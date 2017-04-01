₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,938 members, 3,461,210 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 April 2017 at 12:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract (9522 Views)
Yakubu Aiyegbeni Joins Coventry City / Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 34th Birthday Today / Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 33rd Birthday Today! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by ichommy(m): 10:17pm On Apr 05
Former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni who had initially joined CCFC on a deal few months ago, has had his contract mutually terminated with immediate effect.
English League One strugglers, Coventry City FC have cancelled the contract of 34-year-old former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni.
The football club announced the termination of the former Everton striker on their official website on Wednesday.
“The club can announce that former Everton striker Yakubu has had his contract mutually terminated, with immediate effect.
“Yakubu made three appearances for the Sky Blues, before suffering a hamstring injury against Swindon Town. The club would like to wish Yakubu all the best for the future,” ccfc.co.uk stated.
Yakubu, 34, had signed for Coventry in February on a season-long contract.
Coventry won the EFL Trophy on Sunday, but they are at the bottom of the League One table and are bound for League Two next season.
http://www.emmanuelbabatunde.com/2017/04/barely-2-months-after-signing-coventry.html
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by Ebuka478(m): 10:26pm On Apr 05
Make e go rest, this bros wey done near 50.
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by Jacksparr0w127: 10:26pm On Apr 05
Kikikiki
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by Ralphlauren(m): 10:26pm On Apr 05
Aiyegbeni is over 40 years old.
Dude, stop wasting your time.
Retire from professional football. It is long, long overdue.
Stop being greedy. You are wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy past your prime.
see him here embarassing himself last month whilst playing for coventry
Here's Yakubu literally not doing anything for 2:20 minutes whilst playing for coventry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bshuhz1s5EU
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:26pm On Apr 05
make the old man go rest
4 Likes
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by auntysimbiat(f): 10:27pm On Apr 05
Cool
1 Like
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by princechurchill(m): 10:27pm On Apr 05
Lol I give up
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by favelli(m): 10:27pm On Apr 05
hehehehe.. not surprised though.. one of the best flop to emerge from nigeria
6 Likes
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by nepapole(m): 10:27pm On Apr 05
Ki lo dey?
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by LilSmith55(m): 10:28pm On Apr 05
Make e go sidon joooor... Old Papa
3 Likes
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by Gegz(m): 10:28pm On Apr 05
Them Don tire for bros sharpaly
3 Likes
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by Trhymes4love17(m): 10:28pm On Apr 05
Nawa o!
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by Akinola2543(m): 10:28pm On Apr 05
bad market
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by DannyJ19(m): 10:28pm On Apr 05
Use and dump......
2 Likes
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by Tenim47(m): 10:28pm On Apr 05
bros come home nd start okirika business
7 Likes
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by hardeycute: 10:28pm On Apr 05
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by gift01: 10:28pm On Apr 05
Yakubu was top scorer of the Nigeria Professional League in 1995 and here he is still playing. Baba well done sir
4 Likes
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by AnonyNymous(m): 10:28pm On Apr 05
He's 34 years old?
1 Like
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by Cunninlinguist: 10:28pm On Apr 05
Who is kidding who here? See this dude that is pushing 50 still claim 34yrs.Haba! Fear God na!!
Bia egbon Yakubu go and rest!!
8 Likes
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by Akinola2543(m): 10:29pm On Apr 05
age!!!
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by Ihateafonja: 10:29pm On Apr 05
what coventry City actually signed
32 Likes
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by Tazdroid(m): 10:29pm On Apr 05
Yaks my man, your football age is moving in slow motion...dem pause am?
34 years since I comot for secondary school many many years ago?? Alright
15 Likes
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by nwakibe: 10:29pm On Apr 05
They have to pay him off o. Or else...
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by jazboy(m): 10:30pm On Apr 05
The goal he missed in 2010 world cup still hunt him,Free net he no fit score, even my old grandma will score that goal
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by Baroba(m): 10:30pm On Apr 05
Wish him well, the truth is Yak has gone past his sell by date, we all know he is using football age, no way he is 34, I would say he is about 40 yrs old..The body can only perform at high level for only a specific period.. He should just retire..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by ileogbenfidel(m): 10:30pm On Apr 05
Kai Ayegbeni don wan
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by Tazdroid(m): 10:30pm On Apr 05
Ralphlauren:Na your leg e dey take play ball all this while?
2 Likes
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by Danty37(m): 10:31pm On Apr 05
Oya come back home and start ur hotel business in Auchi... Yaks hotel...
5 Likes
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by Luizkid(m): 10:31pm On Apr 05
the
3 Likes
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by gtin(m): 10:33pm On Apr 05
Yakubu Yakubu Yakubu hw many times i call u, stop lying abt ur age na haba frm d look of tins u nd my dad fit even be mate
1 Like
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by mizzytan(m): 10:34pm On Apr 05
This guy nearly gave me heart attack in 2010 world cup. Nigeria vs South Korea.....that miss.
3 Likes
|Re: Coventry City FC Terminates Yakubu Aiyegbeni's Contract by obafemee80(m): 10:35pm On Apr 05
At that age,why not try MLS?
2 Likes 1 Share
AFCON 2012: Cote d'Ivoire Vs Equatorial Guinea (3 - 0) On 4th February 2012 / Emmanuel Okala Is Nigeria's 1st African Footballer Of The Year And Not Yekini / Any Hope For Basketball In Nigeria?
Viewing this topic: bobjoseph, BUSHHUNTER(m), Oliyide123, dickoflife(m), syras(m), ki10(m), larica69, dcutey, Frostyzone(m), Lacomus(m), rexpeter13(m), bishop4life(m), TeGaTeGa1(m), gmacnoms(m), GuyFawkes, Karlwayne(m), Raymysterio(m), macphilip, olumbateey(m), Yinn(m), Damitism(m), abimcdssi(m), kiltoko1(m), sunmbo123(m), Meksbig(m), adedayourt(m), Damayor12(m), Jroy(m), zeekleo(m), joyjonathan, Emmyphil8, adeks2, obyno4444(m), bmatty123, zolapower, GCSolutions, omogeyoyo(f) and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13