even tell both of them to comman be going home

they've over stayed their welcome in that house 9 Likes 2 Shares

The white witch must go. 4 Likes

If it will cost my credit to vote, what's the need? What's my gain?



They can go to the nearest lagoon! 3 Likes





Tpurse must go home Tpurse must go home 1 Like 1 Share

Efe blessings dey follow Marvis 3 Likes

The people voting for her I just don't understand.



Debie-Rise is everything she's not. 4 Likes

Marvis deserves to win. She's so true to herself and has carries herself well 3 Likes

initial gra gra....tboss will still stay 6 Likes

Good fr ha





Everybody loves Efe... marvis joined the right cliq if it boils down to voting, efe will win the bb naija showEverybody loves Efe... marvis joined the right cliq 2 Likes

What are they saying 2 Likes

I dislike bbnaija 2 Likes

There is still plenty of time for upsets, but what i do know is Debbie Rise will escape. Marvis will escape

wetin concern me

LOL una Tbuss don go

