|Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by Islie: 8:45pm On Apr 05
Enyioha Opara, Minna
http://punchng.com/federal-legislator-hospitalised-after-mob-attack-in-niger/
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by midehi2(f): 8:49pm On Apr 05
and they beat him up...choi
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by sammyj: 8:53pm On Apr 05
This is the beginning. Eyam pele
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by Aufbauh(m): 8:59pm On Apr 05
This is where you can see real guys who make true their threat to greedy politicians.
Chest beaters,keypad warriors & "our own son" crew should take note.
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by Yorubasgreat(f): 9:06pm On Apr 05
Positive effects of chanji... LMFAO!
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by Jabioro: 9:15pm On Apr 05
Better! after making used of them,he abandon them for the past two years, probably waiting for next election to begin so he can do his use and dumb character.. dem for remove d front teeth..
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by LordOfNaira: 9:20pm On Apr 05
The Northerners know how to treat the Bleep ups of these legislooters!!!
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by kheart(m): 9:23pm On Apr 05
We re also waiting for ours over here
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by kestolove95(f): 9:37pm On Apr 05
We are waiting for sen. David umaru hia in zone B..
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by Akissani: 9:38pm On Apr 05
I trust my northern youths....we are not as foolish as most of the southern youths that hav been supporting corruption since 1750
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by Pieromania: 9:48pm On Apr 05
Akissani:What did u do to Abacha and Babangida that stole u guys blind.Stop the chest beating,we southerners are not terrorists and savages,bt intellectually loaded people,we dnt act like thugs
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by ikp120(m): 9:48pm On Apr 05
Poor man beat big man
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by ikp120(m): 9:51pm On Apr 05
Pieromania:But there's jungle justice all over the south na. Shuo, na northerners dey do those ones ni?
PS: I'm from south
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by simonlee(m): 9:52pm On Apr 05
Him never see anything yet. One by one we will show them pepper
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by donsteady(m): 10:05pm On Apr 05
The poor will eat the rich
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by babablogger: 10:06pm On Apr 05
Instead of beating him up they have the power to recall him if they feel he isn't representing them well na
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by AngelicBeing: 10:06pm On Apr 05
Good news, Nigerians have woken up, this is the kind of treatment that should be applicable to both Federal, state, local members of both APC & PDP, members of the federal executive council, state governors , commissioners, Saraki, Dogara, all retired criminal politicians who crippled Nigeria as a nation etc they should be stoned out of office, stone on the street and anywhere they are found, kudos for this action
=:
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by divicoded: 10:06pm On Apr 05
Ok
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by showreals(m): 10:06pm On Apr 05
Wake up call
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by Tazdroid(m): 10:07pm On Apr 05
Sad. I hope he recovers rapidly and prepares himself for a possible part 2. Things are really bad in the country for those of us who sweat blood to make ends meet...but like full fledged movies, the trailers come first.
Ding dong! Wake up Rep!
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by Tazdroid(m): 10:08pm On Apr 05
Aufbauh:they should take notessssssss
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by Abdhul(m): 10:08pm On Apr 05
.
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by Moferere: 10:08pm On Apr 05
A whole honourable was beaten by his constituent members?
I think this is the best way to tell them to #keepthechange
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by Tazdroid(m): 10:09pm On Apr 05
donsteady:raw.....eat the rich raw
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by YukHub: 10:09pm On Apr 05
Ehya sorry.. Na normal thing for naija
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by banjeezay(m): 10:10pm On Apr 05
sheybe this happened in my country??leave the story for us no worry.My country is a joke,I swear
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by massinola(m): 10:10pm On Apr 05
Talba the diviner. He told them to gather the stones they used in stoning him after pdp lost 2015 election in Niger as they will be needing them more when the apc comes into power. Its gradually getting there. The poor will be feeding on the rich very soon
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by smithsydny(m): 10:11pm On Apr 05
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by Abdhul(m): 10:11pm On Apr 05
“ One of the youths first slapped him and another hit him in the stomach making him to fall to the ground. “ It then became a free for all as every youth there tried to take their pound of flesh from the politician . ”lmao. : THIS IS SPARTA! ! !
3 Likes
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by yourexcellency: 10:11pm On Apr 05
kogi people are waiting for Melaye
|Re: Salihu Adamu Hospitalised After Mob Attack In Niger (photo) by kaycyor: 10:12pm On Apr 05
the Masses are tired!!!! do the needfull...
