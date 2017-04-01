Wait. I am about to write an epistle





Tboss... At first they said she was half Romanian then I heard her surname was Idowu.. As in ide-ewu. Then her name is Belgium sorry 2nd hand. Oooo. Sorry. I meant Tokunbo But that's not why I am here.



From word go I always knew she was beauty and an empty skull.. I have heard feminists attack bisola but praise Tboss.

Kemen was just the scape goat.. Like Judas for heavens sake the guy was boring already.. I saw it when bassey left that Debbie who for some reason should have gone before ttt would avenge the hurt.. Some day

But she just had to play her cards right . Strike in the heart.. How can a bbnaija winner not know how to sing the national anthem.. No nah.. That one sef go spoil many things.



Efe.. I think he would turn out arrogant when he lands the money

But in all... How has marvis remained faultless just maybe. Maybe efe should see marvis as his 25m..



Bisola... She has a daughter.. Bills to pay and she no dey shame to beg money.. So if any one should walk away with that money.. Bisola should.. She also had a clearer reason for wanting to win.



Make efe come house.. Government don dey register unemployed make him come register.. I go dye like am.. E fit dash am the money..



Any other person but Tboss has to win for bb Africa to remain relevant



Like for Efe

