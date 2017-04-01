Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract (9522 Views)

Yakubu Aiyegbeni Joins Coventry City / Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 34th Birthday Today / Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 33rd Birthday Today! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





English League One strugglers, Coventry City FC have cancelled the contract of 34-year-old former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni.



The football club announced the termination of the former Everton striker on their official website on Wednesday.



“The club can announce that former Everton striker Yakubu has had his contract mutually terminated, with immediate effect.



“Yakubu made three appearances for the Sky Blues, before suffering a hamstring injury against Swindon Town. The club would like to wish Yakubu all the best for the future,” ccfc.co.uk stated.



Yakubu, 34, had signed for Coventry in February on a season-long contract.



Coventry won the EFL Trophy on Sunday, but they are at the bottom of the League One table and are bound for League Two next season.



http://www.emmanuelbabatunde.com/2017/04/barely-2-months-after-signing-coventry.html Former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni who had initially joined CCFC on a deal few months ago, has had his contract mutually terminated with immediate effect.English League One strugglers, Coventry City FC have cancelled the contract of 34-year-old former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni.Yakubu, 34, had signed for Coventry in February on a season-long contract.Coventry won the EFL Trophy on Sunday, but they are at the bottom of the League One table and are bound for League Two next season.

Make e go rest, this bros wey done near 50. Make e go rest, this bros wey done near 50. 32 Likes 3 Shares

Kikikiki

Aiyegbeni is over 40 years old.



Dude, stop wasting your time.



Retire from professional football. It is long, long overdue.



Stop being greedy. You are wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy past your prime.



see him here embarassing himself last month whilst playing for coventry



Here's Yakubu literally not doing anything for 2:20 minutes whilst playing for coventry





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bshuhz1s5EU see him here embarassing himself last month whilst playing for coventryHere's Yakubu literally not doing anything for 2:20 minutes whilst playing for coventry 25 Likes 2 Shares

make the old man go rest 4 Likes

Cool 1 Like

Lol I give up

hehehehe.. not surprised though.. one of the best flop to emerge from nigeria 6 Likes

Ki lo dey?

Make e go sidon joooor... Old Papa 3 Likes

Them Don tire for bros sharpaly 3 Likes

Nawa o!

bad market

Use and dump...... 2 Likes

bros come home nd start okirika business 7 Likes

Yakubu was top scorer of the Nigeria Professional League in 1995 and here he is still playing. Baba well done sir 4 Likes

? He's 34 years old 1 Like





Bia egbon Yakubu go and rest!! Who is kidding who here? See this dude that is pushing 50 still claim 34yrs.Haba! Fear God na!!Bia egbon Yakubu go and rest!! 8 Likes

age!!!

what coventry City actually signed 32 Likes

Yaks my man, your football age is moving in slow motion...dem pause am?



34 years since I comot for secondary school many many years ago?? Alright



15 Likes

They have to pay him off o. Or else...

The goal he missed in 2010 world cup still hunt him,Free net he no fit score, even my old grandma will score that goal 8 Likes 1 Share

Wish him well, the truth is Yak has gone past his sell by date, we all know he is using football age, no way he is 34, I would say he is about 40 yrs old..The body can only perform at high level for only a specific period.. He should just retire.. 1 Like 1 Share

Kai Ayegbeni don wan 1 Like 1 Share

Ralphlauren:

Aiyegbeni is over 40 years old.



Dude, stop wasting your time.



Retire from professional football. It is long, long overdue.



Stop being greedy. You are wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy past your prime. Na your leg e dey take play ball all this while? 2 Likes

Oya come back home and start ur hotel business in Auchi... Yaks hotel... 5 Likes

the 44 34 year old is still playing?? 3 Likes

Yakubu Yakubu Yakubu hw many times i call u, stop lying abt ur age na haba frm d look of tins u nd my dad fit even be mate 1 Like

This guy nearly gave me heart attack in 2010 world cup. Nigeria vs South Korea.....that miss. 3 Likes