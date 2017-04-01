₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by Nnamdd1(m): 9:46pm On Apr 05
Big Brother Naija Housemate, TBoss this evening attacked Debie-Rise for asking her to sing Nigeria National Anthem.
The five remaining Housemates, Efe, Debbie-Rise, Tboss, Marvis and Bisola were playing Truth Or Dare game when Debie-Rise dared Tboss to sing the National Anthem.
Tboss couldn't sing and she has been complaining that Debbie-Rise embarrassed her on National TV.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/bbnaija-tboss-attacks-debbie-rise-for.html?m=1
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by Abdhul(m): 9:55pm On Apr 05
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by GloriaNinja(f): 9:56pm On Apr 05
Debie-rise wants to disgrace Tboss
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by Emjay1310(m): 9:58pm On Apr 05
i am not surprised though. That should give anyone who is wasting his vote to support this lady to win the prize a second thought. She is just fake from physical to Nigerian issues. #Basedonlogistics 1 up for efe as e dey hot
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by Giel: 10:02pm On Apr 05
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by optional1(f): 10:02pm On Apr 05
lolz
i no blame her
even Nigeria Senators no sabi sing National Anthem... Fact
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by Giel: 10:03pm On Apr 05
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by optional1(f): 10:07pm On Apr 05
GloriaNinja:
and she was disgraced big time.
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by optional1(f): 10:08pm On Apr 05
Giel:
why u dey keep space now.
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by frankfiny(m): 10:08pm On Apr 05
Lol... Its a hard one to defend but we'll pull through.. It will only trend for tonight.. Tommorow something new will take over... Its not worse than Bisolas Bj
Giel:
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by opethom(m): 10:11pm On Apr 05
I'll forever remain team bisola.... Vote for Bisola... Na the work way we dey do
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by littlewonders: 10:12pm On Apr 05
Tboss isn't Nigerian she could have possibly sang anthem of Romania.
I don't know what feeling is disturbing from sleep to stand up and vote efe.
Someone this evening said the competition is between efe and Tboss and I responded; the competition is between EFE and NO OTHER.
Vote wisely. #Team Efe
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by auntysimbiat(f): 10:17pm On Apr 05
VIDEO: BBNaija: Tboss Cannot Recite The National Anthem & Pledge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeLeSCRWCr0
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by Divay22(f): 10:28pm On Apr 05
Make she kwayet joor...
Shebi if na Bisola or Co na no fit recite am she go laugh or talk word......
Tbus cry me a river....you don fall your hand even your leg joor....
EFE for the money o
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by Tazdroid(m): 10:28pm On Apr 05
This one na Big Broda League highlights?
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by 0b10010011: 10:28pm On Apr 05
Hate or Like!
##BossNation is winning on Sunday
#TeamEfe re just busy doing media publicity while #BossNation re busy sinking block votes into the system!
Someone is gonna collapse on Sunday!
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by BaesDiary: 10:28pm On Apr 05
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by ileogbenfidel(m): 10:29pm On Apr 05
Na only BBN news come dey?
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by Jay542(m): 10:29pm On Apr 05
You shouldn't blame the poor girl. She never knew you wer that dull
It's all based on Logistics biko
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by Weselion(m): 10:29pm On Apr 05
How many of you could recite the National Anthem and pledge in front of the class back then in primary school.
Don't come and lie here oo
#TeamEFE
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by princechurchill(m): 10:29pm On Apr 05
After kissing miyonse and Ttt so she was like
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by Nickizoe(f): 10:29pm On Apr 05
What ever you still do pleases me...Kontinue Haters
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by jeeqaa7(m): 10:29pm On Apr 05
Wait. I am about to write an epistle
Tboss... At first they said she was half Romanian then I heard her surname was Idowu.. As in ide-ewu. Then her name is Belgium sorry 2nd hand. Oooo. Sorry. I meant Tokunbo But that's not why I am here.
From word go I always knew she was beauty and an empty skull.. I have heard feminists attack bisola but praise Tboss.
Kemen was just the scape goat.. Like Judas for heavens sake the guy was boring already.. I saw it when bassey left that Debbie who for some reason should have gone before ttt would avenge the hurt.. Some day
But she just had to play her cards right . Strike in the heart.. How can a bbnaija winner not know how to sing the national anthem.. No nah.. That one sef go spoil many things.
Efe.. I think he would turn out arrogant when he lands the money
But in all... How has marvis remained faultless just maybe. Maybe efe should see marvis as his 25m..
Bisola... She has a daughter.. Bills to pay and she no dey shame to beg money.. So if any one should walk away with that money.. Bisola should.. She also had a clearer reason for wanting to win.
Make efe come house.. Government don dey register unemployed make him come register.. I go dye like am.. E fit dash am the money..
Any other person but Tboss has to win for bb Africa to remain relevant
Like for Efe
Share for Bisola
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by Oyind17: 10:29pm On Apr 05
Rubbish
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by lampard01: 10:29pm On Apr 05
na her fault say you no know am ?
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by anny268(f): 10:30pm On Apr 05
littlewonders:Really? Is BBNaija for foreigners?
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by auntysimbiat(f): 10:31pm On Apr 05
Lol
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by Kingcesar: 10:31pm On Apr 05
Actually tboss needs Jesus! Common national anthem she can't fit make her fans proud..sorrite nah people wey go waste #30 vote her sev
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by Jay542(m): 10:31pm On Apr 05
optional1:
True. I blame her still...
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by Tenim47(m): 10:31pm On Apr 05
oya fight, nd clear road 4 efe
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by Deeypeey(m): 10:31pm On Apr 05
yeye dey smell...mtcheew..radarada
|Re: BBNaija: Tboss Angry With Debie-Rise For Asking Her To Sing National Anthem by BreezyCB(m): 10:32pm On Apr 05
Eno consiqn me
TBoss for the money
