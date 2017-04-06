Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) (11497 Views)

Enyioha Opara, Minna



A House of Representatives member, representing Bosso, Paiko Federal Constituency in the Niger East senatorial zone of Niger State , Salihu Adamu, narrowly escaped death last Monday when aggrieved youths in his constituency beat him beyond recognition.



Our correspondent learnt from a very reliable source that he was first hospitalised in the Tunga area of the state capital following the assault before being transferred to a medical centre in Kaduna.



According to findings the vehicle in which the lawmaker was travelling was also damaged by the angry youths.



It took the intervention of men of the Niger State Police Command who were invited by some people at the scene of the incident for the lawmaker to be save.



Trouble was said to have started when the lawmaker drove into one of the villages in his constituency to attend a political meeting.



The youths who were said to have haboured resentment against the politician took exception to his attending the meeting because he had failed to visit them since he was elected almost two years ago.



It was learnt that immediately he arrived the meeting the youths advised him to leave in his own interest but the lawmaker ignored the threat.



An eyewitness said , “ One of the youths first slapped him and another hit him in the stomach making him to fall to the ground.



“ It then became a free for all as every youth there tried to take their pound of flesh from the politician . ”

When contacted the State Police Command Public Relations Officer , Bala Elkana , confirmed the incident.



“ It was a politically motivated attack, ” Elkana said , adding that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.



The police spokesman also confirmed that the legislator was admitted to a private hospital in Minna before being moved to Kaduna.



